Expensive Market, What To Buy?

If we didn't have both stocks in the SHU portfolio, we would buy them today.

Less surprising is the little loss in Nano Dimension. This is a small cap stock, which is inherently volatile and news-driven, but we see a big future ahead for this company.

The most surprising of these is JD.com, Chinese stocks are out of favor so we revisit the case for JD.com shares and think the stock is unreasonably cheap.

But there are also a couple of laggards, a couple of stocks that have gone south a little since we bought them for the SHU portfolio.

11 months into the SHU portfolio and we had some big gains with Trade Desk, Nutanix and Inseego, all more than doubling.

Our readers here know that we publish quite a number of articles here, as we spend our days kicking the tires of lots of companies, and writing is a great thinking tool, which orders thoughts.

There are lots of companies we like, but only few of these make it into the SHU portfolio, and a few more we consider genuine buys. A big problem often is the valuation of these companies.

This is what one expects after such an extended bull market. Stuff like ShotSpotter (SSTI), Alteryx (AYX) or Zscaler (ZS) haven't made it into the SHU portfolio on valuation grounds, even if we have come to regret not buying all three of them (and with two of these, we were spot on pointing out a truly excellent buying opportunity) .

But is there anything we would buy in today's market? Actually, yes. Here are two companies, which happen to be the two laggards in our portfolio.

One of the first shares we bought in the SHU portfolio, for $37.67 last year and early this year the stock went to $50, but since then things got rather ugly.

The main problem we (and a host of other SA contributors) can find is that the slow margin expansion management promised is sort off on hold due to extended investments in their logistical basis.

The company is building warehouses on a truly industrial scale, and they will be doing that for quite some time. We have already lamented here how investors are not valuing this, focusing on the short term while the company is building a considerable moat.

The company is clearly in a position to do this:

What is the problem? It's not like the company is bleeding cash; they can clearly afford to invest in the future, and are right to do so. But they get punished by short-sighted investors, in our view. There are lots of reasons to be optimistic about the company though:

Two tailwinds provided by Chinese retail sales growth and the increasing fraction going to online sales in China.

The fact that the investments in logistics will provide the company with a considerable moat, additional income (fulfilling logistical services for third parties, which are growing very fast), and the investments will taper off at some time in the future, allowing margins to expand.

A sum of parts analysis done by Hayden Capital here on SA (you have to go to page 7 of their excellent letter) indicates that diverse components (logistics, finance, cash and other participations) adds up to at least $17 per share leaving only $14 per share for JD's core e-commerce business.

Perhaps not all investors are aware that JD also has a cloud business, and this is just starting after "two years of practice," acquiring the necessary capabilities, people and expertise. It's managed by Samuel Shen, a Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) veteran of 24 years and the former general manager of its cloud and enterprise business in China. Do we have to remind people how cloud computing transformed Amazon (AMZN) with which JD is often compared?

And with a cloud business it allows the company to move into Big Data and AI applications, which it is doing already (to optimize their own logistical services, for instance), having recruited a leading manager from IBM's (IBM) Watson project. The company employs a whopping 12,0000 engineers in AI. It's not like this is a small hobby of the company.

We have been by no means comprehensive here (stuff like overseas expansion, moving into insurance and other fields, its strategic investors like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), etc.), but there are many other fine SA contributors who have written about the company and we simply ask ourselves how low can these shares go?

Well, there are a few considerations:

JD's growth has been decelerating.

Chinese growth is decelerating.

There is considerable potential for the US-China trade tensions to escalate.

There is a USD reporting risk due to any CNY depreciation.

But we would argue that given the share price decline

Revenue growth was 35.9% in Q2; it is still quite blistering, we would say. And then there is this:

Quite frankly, this doesn't make much (if any) sense to us. This is a paltry valuation of a dying brick and mortar retail chain, not one becoming one of the online powerhouses in the second biggest economy in the world.

Conclusion

The stock is hampered by fears of a trade war and margin concerns, but we would argue that these fears are already more than reflected in the present share price.

The large investments in logistics are not only cementing JD's position, they already starting to generate significant revenues from third parties who use it as a service, and these investments will taper off at some time, which will allow margins to expand.

The company is a heavy investor in lots of stuff, but as long as they generate positive cash flow, we don't see what the problem is, quite the contrary.

The company has an enormous platform, which it can use Swiss army knife-style like Amazon and move into all sorts of stuff creating economies of scope.

Much of that other stuff, like cloud computing and AI is likely to take off and generate substantially better margins than their e-commerce business.

While we can't exclude the stock price going a little lower still, we think the valuation is already ridiculously low. Taking a position now allows you to participate in one of the great online platforms, which has multiple avenues of expansion at a very low multiple.

Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Another company we would not hesitate to buy is Nano Dimension, even if the shares are rather volatile. We wrote some time ago about this smallcap growth story, here a little recompilation:

The company has unique capabilities with its DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer, which is capable of printing high-density, multi-layered prototype PCBs in a matter of hours.

The advantages are multiple: it allows companies to design in-house and get a working prototype in hours, reducing design and test cycles, from months or weeks to days. It also allows for the protection of valuable IP as this process is kept in-house, rather than contract third parties for producing the prototypes. This is why it's very well suited for the defense industry and why the shares went up so much after receiving United States Government Certified Vendor status and Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE) Code from the United States Department of Defense’s Defense Logistics Agency. Just a couple of days ago, it sold two more Dragonflies to the US Armed Forces.

The company has been rapidly building out a global network of resellers and service/demonstration location where prospective customers can see demonstrations.

Whilst the Dragonfly 2020 Pro is only commercially available for a little over half a year, sales are accelerating (see graph below). In the last quarter (Q2), sales grew 70% from the previous quarter to $1.04M and management expects this acceleration to continue for some time to come.

The uniqueness does not only lie in the printer itself, but also in the inks the company itself fabricates and supplies. These inks also provide a reliable revenue stream of $20K-$30K per printer, which will start to add up with the increase of the installed base.

While prototyping is interesting in itself, future improvements could open up the Dragonfly for small batch production, which would open up a much wider market opportunity.

The company (through wholly owned subsidiaries and some R&D grants from the Israeli government) is also engaged in wider 3D printing research. For instance, it has already built a working prototype of a 3D bioprinter capable of printing stem cells. They also have a 3D ceramics printer subsidiary, which receives grants from the Israeli government as applications lie in the defense and space industry.

What could the market be? Well, here is Barron's:

An outsourced, advanced, multilayer PCB prototype typically costs between $2,000 and $8,000, and we therefore estimate the global market spend on PCB prototyping to be upwards of $5 billion annually.

Risks

This is a small company with a market cap of $40M (don't get confused if you see a higher number. The ADR listed on the Nasdaq represents five shares listed in Israel). Needless to say there are considerable risks involved:

The company isn't profitable and won't be for some time.

The company needs some $1.3M in cash every month. With $11.6M in cash left at the end of Q2, it will have to go back to the markets in the near future.

The upshot

We think the possible rewards far outweigh the risks. The company has unique capabilities that it is only recently starting to monetize, and growth has already been hefty even without many of the resellers being operative.

The company could offer a ground floor opportunity into something far bigger, depending on how these capabilities evolve. We also like the razor and blade model with the recurring revenues from the inks growing with the installed base. The CEO is a big believer, he has put half of his 2018 salary into the stock.

We're a little underwater with the shares in the SHU portfolio still, but that's almost unavoidable given the volatility and we're not buying this for next week or month, but for the next couple of years, and if things play out, for much beyond that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD, NNDM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.