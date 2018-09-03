54 Marijuana Stocks Reporting Earnings In August - Better To Buy, Sell And Trade The Exchange Traded Fund

My recommendation is that you buy, sell and trade the ETF, with, perhaps, a few specific stock picks.

With very few exceptions, it is my belief that the “easy money” has been made in the marijuana or cannabis sector.

Effectively, from my data base of nearly N=280 marijuana stocks, I find that n=54 reported earnings in August and that buying the ETF, pre-earnings announcement, would have generated higher returns.

I use a variation of what is referred to as an “abnormal returns” approach, where I conclude that the ETF outperformed by an additional 8.2% for August 2018.

I examine the alternatives of [1] investing in the Horizons ETF and [2] specific marijuana stocks with August earnings announcements.

Below is an August 2018 chart for the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index Exchange Traded Fund [ETF] (OTC:HMLSF):

Below is the August 2018 earnings calendar from the nearly N=280 stocks in my marijuana or cannabis portfolio. If I have missed any or included any you feel should be excluded, please let me know in the comments to this article. I can respond to your comments with additions or deletions or adjustments, and respond by letting all know if my conclusions are altered, in any significant way.

Methodology

In broad and general terms, an abnormal returns approach compares a specific investment vehicle to an index. In this case, I use the Marijuana Life Sciences Index Exchange Traded Fund as my index.

I simply deduct or subtract the return from the index from a specific security to generate an abnormally high or abnormally low return measure.

In all cases, I focus on the earnings announcement as the event date for return generation, where I compare the closing price-per-share “prior to” the announcement to the August 2018 end-of-month closing price-per-share. I subtract index measures for the same event dates.

The Excel file and data and computations follow:

Stock Stock Stock (OTC:HMLSF) (OTC:HMLSF) (OTC:HMLSF) Before 31-Aug Before 31-Aug Announce Announce Before & Announcement Closing PCT CHG Announcement Closing PCT CHG Abnormal Count August Ticker Pre-MKT Post-MKT Close PPS PPS EPS PPS PPS EPS Returns 1 1 APHQF 1 31-Jul $8.8300 $12.9600 46.8% $12.42 $16.33 31.5% 15.3% 2 1 TAUG 1 31-Jul $0.0200 $0.0300 50.0% $12.42 $16.33 31.5% 18.5% 3 1 CVSI 1 31-Jul $3.1200 $4.3300 38.8% $12.42 $16.33 31.5% 7.3% 4 1 TAP 1 31-Jul $66.5900 $67.1500 0.8% * $12.42 $16.33 31.5% -30.6% 5 2 ZYNE 1 1-Aug $6.4200 $8.0300 25.1% $12.21 $16.33 33.7% -8.7% 6 2 PHOT 1 1-Aug $0.0130 $0.0160 23.1% $12.21 $16.33 33.7% -10.7% 7 2 AOI 1 1-Aug $16.3500 $17.7000 8.3% $12.21 $16.33 33.7% -25.5% 8 3 IGC 1 2-Aug $0.4300 $1.6500 283.7% $12.21 $16.33 33.7% 250.0% 9 7 XXII 1 7-Aug $2.4700 $2.7100 9.7% $11.82 $16.33 38.2% -28.4% 10 7 GWPH 1 7-Aug $129.0000 $146.7800 13.8% $11.82 $16.33 38.2% -24.4% 11 7 CARA 1 7-Aug $17.9700 $20.1700 12.2% $11.82 $16.33 38.2% -25.9% 12 8 AVT 1 8-Aug $44.6000 $48.4000 8.5% $12.05 $16.33 35.5% -27.0% 13 8 INSY 1 8-Aug $7.7900 $9.3500 20.0% $12.05 $16.33 35.5% -15.5% 14 8 CANN 1 8-Aug $2.4200 $3.3100 36.8% $12.05 $16.33 35.5% 1.3% 15 8 MDCL 1 8-Aug $31.0500 $31.7000 2.1% $12.05 $16.33 35.5% -33.4% 16 9 TRTC 1 9-Aug $1.9900 $1.7900 -10.1% $12.26 $16.33 33.2% -43.2% 17 10 LCTC 1 10-Aug $4.5000 $4.5000 0.0% $12.01 $16.33 36.0% -36.0% 18 10 IIPR 1 10-Aug $35.1900 $45.4000 29.0% $12.01 $16.33 36.0% -7.0% 19 13 ZDPY 1 13-Aug $0.5900 $0.6050 2.5% $11.61 $16.33 40.7% -38.1% 20 13 AERO 1 13-Aug $2.3300 $2.6600 14.2% $11.61 $16.33 40.7% -26.5% 21 14 GRWG 1 13-Aug $3.7300 $4.6100 23.6% $11.61 $16.33 40.7% -17.1% 22 14 CRON 1 13-Aug $5.8300 $9.9800 71.2% $11.61 $16.33 40.7% 30.5% 23 14 SRNA 1 13-Aug $0.1440 $0.1630 13.2% $11.61 $16.33 40.7% -27.5% 24 14 MNTR 1 13-Aug $25.6000 $26.5000 3.5% $11.61 $16.33 40.7% -37.1% 25 14 NEPT 1 14-Aug $2.8000 $4.0400 44.3% $11.16 $16.33 46.3% -2.0% 26 14 CGC 1 14-Aug $24.6200 $45.7200 85.7% $11.16 $16.33 46.3% 39.4% 27 14 MSRT 1 14-Aug $0.1100 $0.1330 20.9% $11.16 $16.33 46.3% -25.4% 28 15 POTN 1 14-Aug $0.2750 $0.2665 -3.1% $11.16 $16.33 46.3% -49.4% 29 15 SSOF 1 14-Aug $0.0068 $0.0069 1.5% $11.16 $16.33 46.3% -44.9% 30 15 GBLX 1 14-Aug $26.2200 $25.8500 -1.4% $11.16 $16.33 46.3% -47.7% 31 16 EDXC 1 15-Aug $0.0419 $0.0467 11.5% $12.42 $16.33 31.5% -20.0% 32 17 ACGX 1 17-Aug $0.0010 $0.0007 -30.0% $12.70 $16.33 28.6% -58.6% 33 20 TRPX 1 17-Aug $3.5700 $3.9000 9.2% $12.70 $16.33 28.6% -19.3% 34 21 SING 1 20-Aug $0.0340 $0.0310 -8.8% $13.62 $16.33 19.9% -28.7% 35 21 MJNA 1 20-Aug $0.1000 $0.1000 0.0% $13.62 $16.33 19.9% -19.9% 36 22 EMMBF 1 21-Aug $0.9800 $1.1900 21.4% $14.09 $16.33 15.9% 5.5% 37 23 CNNRF 1 22-Aug $4.0100 $4.7900 19.5% $14.25 $16.33 14.6% 4.9% 38 23 NSPDF 1 23-Aug $0.1000 $0.1060 6.0% $14.42 $16.33 13.2% -7.2% 39 23 DPWW 1 23-Aug $0.0072 $0.0059 -18.1% $14.42 $16.33 13.2% -31.3% 40 24 INQD 1 23-Aug $0.0680 $0.0646 -5.0% $14.42 $16.33 13.2% -18.2% 41 24 HLSPY 1 24-Aug $0.8000 $0.8200 2.5% $15.56 $16.33 4.9% -2.4% 42 24 MRRCF 1 24-Aug $1.4500 $1.5180 4.7% $15.56 $16.33 4.9% -0.3% 43 28 WDDMF 1 27-Aug $1.3800 $1.4800 7.2% $16.41 $16.33 -0.5% 7.7% 44 28 RDDTF 1 27-Aug $0.7850 $0.7080 -9.8% $16.41 $16.33 -0.5% -9.3% 45 28 ITHUF 1 28-Aug $5.1400 $5.5740 8.4% $16.41 $16.33 -0.5% 8.9% 46 28 QUDCF 1 28-Aug $0.1990 $0.1770 -11.1% $16.41 $16.33 -0.5% -10.6% 47 28 TLRY 1 28-Aug $51.5000 $65.2000 26.6% $16.41 $16.33 -0.5% 27.1% 48 29 MPXEF 1 29-Aug $0.8134 $0.7761 -4.6% $16.80 $16.33 -2.8% -1.8% 49 29 GLDFF 1 29-Aug $0.2200 $0.2100 -4.5% $16.80 $16.33 -2.8% -1.7% 50 29 SNNVF 1 29-Aug $5.5400 $5.1100 -7.8% $16.80 $16.33 -2.8% -5.0% 51 30 VVCIF 1 29-Aug $1.3400 $1.3200 -1.5% $16.80 $16.33 -2.8% 1.3% 52 30 ICCLF 1 29-Aug $1.2800 $1.3100 2.3% $16.80 $16.33 -2.8% 5.1% 53 30 EMHTF 1 30-Aug $3.4400 $3.5000 1.7% $16.15 $16.33 1.1% 0.6% 54 31 MCIG 1 30-Aug $0.3090 $0.3050 -1.3% $16.15 $16.33 1.1% -2.4% 28 26 16.5% 24.8% -8.2% *Dividend added back to August 31 close to adjust for ex-dividend PPS.

Summary

August 2018 was a good month for marijuana stocks. An equal-weighted computation suggests that the index, using the above earning announcement and event-date-based methodology, would have generated an equal-weighted return of about 24.8% for the month. Specific stock picks, based only on these n=54 stocks, would have generated a return of about 16.5%.

My objective, of course, is to minimize the consumption of my time and the risk associated with selecting a specific “winning” stock and profiting, instead, from sector moves. This is not to say that a great stock pick cannot generate wonderful returns, but, for now, I recommend buying, selling, and trading the sector to maximize returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.