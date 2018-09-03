Charts For Markets In Japan And China Show What Can Happen When The Nasdaq Bubble Pops

In China, the Shanghai Composite has suffered from two popped bubbles, one before its 2008 crash, and the second from the June 2015 peak that led to the August 24,.

The bubble for Japan’s Nikkei 225 popped at the end of 1989 and strength since then has stalled at its 50% Fibonacci Retracement level of 22,967.

Here’s The Monthly Chart For The Nikkei 225

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The inflating bubble for Japan’s Nikkei 225 began in 1982 and continued to the all-time intraday high of 38,957.44 set in December 1989. Japan has not staged a significant recovery for 29 years now. Most investors in the USA say that this could never happen here, but I am not so sure given the steep rise in the Nasdaq since the early-2016 low and since the February 2018 low.

The Nikkei 225 did not set a bottom until October 2008 when the low was 6,944.90, down 82% from the high. Japan’s benchmark did not gain shorter-term momentum until March 2013 when the Nikkei 225 rose above its 120-month simple moving average (in green above) of 11,734.40.

The horizontal lines are the Fibonacci Retracement levels of the decline from the 1989 high to the October 2008 low. The average reached its 23.6% retracement of 14,528.91 in May 2013. The 38.2% retracement of 19,195.41 was not recovered until April 2015. This level was then a magnet until September 2017. Strength since then has the Nikkei 225 around its 50% retracement of 22,966.96 and August’s close was below this level. My annual value level is 22,009 with my semiannual risky level of 24,575.

Here’s The Weekly Chart For The Shanghai Composite

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The inflating parabolic bubble for China’s Shanghai Composite began at the beginning of 2006. The all-time intraday high of 6,124.04 was set in October 2007. The subsequent low of 1,664.93 was set in October 2008. This is a decline of 73%. This range continues to be consolidating. This makes the Fibonacci Retracement levels from the all-time high to the October 2008 low important to track.

The initial strength from the low followed the global rally from March 2009 but the Shanghai Composite stalled at its 38.2% retracement of 3,364.65. This benchmark average was below the 23.6% retracement of 2,713.68 between August 2011 and December 2014 when the second bubble began inflating. This inflating parabolic bubble peaked at 5,178.18 during the week of June 12, 2015. This bubble popped and the reaction low of 2,638.30 was set during the week of Jan. 29, 2016. In the process of this decline was August 24, 2015 which was called “Black Monday” in China. It was also the “Flash Crash” for U.S. markets. The recovery from China’s “Black Monday” could not sustain gains above the longer-term 38.2% retracement of 3,364.65. Then during the week of May 25, the 200-week simple moving average failed to hold at 3,198.44. This led to a decline to the 23.6% retracement of 2,713.68 which has been a magnet since the week of July 6.

Here’s The Monthly Chart For The Nasdaq

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

This weekly chart goes back to the end of 2004 as the housing bubble was inflating.

The Housing Index which includes the major homebuilder stacks peaked in July 2005 and many stocks in this index remain below highs set at that time. This index crashed 81.5% to its March 2009 low.

which includes the major homebuilder stacks peaked in July 2005 and many stocks in this index remain below highs set at that time. This index crashed 81.5% to its March 2009 low. Home prices did not peak until July 2006 and did not bottom until March 2012 down 35.1%. The housing bubble may have re-inflated as the June reading for S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Composite is above the July 2006 high by 3.2%.

The housing bubble may have re-inflated as the June reading for S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Composite is above the July 2006 high by 3.2%. The Community Bank Index peaked in December 2006. This index crashed 65.5% to its March 2009 low.

This index crashed 65.5% to its March 2009 low. The KBW Banking Index peaked in February 2007 and crashed 85.3% to its March 2009 low.

and crashed 85.3% to its March 2009 low. I always opined that you cannot have a bull market for stocks with a bear market in banks, but the Nasdaq did not peak until November 2007 with a high of just 2,861. Its decline was 55.7% to its March 2009 low of 1,266.

with a high of just 2,861. Its decline was 55.7% to its March 2009 low of 1,266. Dow Transports was the last of the major averages to peak and that happened in May 2008, but it still crashed by 61.5% to its March 2009 low.

Now that I explained the dynamics that led to the 2008 stock market crash, let’s look at the weekly chart for the Nasdaq since the March 2009. The index was well below its 200-week simple moving average at 3,258.40 at the bottom. Since I consider this the “reversion to the mean” this was a viable first price target. Note how the “reversion to the mean” was a magnet between January 2010 and September 2010 as a sideways consolidation. The Nasdaq has been above this 200-week simple moving as the rally picked up momentum.

The Nasdaq rally was interrupted by China’s “Black Monday” on August 24, 2015 and the “Flash Crash” on the same date. Before the flash crash and during the week of July 24, 2015, the Nasdaq traded as high as 5,231.94 matching its bubble peak of March 2000. From this peak to the February 2016 low of 4,209.76 the Nasdaq fell 19.5%, which is further proof that the financial media was wrong with their call that U.S. stocks have been in the longest bull market in history.

This year the Nasdaq also began with a correction and it’s now in bull market territory 22.3% above its February 9 low of 6,630.67. The Russell 2000 is also in bull market territory, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Dow Transports are not with gains off their lows of 11.2%, 14.6% and 15.3%, respectively.

The weekly chart for the Nasdaq is positive but overbought with the index well above its five-week modified moving average of 7,847.64 and well above its 200-week simple moving average, or its “reversion to the mean” at 5,723.10. The Nasdaq ended August with a 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading of 86.91 well above the overbought threshold of 20.00. If this reading rises above 90.00 in September the Nasdaq becomes an “inflating parabolic bubble”.

The Nasdaq ended August at 8,109.54 up 17.5% year to date and in bull market territory 22.3% above its February 9 low of 6,630.67. The all-time intraday high of 8,133.30 was set on August 30. My semiannual and annual value levels are 7,374 and 6,928, respectively, with my quarterly and monthly pivots of 8,100 and 8,132, respectively.

Since its March 2009 low the Nasdaq became 542.4% above this low. The downside risk to its 2007 high is 64.8% and is 84.4% to its March 2009 low.

Here's The Table Of Various Indices Going Back To 2015

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.