Coca-Cola's Brilliant Assault On Starbucks

This is more directed at Starbucks than any other major player out there, and puts Coca-Cola on an interesting path.

This propels the beverage giant into the world of hot beverages and other offerings it had limited of or no exposure to previously.

*Taken from The Coca-Cola Company

The management team at The Coca-Cola Company (KO) just fired another massive shot in the beverage wars. In what has become its latest major strategy shift, management has committed shareholders to a sizable acquisition of Costa Limited, a UK-based coffee house with a massive presence in Europe. This comes shortly after the decision of PepsiCo (PEP) to buy SodaStream (SODA) and is a shot not only at it but, more importantly, at Coca-Cola’s new big competitor: Starbucks (SBUX). Though the transaction is costly and brings on a whole new range of considerations, with proper management, this deal could be a huge winner for Coca-Cola and its investors down the road.

A look at the transaction

Coca-Cola’s purchase of Costa is as simple as acquisitions get. In the first half of 2019, it’s believed that the deal will be completed, with Costa’s current owner, Whitbread LLC, receiving, at today’s exchange rate, $5.1 billion for its equity in Costa. Upon completion of the transaction, Coca-Cola will own a significant asset that will expand its areas of focus. For a look at how the firm’s focus will change, you need only look at the image below.

*Taken from The Coca-Cola Company

In the image, you can see that Coca-Cola’s current addressable market, which it classifies as NARTD (Non-Alcoholic Ready To Drink), is estimated to be around $800 billion. The vast majority of this market is split between the following classifications: Sparkling; Juice, Dairy, and Plant; Hydration. However, even before management decided to jump into the Costa deal, there was some degree of focus on RTD (Ready To Drink) Coffee and Tea. Following the close of the transaction, though, the beverage giant will also be tackling the $485 billion Hot Beverages space, as well as the far-smaller NRTD (Not Ready To Drink) Cold space (with products like dilutables). In all, this will bring the firm’s addressable beverage market up to around $1.5 trillion in size.

Now, it’s important to say that there’s a big difference between addressable market and actual exposure. Costa, at this time, is believed to control far less than 1% of the $360 billion out of home coffee and tea market, and also less than 1% of the $125 billion NRTD market for coffee and tea. That doesn’t mean, though, that it’s an insignificant player. According to Costa’s management team, the business has a massive presence throughout parts of Europe, especially in the UK. In fact, Costa is believed to receive 23.5 million customers each month and in the UK it has been ranked as the nation’s number one coffee shop for 8 consecutive years. Polling provided by management suggests that it’s preferred to Starbucks within the UK by a margin of 2.8 to 1. Not only that, but management touted that its loyalty club members number 5.4 million, with 40% of purchases in the UK coming from club members.

Management is buying a great asset

No matter how you stack it, Coca-Cola’s purchase of Costa is the purchase of a high-quality, fast-growing business. If current forecasts are correct, sales for the business this year should total $1.692 billion. This represents an increase of 59.9%, or 12.5% per annum, over the $1.058 billion seen back in 2014. To put this in perspective, sales growth seen by Starbucks, which has just 951 stores in the UK compared to Costa’s 2,407 locations there, has been just 10.8% per annum, or 50.6% over the same timeframe. To be fair, a larger company like Starbucks should grow slower over time due to saturation, but that doesn’t make Costa’s performance any less impressive.

*Taken from The Coca-Cola Company

Of course, the UK isn’t the only place where Costa has a market presence. According to management, the business operates in over 30 different markets, with 12% of its sales coming from China, and another 12% coming from 14 other nations spread throughout Europe. Outside of its physical locations, the firm has also built up for itself an impressive fleet of vending machines. Today, there are at least 8,237 of these, branded as Costa Express. Sales figures haven’t been provided outside of the UK for Costa Express, but the 7,248 units in operation in the UK are estimated to account for $275 million in sales this year, up from $233 million a year earlier. That implies revenue per Costa Express of around $38 thousand per year.

Coca-Cola has significant upside potential here

The price paid by Coca-Cola to acquire Costa is far from cheap. On a price/EBITDA basis, the company is being purchased for a multiple of 16.8, but even this may not be too high if management can utilize this catalyst accordingly. You see, unlike in the case of Pepsi with its purchase of SodaStream (a deal I said looked attractive but that brought execution risk with it), the risk of cannibalization is small. With SodaStream, Pepsi created for itself a good chance of getting its own products into customers’ homes in a way it hasn’t done before, and it has found a way to capitalize on SodaStream’s huge market presence in Europe while fighting to create the same kind of market presence for SodaStream in the US.

*Taken from The Coca-Cola Company

Because Costa is significantly different than Coca-Cola’s other core businesses, I would argue that the risk of cannibalization is limited. Not only this, but the company’s existing operations have created attractive upside potential for the soft drink maker. As you can see in the image above, for instance, management believes that Costa’s exposure to the vending machine market, hotels & other establishments, and food service chains, may make it easier for Coca-Cola to expand its existing offerings, but what struck me the most about the image was the discussion regarding Costa’s roasting facility.

In particular, management revealed that the roasting facility has spare capacity today. Add to this the fact that Coca-Cola believes the combined entity will have exceptional “sourcing capabilities” and it becomes clear that management plans to use these traits to expand into some of the other examples listed in the image below. I suspect that cold coffee, home offerings, and warm tea and cocoa will be a big part of management’s expansion efforts in the years to come.

*Taken from The Coca-Cola Company

Takeaway

To any and all players in the non-alcoholic beverage space, this is a shot across the bows, but the main target here isn’t so much Pepsi, it’s Starbucks. Globally, Starbucks is the undisputed leader in quality coffee, but in the UK there’s no doubt that Costa is a massive competitor. What’s more, through franchising (49% of its locations are franchised), the use of vending machines, and other means, the firm has done well to install itself as a staple there in much the same way that Starbucks has installed itself in the US.

This does two things. First, it gives Coca-Cola a base of operations in the coffee wars where it can probably always hold off the competition. Second, it leapfrogs the company’s entrance into the market. Consider this: even if Coca-Cola takes on no debt to make this transaction happen, the $189.55 billion company, by market cap (compared to Starbucks’ $72.11 billion), will have $14.25 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. What’s more, last year it generated about $7 billion in cash from operating activities. It’s not unreasonable to expect that management might be able to allocate another $20 billion or even more to international expansion and product differentiation over the next few years. In such a large space and with attractive margins (18.3% EBITDA margin), this wouldn’t kill Starbucks by any means, but it might take some of its future growth from it and create a worthy rival that will deliver attractive growth and value to Coca-Cola and its shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.