Billions Of Hours Of Unmonetized Data Is Fitbit's Real Potential

The company still is an extreme gamble, as the efforts could fail and another competitor could get better headway in the area.

A symbiotic eco-system between Fitbit's wearables and health information could help the company finally become profitable and extremely so.

In the next 1-2 years we'll likely see clear indication of if Fitbit can continue to gain traction and then monetize its health data pipeline.

The company's financials are still showing deterioration, but the company's real potential return on investment is if its current foray into health information succeeds.

Fitbit has been rallying the past few weeks amid positive news about its market share against Apple and more clarity about its vast stores of health data.

It has been a positive few weeks for Fitbit (FIT) as its stock price has rallied over 14% since the middle of August amid news that its Ionic and Versa watch models have proven quite successful and led to an 8% year-on-year market share gain to 21%, as the Apple Watch's (AAPL) market share slipped from 48% to 41% year on year.

Furthermore, it was recently reported that Fitbit currently has well over 150 'billion' hours of heart data stored due to its wearables and which may provide significant analytics, bolstering for both future wearables development and healthcare information technology uses.

All these are extraordinarily positive signs for a company at the cusp of the high-growth, multi-hundred-billion dollar health analytics and wearables industries, and seemingly still showing some inertia and traction against Apple's products, yet is still only worth at the moment $1.53 billion.

Within the upcoming 1-2 years I think Fitbit is nearing a make-or-break point where it will either capitalize on much of the potential it still has due to its nexus between wearables and health information, or will fail and see further stagnation and decline. It is undoubtedly a gamble, but at its current low point it could also pay off quite significantly.

FIT data by YCharts

Fitbit's Metrics Are Lagging, But There Are Some Signs Of Life

The major limitation behind Fitbit's valuation right now is of course that it is still unprofitable and has shown negative metrics trends in terms of revenue, EBITDA, and even devices sold. As shown below in its recent Q2 2018 earnings posted on August 1, 2018, losses have increased and devices sold decreased.

(Source: Fitbit Q2 2018 Earnings)

In terms of solvency and potential capital dilution, with $1.104 billion in current assets, about $822 million in cash ($328 million), accounts receivable, and marketable securities, Fitbit's net cash flow losses of $50.244 million in Q2 2018 and $13.850 million YTD seem worth noting, but still may see enough positive cash flow or reduced cash flow to cushion it for at least the foreseeable future.

However, Fitbit's real matter of importance is if it can make the long-term switch to profitability and growth. Fitbit's market share and brand clearly are still strong, even if they have sunk in recent years due to the incredible success of the Apple Watch.

In terms of guidance offering us any clues, we see that Fitbit itself seems to believe there is some hope. Though it says it expects still $1.5 billion total in revenue compared to 2017's $1.616 billion, the company still expects some improvement apparently in margin due to reduced operating expenses, a decline in revenue that is less than a decline in cash flow, and some improvement in tracker device metrics.

As I have said before, I think Fitbit's big potential growth space is the combination of still its core wearables business but also with using its immense library of health data for analytical and health support means, such as to hospitals, consumers, research institutions, and more.

Undoubtedly, such data is complex and riddled with immense privacy laws and regulations, and much of the already-collected data appears to be anonymous and generally basic information; for Fitbit to begin expanding its future devices seems a possibility as well to help it gain greater new business segments as health information continues to skyrocket. Indeed we are already seeing some examples of this, as a recent analysis of some Fitbit data showed revealing insights about heart health and exercise correlation.

Fitbit's move to health information has been long spoken of and still has many hurdles, but I believe that's the future where it finds not only profitability but could see immense growth beyond its current mid-cap levels. The health information segment would likely feature high-margins and has already been very much intertwined with current wearables services, creating a cost-efficient and symbiotic business eco-system.

Conclusion

Fitbit is still at the moment in a tough spot. Its traditional metrics are struggling, with some aspects showing life but still fundamentally on a losing track unless Fitbit's business model expands and changes. Whether its current moves towards doing so will succeed is still very experimental, which is why the stock remains at such lows.

Nonetheless, I think there is enough of a chance of success to consider looking at the company at the moment. In the next 1-2 years we'll likely have a better approximation of Fitbit's ability to gain traction in this field, as it either will have signed more productive partnerships and begun truly monetizing its data stores, or another company will and make it much harder for Fitbit to do so.

FIT data by YCharts

At Tech Investment Insights I discuss specific companies and investment products that I believe are especially poised to gain in the market, as well as the one to avoid. Focusing on technology, in particular, I provide you updated risk/reward ratings of dozens of companies, price targets on potential worthwhile investments, portfolio strategies, and alluring risks to avoid. I hope you will give it a look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.