My 'High Octane' Pick Has A Few Notable Catalysts

UNIT has significant leaseable capacity across all of its business units, and because the incremental cost of adding new tenants is relatively small, the company can drive attractive incremental yields.

Most all analysts and investors recognize that one of the biggest risks in owning shares in UNIT is tenant concentration.

Over a year ago and in my very first article on Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT), I said that “Uniti is substantially mis-priced and the dynamics driving Uniti Fiber and Uniti Towers are key differentiators in which Uniti REIT is Poised to Profit.” I proceeded to recommend the small-cap infrastructure REIT as a Buy, hoping that for a “higher-risk” investor, shares could return around 25% annually.

Most all analysts and investors recognize that one of the biggest risks in owning shares in UNIT is tenant concentration. Back in December 2017, I described it as my “2018 high octane” conviction, suggesting that “this stock has the potential for high alpha returns.”

The risk/reward for the company really boils down to operator risk versus critical mission. UNIT (previously known as Communications Sales & Leasing) still derives significant revenues from the April 2015 spin-off of assets from Windstream Wireless (NASDAQ:WIN).

After a quiet start to develop the strategy and funnel, UNIT rapidly evolved from primarily a single-tenant, one-property landlord to servicing nearly 17,200 customer connections through three diverse, but complementary, business segments.

There appears to be more clarity as it relates to WIN and Aurelius Capital. More specifically, WIN’s $1.4 billion bond refinancing provides UNIT’s top tenant with lower debt and an improved debt maturity schedule. In a recent interview (full interview in the September edition of Forbes Real Estate Investor), UNIT’s CEO, Kenny Gunderman, said:

“we believe the steps that Windstream took in restructuring its debt significantly improves their balance sheet profile by extending maturities an average of two years. Windstream now has no significant bond maturities until 2023. Coupled with its solid Q2-18 results and improved outlook, we believe Windstream is a much more stable customer now than it was a year ago.”

WIN’s current litigation is winding down, as the judge is expected to render a decision in the court case within the coming weeks. Thus far, the market anticipates a favorable ruling:

It has definitely been a volatile year for UNIT, but this “high octane” pick is definitely in track to deliver premium results. As can be seen below, shares are up over 18% year to date:

Maybe Mr. Market has settled down and UNIT can begin to achieve results based upon the catalysts identified in this article. When I spoke with the company CEO last week, he said, “our cost of capital should improve as Windstream makes progress on successfully executing its strategy and the litigation is favorably resolved.”

(Photo Source)

Catalyst 1: Demand for Fiber

Demand for fiber infrastructure continues to be the top Telecom theme, while those carriers have intensified their densification plans and expect the first 5G fixed wireless and mobility network deployments to be launched in select markets in 2018.

UNIT expects the market-level trials and deployments will quickly lead the wireless carriers to a national 5G rollout, similar to the pattern for 2G, 3G and 4G technology changes. 5G requires small cells and small cells require fiber, and Uniti owns 1.1 million fiber strand miles of leasable inventory.

Also, as a result of the recent tax reform legislation, the elimination of the Sprint (NYSE:S)-T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) merger overhang and Sprint’s recent announcement to increase investment in its network have generated a positive tailwind for wireless carrier capital spending that UNIT expects will benefit both from fiber infrastructure and tower operating businesses and create opportunities for bundled offerings.

In addition, UNIT’s strong relationship with the national wireless carriers of both Mexico and U.S. should position the company well to capitalize.

Lastly, the telecom industry is embracing the idea of shared fiber infrastructure, including now through innovative sale-leaseback transactions, including the recent announcement of the sale-lease-back transaction of fiber network that will allow UNIT to lease fiber to TPx and, eventually, to other carriers. As the company's CEO explains:

“Our recent TPx, CenturyLink, and CableSouth transactions help pave the way in achieving our target. These transactions are predominantly sale-leasebacks with high initial yields and Adjusted EBITDA margins. You should expect to see similar transactions in the future.”

The CableSouth transaction represents UNIT’s first purchase of fiber from a cable provider, and like the previously announced CenturyLink transaction, is another example of acquiring attractive fiber portfolio with significant lease-up potential.

Also in Q2-18, UNIT announced a transaction with a Dark Fiber lease with a national MSO on the existing Uniti leasing portfolio of fiber. This agreement reinforces the value of the company's leasing’s growing portfolio and its lease-up potential. Both CableSouth and MSO Dark Fiber lease transactions were proprietary and negotiated deals which reinforced one of UNIT’s core competitive advantages in the M&A and lease-up business.

Mobile internet traffic growth is forecasted to grow at a 40% compounded annual growth rate through 2020. To meet this demand, wireless carriers are densifying their networks with higher-bandwidth connections and small cells, and preparing for upgrades to 5G technology.

Fiber is the key ingredient to upgrade bandwidth capacity at existing towers and connect new small cells to feed the wireless data demand. There is a lack of deep and dense fiber supply in metro markets to meet the expected 7x growth in small cells.

Catalyst 2: Improved Cost of Capital

Given the recent stability in UNIT shares, the company’s cost of capital has improved. Its goal continues to be to achieve 50% revenue diversification over the next 20 months. This goal will be an important milestone given that the spin-off was completed less than three years ago.

UNIT continues to have a strong balance sheet with ~$350 million of liquidity, including $275 million of capacity on the revolver. The company continues to target net leverage ratio of 5.9x‐6.0x as a mid‐term target. Also, it continues to have favorable access to the public capital markets and also now has very good access to private capital sources as well.

UNIT sees “continued operational improvements at Windstream and balance sheet management as positive indicators” that improve its credit profile. Also, as the company continues to diversify its revenue base and gets closer to the 50% target, that will improve the credit profile as well.

Catalyst 3: Lowering the Payout Ratio

In Q2-18, UNIT reported consolidated revenues of 4247 million, consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $197 million, AFFO attributable to common shares of $109 million and AFFO per diluted common share of $0.62.

The company reported a net loss attributable to common shares for the quarter, after transaction- and integration-related costs, of $5.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share.

As UNIT continue to grow AFFO, the payout ratio should come down over time. AFFO growth will come from continued lease‐up of the fiber network at Uniti Fiber, leasing up the unutilized fiber strands (acquired in the TPx, CenturyLink and CableSouth transactions) and the continued build of towers in the US.

As UNIT finishes up the majority of its dark fiber and small cell builds by the end of next year, it will turn attention to leasing up those networks with additional tenants that are high-margin and have attractive incremental yields. In Towers, in the U.S., UNIT expects to build ~300 towers each year over the next 5 years and expects it to become a $50 million business at that time.

UNIT has little margin of safety as it relates to the dividend payout ratio (around 95% based on AFFO) today, and of course, that is one of the reasons that the dividend yield is double digit. UNIT's regular quarterly cash dividend is $0.60 per share, representing an annual dividend rate of $2.40 per share. The company expects full-year reported AFFO to range between $2.49 and $2.52 per diluted common share, with a midpoint of $2.51.

How We Play It?

For the full interview with UNIT’s CEO, read the September edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor. I have always found the company’s management team to be aligned, as the ownership, including management, Board and affiliates, represent approximately 4% of total outstanding voting shares.

Now let’s consider UNIT’s valuation, starting with the dividend yield:

Now consider the P/AFFO:

As you can see, UNIT trades at an 8.3 P/FFO, and the 3-year normal multiple is 9.1x. Also, as you can see, the company is forecasted to grow AFFO/share by 6% in 2019.

Clarity in regard to WIN is the most obvious catalyst for UNIT, and it appears that the market is beginning to recognize that (1) WIN’s debt profile is improving, and (2) UNIT’s business model is hitting all-cylinders. At quarter end, UNIT had approximately $350 million of combined unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and undrawn capacity on the revolving credit agreement.

It has significant leaseable capacity across all of its business units, and because incremental cost of adding new tenants is relatively small, the company can drive attractive incremental yields across all of its asset classes. As the CEO said, “We expect these strategic assets will position as well for sustained organic growth for many years.” We are maintaining our SPEC BUY call:

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and UNIT Investor Presentation.

Other REITs mentioned: American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT), Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI), InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR), CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK).

Each week, Brad provides Marketplace subscribers with actionable REIT news, including (1) Friday afternoon subscriber calls, (2) Weekender updates, (3) Google portfolios, (4) Real-time alerts, (5) Early AM REIT news, (6) chat rooms, (7) the monthly newsletter, and (8) earnings results in Google Sheets. Marketplace subscribers have access to a wide range of services, including weekly property sector updates and weekly Buy/Sell picks. We provide most all research to marketplace subscribers, and we also provide a "weekender" report and a "motivational Monday" report. We stream relevant real-time REIT news so that you can stay informed. All of our portfolios are updated daily, and subscribers have access to all of the tools via Google Sheets. REITs should be part of your daily diet, and we would like to help you construct an Intelligent REIT portfolio, utilizing our portfolio modeling strategies. Brad reminds all subscribers and prospective subscribers that "the safest dividend is the one that's just been raised."

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AVB, BHR, BPY, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CXP, CUBE, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EQIX, ESS, EXR, FRT, GDS, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HT, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KREF, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NNN, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, PTTTS, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, SRC, STAG, STOR, TCO, TRTX, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VICI, VNO, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.