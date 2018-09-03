Big Lots Tossed In The Bargain Bin

I take a step back from the results of the quarter and conclude that Big Lots seems to have a solid balance sheet and offers an enticing dividend.

Big Lots' (BIG) investors must be having a rough Labor Day weekend.

The stock got hit hard on Friday, following a fiscal 2Q18 that failed to excite. Revenues of $1.22 billion landed short of consensus but only by a narrow $8 million, as the nearly immaterial YOY top-line increase driven by timid comps of 1.6% was almost entirely offset by a smaller brick-and-mortar footprint. EPS of $0.59, pressured by shrinking margins, came in eight cents below consensus and year-ago levels.

BIG is now back to trading at June 2014 levels, dividends accounted for, with the stock having severely underperformed the broad market (SPY) and peers Dollar General (DG) and Dollar Tree (DLTR).

Credit: Mass Market Retailers

The results of the quarter

Even though sales figures did not impress, most of Big Lots' troubles seem to be more noticeably associated with profitability. COGS increased only slightly YOY, but at a faster pace than revenues. Gross margin suffered further from higher merchandise markdowns, never a very encouraging sign in the retail world.

Causing what I estimate to have been the most damage to earnings were operating expenses that increased nearly 3% YOY, despite a lower store count. The headwinds were likely the result of investments in the "Store of the Future" format, along with higher wages that have been eating into the company's tax reform benefits. Despite a lower share count driven by Big Lots' continued efforts to return cash to shareholders, net earnings per share still dipped about 12% YOY.

See summarized P&L below.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from company reports

Taking a step back

This is the first time that I take a closer look at Big Lots. So before I draw too many conclusions about the stock based on the results of the most recent quarter and the short-term outlook (management's full-year EPS expectations have dropped a sizable $0.12 at the mid-point of the guidance range), let me take a step back and look at the company from a fundamentals perspective.

Unlike peers Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Burlington Stores (BURL), Big Lots has been slowly shrinking, with store count having dipped by 16 in 2017 (about 1.1% of the total) and 17 in 2016. Even with the alleged strong performance of the company's new e-commerce platform, comps do not seem robust enough to spark top-line growth beyond the low single-digits. The Store of the Future strategy is a mid-to-long term attempt at turning the tides. Yet, it is hard to think of Big Lots as anything that resembles a discount retailer with solid growth prospects. Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the balance sheet, the company looks robust from a liquidity perspective. Its net debt position as a percentage of total assets has deteriorated YOY, but Big Lots continues to be the least leveraged company within the peer group based on this specific metric (see chart above). Big Lots is also a solid generator of cash flow from operations, all of which has been diligently routed to the company's capex, dividend and share buyback commitments.

The dividend yield has become much more enticing following the recent share price weakness, at 2.8%. But considering the revenue growth and margin challenges, I would not bet on the dividend payments continuing to grow at a 20%-plus pace, unless Big Lots (1) chooses to take on more debt to finance the cash distribution or (2) manages to improve its financial performance substantially.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the stock

I cannot claim to be overly excited about an investment in BIG. I believe the company is struggling more than it should to create top- and bottom-line growth, despite the potential positive developments in e-commerce, store remodeling, and the new CEO announcement.

BIG P/E Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Those interested in BIG at current levels are most likely to be attracted to the stock's rock-bottom valuations (see above). Current-year P/E of 9.6x is once again flirting with 18-month lows, even though consensus estimate suggests a healthy long-term EPS growth rate of 11% - that I happen to be skeptical about. Deal hunters, therefore, might be pleased to find this stock tossed in the bargain bin, and may choose to scoop up a few shares.

I, on the other hand, prefer to play the off-price retail game from a place of higher growth expectations and expanding margins, therefore favoring names like DG and TJX Companies (TJX).

Note from the author: While I do not own BIG, I have been tracking a list of other stocks that I believe should outperform the broad market in the long term - DG included. To dig deeper into how I have built a diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate superior risk-adjusted returns, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.