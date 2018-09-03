PG&E 'Bailout': When Will Dividends Resume?

In that case, it took several years for dividends to resume. Don't expect anything quicker this time.

PG&E got something of a bailout from the California Legislature, but the bucket being used is barely adequate for the job.

The California Legislature on Friday night authorized a wildfire surcharge on customer bills that isn't quite a full bailout of PG&E Corp. (PCG), but at least staves off the possibility of bankruptcy

S.B. 901 will allow the utility to recover some of the liability costs from last year's devastating Northern California wildfires. PG&E has taken a charge of $2.5 billion already, and its total liability could be as high as $17 billion.

Governor Jerry Brown is expected to sign the measure, which drew condemnation from consumer groups that consider it a bailout. Contrary to his reputation among many out-of-staters as a liberal flake, Brown is known in California as a budget-cutting cheapskate. He has been solidly pro-utility in this battle, wanting them to remain solvent to improve fire safety and invest in clean energy to meet the state's goals.

How PG&E Will Recover Money

The Senate analysis of the bill spells out how the mechanism works:

This bill authorizes the use of financing to reduce the bill shock associated with damages paid by utilities for wildfires. The financing would be available for the amounts borne by ratepayers of the 2017 wildfires or of future fires. The use of a rate recovery bond is the securitization of a cash flow stream generated by a fee charged to utility customers. Rate recovery bonds are financing mechanisms that are asset-backed securities (collection of dedicated fees on ratepayers utility bills) structured to minimize borrowing costs in order to qualify for better credit ratings well below the rate available in the marketplace which would otherwise apply to other long-term debt. Ratepayers pay off the bonds through a special surcharge (dedicated rate component). Rate recovery bonds are a financing mechanism used during the energy crisis to finance the settlement terms between Pacific Gas and Electric Company and the CPUC. The rate recovery bonds provide a utility the opportunity to begin recovering from ratepayers dedicated fees to finance bonds that would be issued to fund expenses related to damages stemming from wildfires that were caused by electrical infrastructure. "

Notice these are the same types of bonds issued after the energy crisis, when the state bailed out utilities forced to pay wholesale costs higher than retail rates allowed (thanks to the failure of deregulation, poor hydroelectric years, and the friendly energy traders at Enron bragging about stealing money from Grandma Millie).

In that case, PG&E suspended its dividend on January 1, 2001, and filed for bankruptcy on April 6. The California Public Utilities Commission approved the bond financing mechanism on Feb. 21, 2002. Dividends weren't resumed until April 2005. In other words, it took over three years from when a bond financing mechanism was put in place until dividends were paid.

In the current case, the process may be even more complicated.

The PUC must hold hearings to determine whether the costs of paying billions of dollars of damages in private lawsuits from property owners represent “just and reasonable” expenses. Then, it will have to determine the maximum amount utility shareholders must pay for expenses--reasonable or not--“without harming ratepayers or materially impacting its ability to provide adequate and safe service." Consumer groups and some large business customers will fight for the highest possible number.

Most likely, that means taking as much money from shareholders as possible without jeopardizing the utility's investment grade credit rating, currently BBB+ on S&P. Borrowing costs legally may be passed on to ratepayers.

Once that is done, the CPUC then will determine how much of a surcharge to include on utility bills to finance repayment of the rate recovery bonds. Finally, a bond issue has to be prepared and floated. One can easily see it could again take substantial time for dividends to resume.

For common shareholders, who buy utilities for income, this is bad news. The stock has been strong in anticipation of the Legislature's action, but after it opens Tuesday, that will be fully priced in.

PCG data by YCharts

Based on the prior use case, it could be three years or more before dividends resume. The fact that the Legislature has tasked the CPUC with penalizing the company up to the point it becomes a credit problem is not reassuring.

One thing that could change the scenario is if the utility was found not responsible for the Tubbs Fire, which burned about two-thirds of all the structures destroyed. There are reports this fire was caused by a downed power line belonging to a private landowner. Cal Fire indicated Tubbs is so complex it needs more time to issue its report.

Fire County Acres Structures burned Deaths Caused by PG&E equip. Violations alleged Charge taken Tubbs Napa/Sonoma 36,807 5,636 22 Unknown Unknown No Redwood Mendocino 36,523 543 9 Yes No Yes Atlas Napa 51,624 783 6 Yes Yes No Nuns, etc.* Napa/Sonoma 56,556 1,355 3 Yes Mixed* Yes Sulphur Lake 2,207 162 0 Yes Yes Yes Hwy. 37 Sonoma 1,660 3 0 Yes No No Pocket Sonoma 17,357 6 0 Yes Yes Yes Blue Humboldt 20 0 0 Yes Yes Yes Cherokee Butte 8,417 6 0 Yes No Yes McCourtney Nevada 76 13 0 Yes Yes Yes Lobo Nevada 821 47 0 Yes Yes Yes LaPorte Butte 8,417 74 0 Yes No Yes Cascade Yuba 9,989 264 4 Unknown Unknown No

*Several fires burned together.

Sources: Cal Fire, San Francisco Chronicle, Santa Rosa Press Democrat

Preferred Shares Preferable?

For preferred shareholders, the news is a little better. All eight issues of PG&E preferreds are cumulative, so shareholders will get arrears when payments are resumed.

I've been keeping a spreadsheet on PG&E's preferreds that aims to provide an estimate of the annual return until dividend resumption, based on Benjamin Graham's special situations formula (methodology here).

The spreadsheet has been updated to reflect prices as of Friday's close. I've kept the time until recovery at three years. I've made one big change, increasing the probability of eventual recovery to 95% from the previous 85%. Here are the results:

Ticker Coupon Par Callable Full value including 3 yrs. arrears Price Exp. Gain Exp. Loss Chance Years Expected Annual Return PCG-A 6% 25 No 34 25.47 8.53 25.47 0.95 3 8.94% PCG-B 5.50% 25 No 31 23.25 7.75 23.25 0.95 3 8.89% PCG-C 5% 25 No 27 21.02 5.98 21.02 0.95 3 7.34% PCG-D 5% 25 Yes 26 21.20 4.8 21.2 0.95 3 5.50% PCG-E 5% 25 Yes 26 21.25 4.75 21.25 0.95 3 5.41% PCG-G 4.80% 25 Yes 25.5 21.00 4.5 21 0.95 3 5.12% PCG-H 4.50% 25 Yes 25 19.30 5.7 19.3 0.95 3 7.69% PCG-I 4.38% 25 Yes 25 18.83 6.17 18.83 0.95 3 8.71%

As you can see, expected returns are below double digits on an annualized basis. They rise to 13% for the non-callable A and B preferreds if it is assumed dividends will resume in two years instead of three, but this seems like an optimistic scenario.

I expect there could be a quick rise in preferred prices, followed by a decline as investors get tired of waiting for the preferred dividends. I would wait for the dip before buying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.