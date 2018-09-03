ForeScout: Robust Margin Expansion Complements Growth Story

ForeScout remains one of the only pure-play endpoint security companies in the market, and it's a terrific choice in an election year.

The explosion of IoT and connected devices will continue to drive demand for ForeScout's products, which are sold on a per-endpoint basis.

Not only is the company continuing its strong pace of growth in the mid-30s, but it's also dramatically improving its profitability and free cash flow.

We're closing in on the one-year anniversary of ForeScout's (FSCT), and while the success of much larger IPOs like DocuSign (DOCU) has eluded it, ForeScout's performance since its offering has still been tremendous. The endpoint security company went public in late October at just $22 per share; now, propelled by a string of positive earnings rallies, ForeScout shares are sitting just above $36. This means early investors have netted a 64% return thus far - not a bad gain for an eleven-month hold.

What continues to be interesting about ForeScout is how choppy its trading pattern is, as can be seen above. Shares seem to vacillate between the high and low 30s without finding much direction. I've found that recent IPOs that tend to do this - such as Yext (YEXT) and Zuora (ZUO) in the early days of their offerings - eventually break out one way or another, most usually upward. Despite inconsistent trading, however, ForeScout's fundamental story remains on a consistent path of growth - the top line continues at a mid-30s growth pace, while the bottom line continues to expand thanks to gross margin improvements and operating cost discipline.

Cybersecurity stocks trade at a wide array of valuations - and especially in an election year, where many observers have expected cybersecurity and election interference to be a key debate topic, the market seems to have already chosen its winners and its losers. ForeScout, however, appears to be a clear winner, and it's not one that trades at such a bloated valuation - at least compared to other richly valued cybersecurity peers, such as Zscaler (ZS).

A quick valuation check on ForeScout: at current levels, the company has a still-modest market cap of $1.51 billion. If we net out the $221.5 million of cash on ForeScout's balance sheet, as well as add back $19.2 million of debt, that leaves us with an enterprise value of $1.31 billion.

If we stack that valuation up against ForeScout's updated guidance range for the year (shown below), we arrive at a valuation multiple of 4.67x EV/FY18 revenues.

Figure 1. ForeScout updated guidance ranges as of 2Q18 Source: ForeScout investor relations

For a company that is growing in the mid-30s while also greatly expanding its bottom line and reducing its free cash flow burn, a <5x multiple is a bargain. We have to balance that notion with the fact that ForeScout, unlike many software peers, deals almost primarily in license sales. These one-time deals, in theory, are far less valuable than a recurring revenue stream made up of SaaS subscriptions. But still, the discount to SaaS peers is stunning. Here's a look at where other software companies that are growing in the 30-40% range are currently trading:

The argument for ForeScout is both valuation-based and fundamentally oriented. This is a company that, for a modest valuation, is producing consistent results in a growing market. Even though ForeScout doesn't sell on a subscription basis, it still has the ability to "land and expand" like other SaaS companies. What is meant by this is when an enterprise software company initially starts off a client with a small number of licenses or subscriptions, and gradually expands these relationships to much larger scale.

With the amount and types of devices expanding - especially as "bring your own devices" get added to corporate networks - ForeScout products will face continually high demand. Its growth trajectory still has many years of fuel left in the tank, and investors should stay long and wait for the breakout.

Q2 download

Here's a look at ForeScout's Q2 results:

Figure 2. ForeScout 2Q18 results Source: ForeScout investor relations

Revenues grew 35% y/y to $67.6 million, continuing their recent trend of growth and smashing Wall Street's expectations of $63.6 million (+27% y/y), by a stunning eight-point margin.

On the topic of "land and expand" - Michael Decesare, ForeScout's CEO, noted the following on a modular approach to upselling clients within the current install base on the earnings call:

We've discussed our extended module expansion and up sell opportunity in the past, but in the second quarter we really saw momentum in the strategic part of our business. So we don't necessarily expect this magnitude on a regular basis, it's encouraging to see the traction we're having and the meaningful expansion potential that our ForeScout extended modules provide. I'll take a step back and remind you why extended modules are a key part of our business and an important part of our long term growth and profitability story."

These extended modules are responsible for the beat in revenues as well as an expansion in product gross margins. This is because extended modules, sold to existing clients, tend to be software-only deals without reliance on lower-margin hardware.

The one unfavorable point to note is the fact that product revenues, at 27% y/y growth, grew slower than maintenance and professional services revenues. This caused the product revenue mix as a percentage of total revenues to drop to 51%, down from 54% in the year-ago quarter. Note the stark difference in gross margins between the two revenue lines - like most SaaS companies, ForeScout uses professional services and onboarding at lower cost in an effort to lure new clients. Still, despite the unfavorable revenue mix shift, ForeScout managed to raise its already-high gross margin to 78.2%, up 640bps from 71.8% in the year-ago quarter.

ForeScout also managed to show tremendous progress in operating costs as well. Sales and marketing costs, ForeScout's largest component of operating expenses, fell 50bps as a percentage of revenues to 66.6%, down from 67.1% in the year-ago quarter. Total operating losses widened slightly to -$20.1 million, but the GAAP operating margin of -29.9% was 460bps better than -34.5% in the year-ago quarter, helped largely by the gross margin improvements.

Pro forma operating margins (netting out ForeScout's considerable non-cash stock comp), meanwhile, shrank to just -10.8% of revenues, tremendously better than -26.7% in the year-ago quarter - or more than a fifteen-point shift. Pro forma EPS of -$0.18 also crushed Wall Street's expectations of -$0.37 in the quarter - showcasing that ForeScout was capable of producing much more margin expansion than analysts were predicting.

On the free cash flow side, meanwhile, ForeScout reduced its FCF burn in the quarter to just -$7.9 million, almost half 2Q17's cash burn of -$13.1 million. And for the first six months of fiscal 2018, ForeScout notched positive free cash flow of $14.2 million, versus -$1.5 million in 1H17. This is a company that is not sacrificing profitability or efficiency in order to drive growth - rather its ability to drive repeat sales at high margins to existing clients is allowing it to scale quite profitably.

Key takeaways

The bottom line on ForeScout: despite recent strong performance, ForeScout's true breakout has yet to begin. Trading at a modest <5x forward revenues in comparison to many SaaS companies trading at twice that valuation, ForeScout has plenty of room to run higher - especially if its trend of growing in the mid-30s while producing tremendous operating margin growth continues. Stay long on this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FSCT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.