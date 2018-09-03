The Trade Desk: High Valuation Doesn't Price In Competition Or Execution Risk

The company's investments in an ad platform for connected TV is serving it well, and growth in this area is one of the major drivers behind the rally.

I'll admit, after The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) soared post Q1, I had no doubt that the company's gains would be limited by its high valuation. I was gung-ho about the stock earlier in the year when it traded in the mere $50s, but at the rate The Trade Desk was going, the stock price seemed to eclipse the company's fundamental performance.

The month of August proved me very wrong. The Trade Desk managed to continue its hot streak of earnings yet again, leaping more than 30% after results crushed Wall Street's estimates on both the top and bottom lines. This is perhaps the only company in recent memory to gain more than 20% after two consecutive quarters. It's truly remarkable. The main question for investors is: can it keep going? In my view, The Trade Desk has limited upside left - valuation being the chief reason why, and competition being the other.

Valuation keeps me on the sidelines

How can anyone doubt now that The Trade Desk is expensive? Year to date, shares have already tripled - while its valuation has skyrocketed to a blistering 13.0x forward revenues. This, in my opinion, is a valuation reserved for the best, top-shelf companies. Barely a year ago, The Trade Desk was largely ignored by both investors and Wall Street as one of many ad-tech plays, and the stock barely ever traded beyond 5x-6x forward revenues.

I'm proud of my bullish call on The Trade Desk early in January, but I'm also not ashamed to have reversed my position when fundamentals have gone out the door and maniacal trading has settled in. Let's face reality - The Trade Desk's revenue growth decelerated sharply this quarter, and moving forward, deceleration is going to be a fact of life. And as the company's growth rates wane, it's important to note that while The Trade Desk has made good progress on margins, it's still nowhere near close to having its bottom line or free cash flow support its valuation - by that I mean a P/E or free cash flow ratio anywhere under 30x. The Trade Desk has simply gone too far, too fast.

This will be an unpopular opinion when, it seems, the bulls have descended gleefully on The Trade Desk. The company's recent rise is most likely due to a shift in perception - this year, The Trade Desk announced that it would be dedicating its focus to growing its ad-buying platform for the connected TV market. This association with a nascent and growing arena gave the company the ample runway to see a massive stock rise and to shed the unfavorable "ad-tech" label that it carried for most of last year. The Trade Desk's rally is not wholly dissimilar to the rapid buying that Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) saw earlier in its IPO. Investors like to try to predict the next technologies like Connected TV that will take off, and in cases like The Trade Desk, it certainly worked.

I'm retaining my neutral opinion on The Trade Desk on the basis of its valuation. The company will neither crash nor continue to rally - in my view, it will see choppy trading as investors digest its rich multiple. With the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 broadly marching to new heights on a daily basis, investors would do well to rotate more of their portfolio into value names. A company trading at 13x forward revenues is highly at risk.

A look at the revenue growth that vaulted The Trade Desk stock much higher

Below is a recap of the earnings quarter that put The Trade Desk over the top. The company reported the quarter in early August; the stock's performance during the month was up 63%, the strongest gain in the mid-cap technology space for the month.

Figure 1. The Trade Desk Q2 results

There's no doubt that The Trade Desk continues its massive growth streak. Revenues grew 54% y/y to $112.3 million, completely obliterating Wall Street's expectations of $104.0 million (+43% y/y) by a staggering eleven points. Note, however, that revenue growth saw a seven-point deceleration from 61% growth in Q1.

Perhaps too much hype for Connected TV, especially in a competitive industry?

Again, The Trade Desk embellished its "omni-channel" growth strategy - that is, its goal of penetrating the ad market across all media channels. Here's a glance at performance in each of the company's key divisions:

Figure 2. Omni-channel performance

The one that investors homed in on was a "more than double" sequential quarter for Connected TV, which management has already designated as "the most important channel for our company." Of course, this is growing from a very small base, as the entire market for Connected TV ads was barely in existence a year ago. In Q1, the spend on Connected TV grew 21x year over year, which more or less indicates that in the year-ago compare there was barely anything at all.

Management has certainly played up the possibilities in Connected TV, noting the following on this quarter's earnings call:

The worldwide advertising market is currently at $700 billion and moving toward $1 trillion over the next ten years. The biggest part of that market is television, which according to IDC, is nearly $230 billion this year. When that TV number is added to web video, social video, mobile video, and CTV, video content is approaching half of the growing global advertising pie. And TV has just started to move to digital. We are witnessing a generational shift with the global convergence of the internet and television. This monumental change is making new forms of distribution possible in which content owners can reach content consumers directly. As a result, we are seeing decisive actions from TV and broadcast companies. We see this as one of the drivers behind the AT&T Time Warner deal as well as the Disney and FOX deal which also includes control of Hulu. These massive deals have given us a clearer indication of where the future of TV is going than we have ever seen in the past."

But there is a dangerous element about banking on one trend to carry The Trade Desk's growth - the Connected TV market is still very nascent, and the top players are yet to be known. Sure, it's a great opportunity for The Trade Desk, but is the mere existence of this division and the possibility of additional revenue growth from it worth the doubling of the share price? The ad-tech market is very competitive. The Trade Desk is up against a legion of other software companies that purport to deliver a similar service, not to mention the decades-old, billion-dollar advertising agencies such as WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) and Omnicom (NYSE:OMC). The former, in particular, just anointed a new CEO after the removal of long-time leader Martin Sorrell, and it wouldn't be surprising to use the CEO switch as an opportunity to pour more investment into WPP's digital efforts. All of the ad giants are trying to figure out how to preserve their clientele, all of whom are cutting ad budgets and demanding that agencies deliver more value for the fees they charge.

What I do find more encouraging about The Trade Desk's results, however, is the fact that it saw tremendous international growth. The company said that its growth in Europe and Asia was 85% y/y. Many ad-tech firms are solidly focused on the domestic market - which is understandable, as the U.S. holds the lion's share of world advertising spend. But we have to remember that the overall ad market isn't growing much, it's just shifting from linear to programmatic. The Trade Desk has been leading the charge in the domestic market, but in order for the company to continue growing at current rates, it has to look internationally to sway more clients onto its programmatic platform. The increasing revenue mix from international clients, in my view, is a huge plus that's just as important as the growth in Connected TV.

Final thoughts

Amid the excitement of The Trade Desk's growth rate as well as its possibilities in Connected TV, investors seem to barely have noticed that profits only showed modest improvement. EPS was flat year over year (though beating Wall Street's expectations), while adjusted EBITDA, though growing 46% y/y, showed a two-point contraction in EBITDA margin to 33% of revenues, down from 35% in 2Q17.

The Trade Desk's high valuation, in my view, hardly prices in execution risk or an enhanced threat from sleeping giants like WPP. For many years, the ad giants have largely left ad-tech companies to their own devices, but shakeups in this industry and a clamoring from clients might rally them into action.

There's no doubt that The Trade Desk is one of the most successful programmatic ad-buying platforms out there in the market, but it would be naive to think that the company's future isn't littered with risks. In light of a 13x forward revenue valuation, I'm more inclined to stay on the sidelines.

