Geron: Parsing $10 By 10/10

I have enjoyed chronicling the twists and turns fate has parceled out to Geron's (GERN) investors. It has been a torturous journey for investors as Geron's collaboration agreement with Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) subsidiary Janssen lurches forward to its next phase. The agreement covers imetelstat, Geron's telomerase inhibitor. I like to affectionately mock imetelstat as Geron's sole therapy in development by referring to it as Geron's pipedot.

Those who are of a more charitable cast consider imetelstat much, much more. It is in clinical trials for two deadly blood cancers, IMerge for Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) and IMbark for Myelofibrosis (MF). A third clinical trial for AML has been bruited, most notably and recently by implication from Johnson & Johnson's infamous job posting.

Geron is set for big price movements in the near future

Geron investors have been enduring a fretful year so far. As the chart below illustrates, Geron has zigzagged all over the map so far in 2018.

In January, it rocketed from peak pessimism under $2.00 to treble as it brushed a peak of $6.00 before falling back exhausted to ~$3.50. After working for months to decide on its preference, it has been on a strong upswing since 8/1/18 when it crossed into its revelatory third quarter of 2018.

As explained in: "Geron: Decision Next In Line", Q3 2018 promises to provide Geron's date with destiny. Will it be a good date? Will it be a disaster? The market, the developing matrix of pertinent facts, the preference for Geron's long-suffering investors, and my own personal preference bordering on an expectation are for a truly topnotch date.

At most we only have a few weeks to go for this drama to play out. It is inconceivable to me that Geron's price not react, or more likely overreact as the scenes unfold. Let me add two bits of information, volume and short interest, to Geron's 2018 stock price chart. Now look, how can it not gyrate like crazy?

There are nearly 60 million shares sold short. Of course, the direction and thrust will depend on the facts as they develop. Let me turn to a discussion of how this is looking to play out.

Cynical folks breathed a huge sigh of relief as the late afternoon of Friday, August 31, 2018, passed without a negative PR surprise. Decision time is near. Somehow, Friday afternoon, late before a three-day weekend, is the type of spot where negative press releases seemed all too possible. Edgy Geron longs were glad they dodged that one.

The big picture issue here is Janssen's continuation decision, be it yay or be it nay. Subordinate points that suggest the timing and substance of this have been popping up with unnerving frequency. Geron's recent price action tells me that the market views Geron's current news flow positively.

After the three-day weekend, the week will start Tuesday, September 4, 2018, with CEO Scarlett in New York as a panelist on a presentation by Dr. Azra titled: "A Beginner's Guide to Blood Cancers". Perhaps a tell will leak out from this conference.

Time is moving on. I had thought we could rely upon Parkinson's rule to assure that no decision be forthcoming from Janssen until later in September. That scenario would give up to 20 trading days for Geron price discovery.

Johnson & Johnson's September 13 CC is moving up the timing. While I am not convinced that it is imetelstat focused, I have come to expect that it will exert a significant force on Geron's price regardless. Accordingly, it is starting to look as if the next 7 trading days, September 4, 5 , 6, 7, 10, 11 and 12 will take a greater role than I have previously imagined.

The question for discussion is the narrow one of whether or not Geron's stock can manage to reach $10 by October 10, 2018. That would give it a fat 26 days, not just the 7 trading days between now and 9/13/18.

Accordingly, Geron has two chances to hit the $10 target. One would have it resuming its trajectory and thrust from the last 7 trading days from August 23, 2018, when it closed at $4.03 to August 31, 2018, when it closed at $5.73.

This amounts to an increase of >42%. Another 42% increase over 7 days would take it to ~$8.13. Clearly, $10.00 is within sight as a goal for Geron's sales price by Johnson & Johnson's September 13 CC.

That leads to the question of whether or not Johnson & Johnson's 09/13/18 CC is actually about a Geron continuation decision. I have read the multiple comments positing imetelstat as the star of the call. Perhaps they are correct.

That is not my expectation; I do not see Johnson & Johnson going out on a limb for an unapproved therapy, no matter how promising. Johnson & Johnson has a huge pipeline. Its last general pharmaceutical CC boasted a slide deck with over 400 slides. Its pharmaceutical portfolio positively dwarfs imetelstat; there are no doubt dozens of molecules which it may choose to highlight.

For those who are convinced that it will emphasize blood cancers, I submit that Janssen's hottest current blood cancer story is Darzalex; Darzalex bagged a European Commission approval on 8/31/18 as a combination therapy to treat multiple myeloma. Darzalex netted nearly a billion dollars in net sales for Janssen during the first 6 months of 2018. (slide 3).

I am not downplaying Geron's imetelstat chances of getting a positive continuation decision. Far from it, I am continuing to expect it to receive a positive continuation decision. I see Geron longs as facing a serious and unnecessary risk of letdown if, when as I see it, 9/13/18 passes with no new mention of imetelstat.

Conclusion

Geron has a current market cap ~$1 billion. At $10 per share, its market cap would be less than $2 billion. There can be no reasonable doubt that once Janssen elects to continue, Geron is worth >$2 billion.

Thanks to its maligned CEO, Geron has the wherewithal to opt in once Janssen gives its decision. This puts Geron in a situation where it will be responsible for 20% of costs and will receive royalties in the mid teens to low 20s (slide 19). It also has other rights which add value to its position.

While I feel it my responsibility to remind readers that Geron is a highly speculative, highly frustrating stock to own, I also see it as a potentially rewarding stock. I have it as my largest position in my speculative biotech portfolio. I recognize that it presents a real risk of total loss.

On the other hand, I am casting my lots with my swami's crystal ball and its well considered $10 by 10/10. Good luck to all, most importantly to all cancer patients and their caregivers.

