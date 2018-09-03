Is Braemar Hotels & Resorts A Moat-Worthy Brand?

We are maintaining our “speculative BUY” recommendation, inspired by the Q2-18 results and rebranding initiatives.

It has been a while, over six months, since I wrote on Ashford Hospitality Prime (formerly “AHP”), and during that time the company changed its name to Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR). "Braemar" pays homage to a stronghold in Scotland and the property has a golf course, two large hotels (Fife Arms and Invercauld Arms) as well as many smaller hotels and private homes offering bed and breakfast-style accommodations.



The Braemar castle has a moat and the use of the REIT’s branding suggests that the company is positioned itself defensively, “as a guardian of capital for shareholders, with significant barriers to entry and a focus on high standards.” The black and gold logo “connotes luxury, while the imagery of the castle turret promotes strength and stability.”

In my last article on BHR, I explained that “I consider this REIT a speculative REIT that deserves shelf space only if you have an enhanced appetite for risk.” I went on to say that “there’s no question that this stock has tremendous upside, but there are also many forces that could weigh on shares…AHP is positioning itself to be the highest-quality lodging REIT in the sector.”

As viewed above, BHR has performed well and in fact, this REIT is one of my top Lodging REIT picks in 2018 (all picks are in green and BHR is in dark blue).

Now let’s take a closer look at BHR and the newly branded company, so we can determine whether or not there are moat-worthy characteristics that will drive shares even higher in 2018.

The Key Differentiator

In late 2013, Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc. (formerly AHP) announced the completion of its spin-off from Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). The spin-off REIT began trading as an independent public company on the New York Stock Exchange starting November 20, 2013.

As noted above, AHP was rebranded and now traded under the “BHR” ticker. The company was formed with a strong foundation of eight hotels that has now grown to 12 hotels with 3,576 net rooms.

BHR is focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts that exhibit greater long-term RevPAR growth trend than the other chain scale segments. The Upper Upscale segment represents the second greatest long-term RevPAR growth trend. This is the portfolio:

As noted, BHR focuses exclusively on luxury and upper-upscale hotels. As the chart below illustrates, there is strong opportunity for BHR to grow externally:

As you can see below, BHR has current investments in these markets: Chicago, San Francisco, San Diego, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Mountain Resorts, and Seattle.

As viewed below, luxury hotels outperform the other hotel sectors:

The top quartile of lodging REITs (by RevPAR) have consistently had higher quality assets and traded at a premium relative to other peers over a long-term 10 year period.

Unique External Management Model

BHR’s external advisory agreement differentiates it from other external advisory agreements in the REIT industry. The agreement's unique structure is designed to reduce the G&A expense burden by avoiding duplication, and provides for management incentives only in the event of outperformance versus a defined peer group, enabling investors to benefit from the management team's extensive experience and tenure together.

BHR is externally managed by Ashford (AINC), and pursuant to the advisory agreement, Ashford is responsible for implementing investment strategies and decisions and the management of day-to-day operations.

The advisory agreement calls for BHR to pay Ashford Advisors a base fee that is calculated by multiplying 0.70% by the Total Enterprise Value of BHR and an incentive fee which is based on outperformance of BHR versus its defined peer group over the course of the year. This advisory agreement is revolutionary in that the fees paid are performance-based rather than being based solely on the size of assets being managed, which has been one of the main criticisms of externally managed companies.

This structure, coupled with AHP's high inside ownership of 15.9%, demonstrates that this advisory arrangement is highly aligned with shareholder interests. The company has a majority of independent board members - a 10-member board with nine independent directors. Total G&A costs, inclusive of advisory fees, are lower than the peers.

The Balance Sheet

At Q2-18, BHR had total assets of $1.6 billion and $994 million of mortgage debt of which $47 million was related to the JV share of the debt (on The Capital Hilton and Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines).

BHR’s total combined debt had a blended average interest rate of 4.6% and is entirely floating-rate. All of the floating-rate debt has interest rate caps in place.

At Q2-18, BHR had approximately 45% net debt to growth assets and the trailing 12-month fixed charge coverage ratio was approximately 2.1x. The company’s next hard debt maturity is not until March of 2020.

BHR ended the quarter with net working capital of $205 million. During the quarter, the company closed on a $100 million mortgage loan to finance the acquisition of the Ritz-Carlton Sarasota. This loan is a five-year term and provides for a floating interest rate of LIBOR plus 2.65%. Sarasota is a high growth market and the Ritz-Carlton which is comprised of the resort beach club and golf club is the only luxury chain scale hotel in the market.

Additionally, BHR refinanced two mortgage loans with existing outstanding balances totaling approximately $358 million. The previous mortgage loan was refinanced with the Morgan Stanley Pool and the Chicago Sofitel loans with final maturity date of February 2024 and March 2019, respectively.

The new loans totaled $435 million and have a two-year initial term with five one-year extension options subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The loan is interest-only and provides for floating interest rate of LIBOR plus 2.16%. Because BHR structured this financing as a CMBS transaction, it achieved the lowest spread than the company would otherwise have on the principal loan.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q2-18, BHR’s comparable RevPAR for the portfolio declined by 1.1%; however, for all the hotels not under renovation during Q2-18 comparable RevPAR grew by 4.5%.

Hotel EBITDA flow-through was strong at 142%, driven by the business interruption income reported during the quarter. Despite a 3.9% decline in total hotel revenue, hotel EBITDA increased by $2 million or 5.3%, with margins increasing by almost 300 basis points. In addition, year-to-date hotel EBITDA flow through was robust at 125%.

This quarter's best-performing asset in terms of comparable RevPAR was the Courtyard San Francisco downtown. The hotel completed the initial phase of its guest room renovation early in the second quarter on April 15th. The guest room renovations represent the first major milestone in BHR’s project to rebrand this property as an autograph collection hotel.

Year-to-date, comparable RevPAR increased by 11.4%, representing increase relative to its competitors and the upscale and above San Francisco central market of 10.3 percentage points and 7.5 percentage points, respectively.

The strong performance of the hotel saw incentive management fees increasing by $719,000 during the second quarter. Despite incentive management fee increasing, hotel EBITDA margins still increased by 286 basis points, resulting in a $1.1 million or 39.8% increase in hotel EBITDA.

BHR reported adjusted EBITDA ROE of $38.3 million versus $33.7 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting 14% growth and an AFFO per share of $0.56 versus $0.50 in the prior-year quarter, reflecting 12% growth. The overall portfolio TTM RevPAR of $223 continues to be the highest in the lodging REIT sector.

Is Braemar Hotels & Resorts A Moat-Worthy Brand?

BHR declared a second-quarter 2018 cash dividend of $0.16 per share, or $0.64 per diluted share on an annualized basis. This equates to an annual yield of approximately 5.5%.

Now consider BHR’s P/FFO multiple, as viewed below:

As you can see, BHR trades at the lowest multiple in the peer group (7.0x) and clearly suggests that the company remains undervalued. When we wrote in January we explained that BHR could return over 50% in 2018, and as shown below that thesis is right on target – BHR has returned over 32% since our previous article:

Yet, the 7.0x P/FFO multiple indicates to us that there is still room for significant expansion. We are maintaining our “Speculative Buy” recommendation inspired by the Q2-18 results and rebranding initiatives. In short, we see another 15-20% growth for BHR in 2018, that translates into annualized returns of over 60% in 2018.

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and BHR Investor Presentation.

Other REITs mentioned: LHO, RHP, CHSP, PEB, XHR, PK, SHO, CLDT, HST, SOHO, RLJ, HT, APLE, INN, and HPT.

