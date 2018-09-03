U.S. Dollar: Big Test Ahead In September

The precious metals complex last week was not able to add to the gains of the previous week. Silver especially is very close to its August lows, so traders should not be surprised if the white metal registers a lower low this week. Furthermore, the mining complex (GDX) has been in a steep downtrend since last Tuesday (August 28th), so a lower low may be on the cards here also.

We actually got stopped out of our Newmont (NEM) trade last week and will look to re-enter if we get another possible setup shortly. We still maintain that gold in all likelihood printed a daily and intermediate cycle low on the 16th of August. Why? Because the yellow metal was well beyond its timing band for a daily and intermediate cycle low. Further confirmation would be a rally past the $1,220 an ounce mark, which would confirm a weekly swing low.

To get to these types of levels, though, trading in the US dollar will be key. One feels that gold needs the greenback to start selling off in earnest in order to see a significant intermediate advance. Here is how we see the dollar shaping up at present from a cycle standpoint.

We prefer to analyse cycle counts by using a bottom-up approach. This means we start off with the daily cycles and work our way up to weekly and then yearly cycles (measured monthly). From a weekly standpoint, the dollar seems to have a similar cycle count to that of US stocks as both printed hard intermediate bottoms in February of this year. We can confirm this by the heavy oversold conditions that the dollar witnessed in February along with the ultra depressed readings we had at the time.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

Considering that the average daily cycle duration in the dollar is just over 20 trading days, here is how I break down the dollar's daily cycle count since its latest intermediate cycle low in February. We placed a daily cycle low on the 28th of this month as the dollar was in its cycle band for a fresh low and also we now have broken through the 10-day moving average which usually means we have completed a daily cycle low.

Furthermore, the greenback has now broken through its down cycle trend line which is further confirmation of a daily cycle low being printed.

Moving up to the weekly charts, we can see that the greenback formed a weekly swing high in August which could mean a pending move into an intermediate low. Remember, this intermediate cycle is now 27 weeks old, meaning it is well past its timing band for a fresh low. Therefore, we would expect the current daily cycle to top early (left translate) and move under the lows of the 28th of August. In fact, if we look at the weekly chart below, the weekly trend line from February demonstrates the downside potential if the August 28th lows are breached. Remember, intermediate cycle declines invariably entail a failed daily cycle. Since the dollar's intermediate cycle is now 27 weeks strong, the odds are high that this is latest daily cycle. This should help the precious metals sector once we print a daily cycle swing high.

Moving on to the monthly charts, we can see that the dollar's monthly year bottoms occurred in April 2014, April 2016 and February 2018. As we can see from the chart, the dollar index would have to trade almost up to 97 in September to avoid not printing a monthly cycle top. Therefore, with the index currently trading at 95.13 and with an intermediate decline looming, the greenback really has it all to do this month. Furthermore, the failed year cycle low in August of last year will have ramifications in my opinion. Up to that point, the dollar was clearly still in a bull market. However, the lower lows which eventually came in February, did a lot of technical damage.

Therefore, our analysis on the dollar aligns with our bullish outlook on gold. Remaining long current precious metal positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.