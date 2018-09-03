Semiconductor Industry: From A Blockbuster To A Netflix Model

The industry is evolving to more of a portfolio model — selling chips into many different products, spreading returns across a greater number of assets.

The semiconductor industry has traditionally been highly cyclical, but is now moving toward a new model that is more closely tied to the health of the global economy.

James Picerno recently made an overview of the 5-year annualized return of 135 exchange-traded products covering US and foreign stocks, bonds and real estate, along with funds targeting commodities and currencies. The best performer? Semiconductors!

Exhibit 1: 5-year annualized return

Strong growth

The semiconductor industry continued to grow strongly in the first half of this year. Sales of the top 15 semiconductor companies grew by 24 percent in the first half of 2018 (1H18) compared to the 1H17, which is four points higher than the total worldwide semiconductor industry growth during the same period, according to IC Insights.

The top three memory suppliers — Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF), and Micron (MU)— each grew greater than 35 percent year-over-year in the 1H18.

The tremendous growth rate can be attributed to increased demand for electronics across end markets, both traditional market segments such as automotive and industrial, as well as new applications centered around the cloud, internet of things, and emerging 5G applications.

Semiconductor content alone in an electronic system is forecast to reach 31.4 percent in 2018, up from an all-time record of 28.8 percent in 2017.

IC Insights expects the global electronic systems market will grow five percent in 2018, while the total semiconductor market will grow 14 percent in 2018.

“For 2018, the big driver is once again memory. Memory is anticipated to grow in terms of revenue by 30.8% year-over-year,” said Len Jelinek, an analyst at IHS. “If you take memory out of the equation, the rest of the industry is forecast to grow by 7.8%. This is down slightly from the 10% the rest of the industry grew in 2017.”

Will everything continue to run smoothly or not? There are a number of possible game changers: capital overspending, a trade war with China, a recession,…

Recession risk

When we look at James Picerno’s Recession Probability Estimate, we can only conclude that a recession is not around the corner.

Exhibit 2: Recession Probability Estimate

Trade tensions with China

The semiconductor trade imbalance with China is second only to oil, according to UBS. The companies in the sector they follow have revenue exposure of about 30 percent, but more than 50 percent of all semiconductor dollars are "ultimately consumed in China."

Exhibit 3: Global semiconductor industry market share by consumption

Since tariffs are aimed at specific products, individual industries should react differently. For instance, electrical equipment and multi-industry and tech hardware firms could pass on 50 percent of the costs from tariffs directly to customers. But margin-sensitive general merchandise and apparel firms, and also semiconductor companies, would be more likely to pass on much less of the costs.

John Neuffer, president of the Semiconductor Industry Association, said the tariffs would hurt U.S. companies more than Chinese firms, since most semiconductor products imported from China started out as chips fabricated in the United States. “Putting tariffs on semiconductors specifically doesn’t give the administration additional leverage. The Chinese don’t sell their own semiconductors to America so Chinese enterprises won’t be hurt by this,” Neuffer said. Imposing the tariff on chips would handicap U.S.-based semiconductor firms in relation to international competitors and threaten the market share of U.S. firms in China, as well as hurting U.S. exports and jobs while raising the cost of goods for U.S. consumers.

When the US administration shut down Chinese telecoms equipment maker ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOF) in April it highlighted a vulnerability in the Chinese economy: it depends on foreign-made chips. The country remains dependent on imports to build the phones, telecoms gear, computers and other devices that account for almost one-third of its exports: the country spent more on the items than it did on oil, iron and basic plastics combined, according to the World Bank and Chinese government data.

The Chinese government has, in recent years, stepped up efforts to create a domestic semiconductor industry to help supply its massive electronics market, signaling its intention to spend $161 billion over 10 years to further that effort. China currently imports more than $100 billion worth of semiconductors every year.

Handel Jones, CEO of International Business Strategies, said that the recent trade disputes with the U.S. have created increased urgency for China to bolster its domestic semiconductor industry. The U.S. recently slapped an export ban on Chinese telecommunications provider ZTE, preventing U.S. suppliers of semiconductors and other components from selling devices to ZTE, a major customer of Qualcomm and other U.S. chip vendors.

The Chinese government is raising a US$47 billion fund to boost its semiconductor industry. This public-private partnership is noteworthy because it allows China to shift its supply chain in size by creating alternatives to production located in the West.

Exhibit 4: Global Semiconductor Sector market share by production

We may all look back on the ZTE incident as somewhat of an inflection point on U.S.-China relations regarding technological dependence/connectivity.

Exhibit 5: China’s IC consumption and production

Trade tensions with China can in the short term hurt American semiconductor players directly and will at the same time cause China to fasten up the creation of a domestic semiconductor industry.

A boom without a bust?

The semiconductor industry has traditionally been highly cyclical. Typically, demand was driven by model cycles in the dominant end-use markets. During the 1980s and 1990s, that was primarily the personal computer market. During the 2000s, the mobile and then smartphone took over as the determinant of marginal demand.

More recently though, the use of chips has become more pervasive, and this is having an effect on the shape of the semiconductor demand curve.

Unsustainable levels of capital spending—capital overspending—will cause an immediate contraction when there is a softening in the revenue cycle, spurring excess capacity and marking the beginning of the sort of boom or bust cycle the industry has experienced in the past.

Except maybe not this time. Maybe not quite so suddenly, not quite so severely, and maybe not quite as quickly as it has before. What if, thanks to the rise of IoT and the hunger for electronics and connectivity in virtually everything, this time really is different?

That's a theory subscribed to by Matt Anderson, president and chief digital officer at Arrow Electronics (ARW). "I think there's going to be a need for more electronics everywhere, and it's going to fuel maybe a different length of cycle. Maybe it's a slow, steady, gradual building of a new industry, which is the internet-enabled anything."

IoT may actually make trains run on time, but can it really have a moderating effect on the inherent cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry? The theory subscribed to by Anderson and others is essentially this: The semiconductor industry has migrated through eras when a relatively small number of products — primarily PCs and then smartphones — accounted for most chip sales to a time when chips are going into everything, reducing the industry's exposure to the whims and volatility of the hunt for that next killer app.

"Not having too many IC eggs in one application basket will help reduce the swings of semiconductor cycles," said Rob Lineback, a senior research analyst with IC Insights. But Lineback sees the emergence of IoT as one of several trends taking the semiconductor industry away from the "capacity/capital spending" model that has governed it for three decades toward a new model that is more closely tied to the health of the global economy.

According to IC Insights' 2018 IC market drivers report, the percentage of integrated circuits consumed by PCs dropped from about one-third through the middle of last decade to less than 20% today with the stalling of the PC market. Cellphone ICs are now the single largest driver, accounting for about 25% of ICs consumed. IC Insights expects embedded — including automotive, IoT, wearables, and drones — and, to some extent, data center systems consuming a larger percentage of ICs purchased into the next decade.

During the Smartphone Era and the PC Era before it, the semiconductor industry was largely built around what Anderson calls the "blockbuster model" — not so much different from Hollywood movie studios. "You had these massive hits (e.g. PCs) that drove most of the profitability," said Anderson.

Today, Anderson believes, the semiconductor industry is in the initial stages of a business model much more like Netflix (NFLX), less dependent on big hits and evolving to more of a portfolio model — selling chips into many different products, spreading returns across a greater number of assets. Netflix has succeeded by putting entertainment into everything. "And that's what's happening in the semiconductor industry. Electronics are going into everything. It's not a blockbuster model anymore; it's an everything model. There are going to be so many things that are going to get electronic content, that are going to connect to the cloud and generate data, that are going to succeed. It's not going to be like just mobile phones; it's going to be everything.

Anderson believes that the view of the internet as a great sales channel or as a great disseminator of information is way too narrow. "The internet is like the invention of fire, or water, or electricity," he said. "It's enabling mankind to make things that could never have existed before. It's a fundamental element in the world."

Everything, more or less, is going to be connected to the internet at some level. The convergence of a host of factors — technological, economic, societal — is creating this kind of IoT primordial soup, setting the stage for a future in which the IoT is everything and everything is IoT.

There, besides the IoT, a range of industries and activities that require an increasing number of increasingly complex chips:

augmented reality and virtual reality,

the driver-assist features that have become standard on new vehicles, and

artificial intelligence.

Furthermore, the various industries and activities in which these applications are and will be used each have their own different cycles. The demand for chips that flows from these other industries and activities impacts the aggregate demand cycle in varied and often uncorrelated rhythms, and this reduces the amplitude of the swings in the aggregate cycle, thereby producing a softer – as in gentler – semiconductor cycle.

If the cyclicality that the industry has always known truly is a thing of the past, a connected future appears very bright for chipmakers indeed.

We think the next recession will have a negative impact on both Netflix and the semiconductor business. But looking beyond the next recession (which we do not expect to happen anytime soon), the future looks indeed bright for the semiconductor business.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF

If you look closely at where semiconductor industry revenue growth was concentrated in 2017, it was really driven by a handful of the largest memory and logic companies. These companies have benefited disproportionately in current trends and have a better outlook for the future as far as being able to diversify. So, it is important to have the biggest semiconductors in your portfolio.

M&A is on the other hand one of the top three strategic priorities for the semiconductor-players. So, it might be equally important to have other players besides the biggest ones in your portfolio.

Exhibit 6: Strategic priorities

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index, which is intended to track the overall performance of companies involved in semiconductor production and equipment.

Exhibit 7: Top 10 holdings

Exhibit 8: Country weightings

Valuation

The current prices of companies in the semiconductor industry represent past (highly cyclical) history, rather than future probability. We believe that growth will continue and that the industry’s cycles will soften. As a result, the semiconductor industry deserves a valuation more in line with the broader market.

Exhibit 9: Valuation

Momentum

On the graph of the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, we can see that the trend is still positive, but also that the trade war tensions are creating increased nervousness.

Conclusion

We think the next recession will have a negative impact on both Netflix and the semiconductor business. But looking beyond the next recession (which we do not expect to happen anytime soon) the future looks indeed bright for the semiconductor business. The semiconductor industry has traditionally been highly cyclical, but is now moving toward a new model that is more closely tied to the health of the global economy. The industry is evolving to more of a portfolio model — selling chips into many different products, spreading returns across a greater number of assets.

Shorter term, a buying opportunity can be created by weakness due to the heating up of Trump’s trade war in the run-up to the mid-term elections. Buy the dips in the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF!

Please click the "Follow" tab at the top of this article, if you like my articles. If you would like to receive real-time alerts on future articles and updates, make sure that the "Get E-mail Alerts" box (below the "Follow" tab) remains checked.

This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.