Monthly S&P 500 Outlook For September 2018: Another Gain Of 3% Or More?

“But as we cannot predict such external influences very well, the only reliable crystal ball is a probabilistic one.”



- Benoit Mandelbrot

The C-J Monte Carlo Simulation Model

C-J is a Monte Carlo simulation model used to assess risk in the S&P 500. Traditional stock market models suffer from a number of problems, including fat tails, serial correlation, and the failure to account for volatility clustering. The fat tail problem arises because traditional finance theory uses the normal distribution. For investors, the practical implication of such an approach is that traditional portfolio theory underestimates (and in some cases, significantly underestimates) risk in the market.

C-J uses data on valuation, earnings, and short-term historical patterns in the stock market to correct for the problems noted above. C-J does this by using a series of non-normal conditional distributions. If you have read former Yale mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot’s book (with Richard Hudson) The (Mis)behavior of Markets: A Fractal View of Financial Turbulence, then you should note that C-J is fractal by design. And while the model maintains a fractal nature, because of its design it also maintains statistical properties similar to the behavior of the S&P 500 over the last 60+ years.

The purpose of C-J is not to provide a single-point estimate of where the S&P 500 will be at some future point. As investors, we don’t see the process generating movements in the market, we only see the outcomes, thus explaining why “expert” predictions are often wrong. As Nassim Taleb has written in Black Swan, “Most models, of course, attempt to be precisely predictive, and not just descriptive in nature. I find this infuriating”. To that end, C-J is intended to be descriptive in nature by providing not only a model that corrects for the problems discussed above, but does so in a probabilistic manner.

September 2018

The month of August ended with the S&P 500 at 2901.52. Given the July close at 2816.29, the Index recorded a gain of 3.03% for the month. That is the second consecutive month the S&P 500 increased by 3 percent or more, and after having gained 5.6% in January 2018, the S&P 500 has recorded its second- and third-largest increases this year in July and August. In fact, the S&P 500 has not had consecutive months of gains of 3 percent or more since the beginning of 2012. In that case, it gained 4.4%, 4.1%, and 3.1% in the three months beginning in January 2012. Furthermore, the Index hit a record closing high of 2914.04 on August 29. As I noted in my August 2018 article, C-J estimated a 33% chance the S&P would end August above 2872.87 - and it did.

So, with all that in mind, I was wondering what September had in store for the Index. In January and February of 2012, when the S&P 500 rose more than 4% in consecutive months, as noted above, it was followed by an increase of 3.1% in March. Would this trend appear again here in 2018? And I noted in my second half of 2018 article (published on July 4) that after a robust January, the Index had been stuck in the 2581-2872 range since then. So, with a new month upon us, I was also curious as to whether we would remain above the 2872 level by the end of September. Below are the answers to those questions, as well as the probability distribution of C-J’s September simulation.

A few points are worth noting. First, all but one of the positive ranges increased, albeit minimally - the exception being the increase of a 10% or more range, which declined by 0.1 percentage points. So, on the positive end of the probability distribution, the results look marginally better than they did last month. Furthermore, the probability of the market going up in September is estimated at 56.6% - an almost negligible increase over the August probability, but still below the historical probability. Furthermore, the median simulation calls for an increase of 0.72% in the index. Such an increase would have the S&P 500 ending September at 2922.27.

Now, let's come to the two questions I posed earlier. First, what is the likelihood, similar to 2012, that we would see three consecutive months of increases of 3% or more? C-J’s September simulations place that probability at 22.9%. Second, what is the likelihood that at the end of September the S&P 500 will still be above the 2872 level it broke through just days ago? To that question, C-J’s simulations suggest the S&P 500 has a 67.8% chance of ending September at 2872.87 or higher.

Finally, having broken out of the range the S&P 500 had been in for months, I took a look at the simulation results through the end of the year. (I will be writing an article in early October examining C-J’s simulation results for the fourth quarter). With four months left in the year, C-J now estimates a 48.9% chance the S&P 500 will end 2018 above 3000 and a 73% chance it will end the year above 2872.87.

Negative Tail Analysis

Given the underestimation of negative tail risk in traditional financial theory, I break out the negative tail results in more detail. And while C-J does not use the normal distribution, I include the -11.74% or worse category in the table below as it corresponds to three standard deviations below the average monthly percentage change. Broken out into more detail, the September negative tail results can be seen as:

The two tables above both show a reduction in the likelihood of a negative tail risk event. This is particularly true in the -5% to -7% range. And with this decline, the estimated probability of the S&P 500 being down 5% or more at the end of September is now at the lowest level in over two years. Furthermore, the estimated probabilities are now less than half the rate implied by historical outcomes as well as those associated with traditional finance theory.

Disclaimer: This article contains model-based projections that are forward-looking and, as with any quantitative model, are subject to uncertainties and modeling assumptions. The C-J model is intended as a tool to assess risk in the S&P 500, and not as a forecast of the future value of the S&P 500 or any other market. The results of C-J are for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be construed as specific investment advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a long position in an S&P 500 Index fund in a retirement account.