GoPro: Fundamentally Flawed

The lower-tier HERO camera introduced this March has helped to lift unit sales, but in absence of this new product, GoPro's sales volumes are still sagging.

GoPro has about $140 million of cash left, plus $135 million of debt. Workforce reductions have helped to stem off cash burn, but GoPro's liquidity will still run thin.

GoPro (GPRO), which was at one point one of the hottest stocks in the technology market, has continued to prolong its life very stubbornly. The company released second-quarter results in August, and combined with bullish sales commentary on the HERO product line, GoPro shares are broadly higher. Miraculously, GoPro shares have nearly recovered almost all of their losses in the year-to-date period.

GPRO data by YCharts

The primary question on investors' minds: is GoPro really headed for a rebound, or is the summer trading action merely a dead cat bounce before GoPro returns to its secular decline?

In my view, GoPro is beyond saving. Never mind the fact that hardware, particularly consumer hardware, is a tough business to be in - think about the fact that, for the most part, GoPro action cameras don't have regular replacement cycles and the people who want one already have one.

I'll admit that GoPro did one thing right this year: it began offering a new GoPro HERO camera in March at a lower price point than its existing lineup. GoPro's lineup now consists of the high-end HERO 6 Black ($400), the mid-tier HERO 5 Black ($300), and the newly introduced HERO at $200. Product segmentation across these different price tiers is critical for GoPro, which has often been viewed as a toy for the leisure-loving class. But with a new entry-level product at $200, I believe GoPro was able to pick up a lot of the market segment that it initially ignored. Here's what CEO Nick Woodman had to say on the company's lineup positioning on the earnings call:

"After a two-quarter gap, in March, we reestablished our position at the entry-level with the launch of HERO, which has received the highest customer satisfaction scores for a new camera in several years. The combination of HERO, HERO5 Black and HERO6 Black represents our strongest good-better-best lineup ever."

The relative success of the new HERO product has helped to lift Q1 and Q2 results to "better than feared," which is the main impetus behind the recent recovery in the share price. But in my view, the increased demand owing to the new low-end HERO is temporary. The lower-tier buyers now attracted to the $200 HERO will perhaps continue buying up the camera through the holiday season this year, and then sales will begin tapering off again. It's a natural product cycle - and even if GoPro does update this camera line with a refresh in 2019, the long (if non-existent) replacement cycles for these cameras will make it difficult to achieve true sales growth.

GoPro has made some pretty bold claims about its future performance. Woodman noted that "our plan is to exit the year with an improved margin profile we believe will translate into a profitable 2019." Of course, GoPro's capacity to turn a profit will be elevated in the holiday season - but at the moment, what we see are declining margins, so-so sales, and continued cash burn. GoPro has raised the bar for expectations high for Q3 and Q4, and created tremendous risk of failing to achieve these goals. GoPro, after all, has a less-than-stellar track record of setting achievable guidance targets - which is understandable, given it is difficult to predict consumer buying patterns.

GoPro is hanging on to about a billion dollars' worth of market cap - a fraction of what it was once worth. In my view, however, GoPro shares still have a lot more to lose. Investors have been lulled into a possibly false sense of security with revenue declines slowing into the mid-single digits, but the longer-term picture for GoPro still looks bleak.

Q2 recap: margin decline is fairly significant

Here's a look at GoPro's second-quarter results:

Figure 1. GoPro 2Q18 results

Source: GoPro investor relations

Revenues declined -5% y/y to $282.7 million, surpassing Wall Street's estimates of $269.9 million (-9% y/y) by a respectable margin. Note that last quarter, GoPro's revenue decline had been -7% y/y, so optically the story seems to be getting better. However, a decline is still a decline, even if they are modest - and declines compounded over several consecutive years are highly problematic.

What is impressive, however, is the fact that GoPro was able to achieve its revenue target while still reducing inventory. According to the company's CFO:

"We ended the quarter with inventory of $86 million, a sequential decrease of $47 million, our lowest inventory level since the second quarter of 2014. This planned decrease in inventory leaves us well positioned for the launch of our three new products in the second half of 2018."

Channel inventory, meanwhile, also saw an estimated reduction:

"We estimate forward weeks of inventory decreased 15% to 20% to approximately ten weeks. We expect forward weeks of inventory and absolute channel inventory of HERO6 Black, HERO5 Black and HERO cameras to decline significantly by the end of the third quarter."

Unit shipments hit 1.1 million in the quarter, approximately flat to last year's Q2:

Figure 2. GoPro unit shipments and additional metrics

Source: GoPro investor relations

However, that's where the good news end. When we turn to profitability, GoPro is faring much worse. Notice that GoPro's gross margin dipped 610 bps in the quarter to just 29.5% (on a pro forma basis, 30.8%), continuing a recent trend of sliding gross margins.

We once theorized that GoPro's lower-end camera was driving down ASPs and thus gross margins, but GoPro management nullified that thesis on this quarter's earnings call, saying ASP of $267 was approximately flat to the year-ago quarter. What is possible, however, is that GoPro has been discounting its cameras to channel partners and resellers in order to drive sales - and this, in turn, is hurting margins. Meanwhile, there are issues on the component side as well that are driving up costs:

"Our largest contract manufacturer Jabil who mentioned this issue on their earnings call has the scale to work strategically with the supply base towards components for our cameras. In addition, we are experiencing temporary price increases on certain components for our new cameras due to the shortages."

GoPro has been able to make up for some of this gross margin deterioration by following through on its planned workforce reduction; as shown in the above chart, GoPro has taken its headcount down below 1,000 - reducing both R&D and general and administrative costs from the year-ago quarter. However, net losses in the quarter still widened to -$37.3 million, while Adjusted EBITDA turned from a positive $5.1 million in the year-ago quarter to a loss of -$8.7 million this quarter.

For the remainder of the year, GoPro has stated its intention to elevate sales and marketing investments ahead of the holiday season, so profit metrics will likely stay muted. Note that GoPro has only $140 million of cash left, plus about $135 million of debt - if it over-invests in holiday marketing and doesn't produce good enough results in Q4, it may accelerate the depletion of its liquidity.

Key takeaways

In my view, GoPro has done very little to show investors that it's actually capable of turning around the business. Better-than-feared results in Q1 and Q2 were helped by the launch of a new camera at a lower price point that brought in new customers who might have been previously excluded from the GoPro brand - but this isn't a guaranteed, continuous source of sales. GoPro intends to launch new products (presumably upgrades to the higher-end cameras) in the latter half of this year, and spend plenty of ad dollars positioning them for the holidays - but if this launch fizzles as it has in the past, GoPro may be setting itself up for its final innings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.