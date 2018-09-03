54 Marijuana Stocks Reporting Earnings In August - Better To Buy, Sell And Trade The Exchange Traded Fund

Below is an August 2018 chart for the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index Exchange Traded Fund [ETF] (OTC:HMLSF):
Below is the August 2018 earnings calendar from the nearly N=280 stocks in my marijuana or cannabis portfolio. If I have missed any or included any you feel should be excluded, please let me know in the comments to this article. I can respond to your comments with additions or deletions or adjustments, and respond by letting all know if my conclusions are altered, in any significant way.
Methodology
In broad and general terms, an abnormal returns approach compares a specific investment vehicle to an index. In this case, I use the Marijuana Life Sciences Index Exchange Traded Fund as my index.
I simply deduct or subtract the return from the index from a specific security to generate an abnormally high or abnormally low return measure.
In all cases, I focus on the earnings announcement as the event date for return generation, where I compare the closing price-per-share “prior to” the announcement to the August 2018 end-of-month closing price-per-share. I subtract index measures for the same event dates.
The Excel file and data and computations follow:
|
Stock
|
Stock
|
Stock
|
Before
|
31-Aug
|
Before
|
31-Aug
|
Announce
|
Announce
|
Before &
|
Announcement
|
Closing
|
PCT CHG
|
Announcement
|
Closing
|
PCT CHG
|
Abnormal
|
Count
|
August
|
Ticker
|
Pre-MKT
|
Post-MKT
|
Close
|
PPS
|
PPS
|
EPS
|
PPS
|
PPS
|
EPS
|
Returns
|
1
|
1
|
APHQF
|
1
|
31-Jul
|
$8.8300
|
$12.9600
|
46.8%
|
$12.42
|
$16.33
|
31.5%
|
15.3%
|
2
|
1
|
TAUG
|
1
|
31-Jul
|
$0.0200
|
$0.0300
|
50.0%
|
$12.42
|
$16.33
|
31.5%
|
18.5%
|
3
|
1
|
CVSI
|
1
|
31-Jul
|
$3.1200
|
$4.3300
|
38.8%
|
$12.42
|
$16.33
|
31.5%
|
7.3%
|
4
|
1
|
TAP
|
1
|
31-Jul
|
$66.5900
|
$67.1500
|
0.8%
|
*
|
$12.42
|
$16.33
|
31.5%
|
-30.6%
|
5
|
2
|
ZYNE
|
1
|
1-Aug
|
$6.4200
|
$8.0300
|
25.1%
|
$12.21
|
$16.33
|
33.7%
|
-8.7%
|
6
|
2
|
PHOT
|
1
|
1-Aug
|
$0.0130
|
$0.0160
|
23.1%
|
$12.21
|
$16.33
|
33.7%
|
-10.7%
|
7
|
2
|
AOI
|
1
|
1-Aug
|
$16.3500
|
$17.7000
|
8.3%
|
$12.21
|
$16.33
|
33.7%
|
-25.5%
|
8
|
3
|
IGC
|
1
|
2-Aug
|
$0.4300
|
$1.6500
|
283.7%
|
$12.21
|
$16.33
|
33.7%
|
250.0%
|
9
|
7
|
XXII
|
1
|
7-Aug
|
$2.4700
|
$2.7100
|
9.7%
|
$11.82
|
$16.33
|
38.2%
|
-28.4%
|
10
|
7
|
GWPH
|
1
|
7-Aug
|
$129.0000
|
$146.7800
|
13.8%
|
$11.82
|
$16.33
|
38.2%
|
-24.4%
|
11
|
7
|
CARA
|
1
|
7-Aug
|
$17.9700
|
$20.1700
|
12.2%
|
$11.82
|
$16.33
|
38.2%
|
-25.9%
|
12
|
8
|
AVT
|
1
|
8-Aug
|
$44.6000
|
$48.4000
|
8.5%
|
$12.05
|
$16.33
|
35.5%
|
-27.0%
|
13
|
8
|
INSY
|
1
|
8-Aug
|
$7.7900
|
$9.3500
|
20.0%
|
$12.05
|
$16.33
|
35.5%
|
-15.5%
|
14
|
8
|
CANN
|
1
|
8-Aug
|
$2.4200
|
$3.3100
|
36.8%
|
$12.05
|
$16.33
|
35.5%
|
1.3%
|
15
|
8
|
MDCL
|
1
|
8-Aug
|
$31.0500
|
$31.7000
|
2.1%
|
$12.05
|
$16.33
|
35.5%
|
-33.4%
|
16
|
9
|
TRTC
|
1
|
9-Aug
|
$1.9900
|
$1.7900
|
-10.1%
|
$12.26
|
$16.33
|
33.2%
|
-43.2%
|
17
|
10
|
LCTC
|
1
|
10-Aug
|
$4.5000
|
$4.5000
|
0.0%
|
$12.01
|
$16.33
|
36.0%
|
-36.0%
|
18
|
10
|
IIPR
|
1
|
10-Aug
|
$35.1900
|
$45.4000
|
29.0%
|
$12.01
|
$16.33
|
36.0%
|
-7.0%
|
19
|
13
|
ZDPY
|
1
|
13-Aug
|
$0.5900
|
$0.6050
|
2.5%
|
$11.61
|
$16.33
|
40.7%
|
-38.1%
|
20
|
13
|
AERO
|
1
|
13-Aug
|
$2.3300
|
$2.6600
|
14.2%
|
$11.61
|
$16.33
|
40.7%
|
-26.5%
|
21
|
14
|
GRWG
|
1
|
13-Aug
|
$3.7300
|
$4.6100
|
23.6%
|
$11.61
|
$16.33
|
40.7%
|
-17.1%
|
22
|
14
|
CRON
|
1
|
13-Aug
|
$5.8300
|
$9.9800
|
71.2%
|
$11.61
|
$16.33
|
40.7%
|
30.5%
|
23
|
14
|
SRNA
|
1
|
13-Aug
|
$0.1440
|
$0.1630
|
13.2%
|
$11.61
|
$16.33
|
40.7%
|
-27.5%
|
24
|
14
|
MNTR
|
1
|
13-Aug
|
$25.6000
|
$26.5000
|
3.5%
|
$11.61
|
$16.33
|
40.7%
|
-37.1%
|
25
|
14
|
NEPT
|
1
|
14-Aug
|
$2.8000
|
$4.0400
|
44.3%
|
$11.16
|
$16.33
|
46.3%
|
-2.0%
|
26
|
14
|
CGC
|
1
|
14-Aug
|
$24.6200
|
$45.7200
|
85.7%
|
$11.16
|
$16.33
|
46.3%
|
39.4%
|
27
|
14
|
MSRT
|
1
|
14-Aug
|
$0.1100
|
$0.1330
|
20.9%
|
$11.16
|
$16.33
|
46.3%
|
-25.4%
|
28
|
15
|
POTN
|
1
|
14-Aug
|
$0.2750
|
$0.2665
|
-3.1%
|
$11.16
|
$16.33
|
46.3%
|
-49.4%
|
29
|
15
|
SSOF
|
1
|
14-Aug
|
$0.0068
|
$0.0069
|
1.5%
|
$11.16
|
$16.33
|
46.3%
|
-44.9%
|
30
|
15
|
GBLX
|
1
|
14-Aug
|
$26.2200
|
$25.8500
|
-1.4%
|
$11.16
|
$16.33
|
46.3%
|
-47.7%
|
31
|
16
|
EDXC
|
1
|
15-Aug
|
$0.0419
|
$0.0467
|
11.5%
|
$12.42
|
$16.33
|
31.5%
|
-20.0%
|
32
|
17
|
ACGX
|
1
|
17-Aug
|
$0.0010
|
$0.0007
|
-30.0%
|
$12.70
|
$16.33
|
28.6%
|
-58.6%
|
33
|
20
|
TRPX
|
1
|
17-Aug
|
$3.5700
|
$3.9000
|
9.2%
|
$12.70
|
$16.33
|
28.6%
|
-19.3%
|
34
|
21
|
SING
|
1
|
20-Aug
|
$0.0340
|
$0.0310
|
-8.8%
|
$13.62
|
$16.33
|
19.9%
|
-28.7%
|
35
|
21
|
MJNA
|
1
|
20-Aug
|
$0.1000
|
$0.1000
|
0.0%
|
$13.62
|
$16.33
|
19.9%
|
-19.9%
|
36
|
22
|
EMMBF
|
1
|
21-Aug
|
$0.9800
|
$1.1900
|
21.4%
|
$14.09
|
$16.33
|
15.9%
|
5.5%
|
37
|
23
|
CNNRF
|
1
|
22-Aug
|
$4.0100
|
$4.7900
|
19.5%
|
$14.25
|
$16.33
|
14.6%
|
4.9%
|
38
|
23
|
NSPDF
|
1
|
23-Aug
|
$0.1000
|
$0.1060
|
6.0%
|
$14.42
|
$16.33
|
13.2%
|
-7.2%
|
39
|
23
|
DPWW
|
1
|
23-Aug
|
$0.0072
|
$0.0059
|
-18.1%
|
$14.42
|
$16.33
|
13.2%
|
-31.3%
|
40
|
24
|
INQD
|
1
|
23-Aug
|
$0.0680
|
$0.0646
|
-5.0%
|
$14.42
|
$16.33
|
13.2%
|
-18.2%
|
41
|
24
|
HLSPY
|
1
|
24-Aug
|
$0.8000
|
$0.8200
|
2.5%
|
$15.56
|
$16.33
|
4.9%
|
-2.4%
|
42
|
24
|
MRRCF
|
1
|
24-Aug
|
$1.4500
|
$1.5180
|
4.7%
|
$15.56
|
$16.33
|
4.9%
|
-0.3%
|
43
|
28
|
WDDMF
|
1
|
27-Aug
|
$1.3800
|
$1.4800
|
7.2%
|
$16.41
|
$16.33
|
-0.5%
|
7.7%
|
44
|
28
|
RDDTF
|
1
|
27-Aug
|
$0.7850
|
$0.7080
|
-9.8%
|
$16.41
|
$16.33
|
-0.5%
|
-9.3%
|
45
|
28
|
ITHUF
|
1
|
28-Aug
|
$5.1400
|
$5.5740
|
8.4%
|
$16.41
|
$16.33
|
-0.5%
|
8.9%
|
46
|
28
|
QUDCF
|
1
|
28-Aug
|
$0.1990
|
$0.1770
|
-11.1%
|
$16.41
|
$16.33
|
-0.5%
|
-10.6%
|
47
|
28
|
TLRY
|
1
|
28-Aug
|
$51.5000
|
$65.2000
|
26.6%
|
$16.41
|
$16.33
|
-0.5%
|
27.1%
|
48
|
29
|
MPXEF
|
1
|
29-Aug
|
$0.8134
|
$0.7761
|
-4.6%
|
$16.80
|
$16.33
|
-2.8%
|
-1.8%
|
49
|
29
|
GLDFF
|
1
|
29-Aug
|
$0.2200
|
$0.2100
|
-4.5%
|
$16.80
|
$16.33
|
-2.8%
|
-1.7%
|
50
|
29
|
SNNVF
|
1
|
29-Aug
|
$5.5400
|
$5.1100
|
-7.8%
|
$16.80
|
$16.33
|
-2.8%
|
-5.0%
|
51
|
30
|
VVCIF
|
1
|
29-Aug
|
$1.3400
|
$1.3200
|
-1.5%
|
$16.80
|
$16.33
|
-2.8%
|
1.3%
|
52
|
30
|
ICCLF
|
1
|
29-Aug
|
$1.2800
|
$1.3100
|
2.3%
|
$16.80
|
$16.33
|
-2.8%
|
5.1%
|
53
|
30
|
EMHTF
|
1
|
30-Aug
|
$3.4400
|
$3.5000
|
1.7%
|
$16.15
|
$16.33
|
1.1%
|
0.6%
|
54
|
31
|
MCIG
|
1
|
30-Aug
|
$0.3090
|
$0.3050
|
-1.3%
|
$16.15
|
$16.33
|
1.1%
|
-2.4%
|
28
|
26
|
16.5%
|
24.8%
|
-8.2%
|
*Dividend added back to August 31 close to adjust for ex-dividend PPS.
Summary
August 2018 was a good month for marijuana stocks. An equal-weighted computation suggests that the index, using the above earning announcement and event-date-based methodology, would have generated an equal-weighted return of about 24.8% for the month. Specific stock picks, based only on these n=54 stocks, would have generated a return of about 16.5%.
My objective, of course, is to minimize the consumption of my time and the risk associated with selecting a specific “winning” stock and profiting, instead, from sector moves. This is not to say that a great stock pick cannot generate wonderful returns, but, for now, I recommend buying, selling, and trading the sector to maximize returns.
