Dividend Champion Spotlight: Illinois Tool Works Inc.

This article is part of a series that will put a spotlight on "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

The stock isn't terribly overpriced, but investors would be better served to circle back when the economic environment isn't so hot.

The dividend has seen tremendous growth over the past two years as management accelerates towards a target 50% payout ratio.

Though revenues have been choppy, the company has done an excellent job expanding margins, and its cash generation metrics are solid.

Industrial conglomerates are a great type of company to own because their usually wide-ranging presence in manufacturing makes them cash cows that can pay hefty dividends. The scale and breadth of patents/technology can give them a competitive advantage over smaller, regional competitors. Today's Dividend Champion spotlight is Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW), whose business has generated a dividend growth streak that spans 44 years. With giant dividend increases over the past two years, we take a look at the business to see what investors can expect moving forward.

(Source: Illinois Tool Works)

Illinois Tool Works is an industrial conglomerate headquartered in Glenview, IL. Its offerings are spliced into seven segments: Automotive, Test Equipment, Food Equipment, Polymers/Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products.

Financial Performance

ITW Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

The company has seen very strong revenue fluctuations over the past 10 years. This is due to the cyclical nature of the business. Being tied to industrial activity, Illinois Tool Works is subject to downturn in its business when negative market events occur, such as recession or a drop in oil prices.

ITW Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

The cyclical nature of the business shows up in the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. I set a benchmark of 10% because it is important that a company is generating a strong amount of cash flow so that dividends, buybacks, and growth ventures can be funded without debt. Illinois Tool Works does clear this benchmark, but we can see that this rate does suffer during business downturns.

Meanwhile, we see that operating margins have consistently expanded since the recession. Even when revenues have suffered, margins have remained quite resilient. Margins are expected to continue to inch higher as a primary focus of management's "phase II" of its enterprise agenda to shift Illinois Tool Works into a more focused, higher-margin model.

(Source: Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

Management has spent the past five years reworking the company to focus its portfolio and optimize operations in an effort to boost profitability. The company is also looking to lean more on organic growth rather than acquisitions (which come with execution and valuation risks).

ITW Cash Return on Capital Invested (CROCI) (TTM) data by YCharts

Next, I want to check out the cash rate of return on invested capital. This is a great metric because it's an indicator of how much cash management is generating from its resources, as well as a general indication of the strength of a company's moat. When I chart this, I want to see a rate in the low teens or higher. Illinois Tool Works has cleared this benchmark, but has been inconsistent over the years. This indicates that the company has seen inconsistent returns depending on where it has allocated its capital.

ITW Financial Debt to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

When we look at the balance sheet, there isn't anything that jumps out as a huge problem. Illinois Tool Works is leveraged at 1.95X EBITDA, which is under the 2.5X that I typically begin to scrutinize at. No debt is always ideal, but the current net debt load of $5.2 billion is very manageable.

Dividend Outlook

The company has withstood various business downturns throughout the decades to build a strong dividend growth streak of 44 years. The dividend is paid out quarterly, for an annual total of $4.00 per share. The dividend provides investors with a yield of 2.88%, which is pretty close to what 10-year treasuries are offering. This makes Illinois Tool Works a solid choice for yield-focused investors (the potential for capital gains is a nice "tie-breaker").

ITW Dividend Growth (Annual) data by YCharts

Dividend growth has really accelerated in recent years. Over the past 10 years, the dividend CAGR is 11.6%, but last year's raise was 20% and this year's raise was another 28.2%.

ITW Cash Dividend Payout Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

This is part of management's "phase II" execution strategy to raise the payout ratio. It will be maintained at around 50% over the long term. The dividend is well-covered, currently at just under 45% of free cash flow.

Moving forward, the dividend growth could get a little inconsistent. If management fully accelerates the dividend payout to a set threshold, the dividend growth will become more reliant on the ebbs and flows of cash flows/earnings. With Illinois Tool Works being a cyclical business, the dividend's growth trajectory may begin to mirror its choppy revenue chart. This isn't certain to be a bad thing - many cyclical stocks have choppy dividend growth rates, but it averages out over the long term.

Growth Opportunities and Risks

Illinois Tool Works' industrial focus means that its best growth will come from strong economic conditions. It is focusing on organic revenue growth rather than buying revenues through acquisitions.

(Source: Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

The company is currently on pace to see year/year organic growth in most of its business segments.

ITW Stock Buybacks (TTM) data by YCharts

To help boost growth, Illinois Tool Works is very aggressive with stock buybacks. Over the past 10 years, it has reduced its share count from over 500 million shares to approximately 335 million. By reducing the share count, the company is super-charging its earnings per share growth.

(Source: Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

On the risk side, Illinois Tool Works is a global business that operates in 56 countries. Of the $14.3 billion in revenues it made last year, less than half were from the United States. Therefore, the company faces risk in the form of currency exchange.

Even last month, management had to scale back full-year earnings guidance due to FX rates that are projected to negatively impact second half of the year's earnings by $0.12.

Furthermore, the company is prone to suffering from industrial downturns caused by negative economic catalysts. During these downturns, revenues are likely to dip. These events would obviously negatively impact the growth trajectory of Illinois Tool Works.

A lot of industrial companies have been impacted by the current tariffs. Fortunately, Illinois Tool Works does not have large exposure to these headwinds. Management touched on this during its second-quarter earnings call. Only 10-15% of input cost inflation for 2018 will be caused by tariffs. Regarding China specifically, only 2% of Illinois Tool Works' spending comes from China. If prolonged tariffs have an adverse impact on the market, it could open up a buying opportunity for interested investors.

Valuation

The stock took a good hit when management cut guidance during its last earnings call. It now trades at just under $139 per share, just a few dollars off of its 52-week low. Based on the midpoint of earnings guidance ($7.60 for full-year earnings per share), the stock is trading at an earnings multiple of just over 18X. Despite being near 52-week lows, the stock's earnings multiple is about 12% higher than its 10-year median ratio of 16X.

ITW Free Cash Flow Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

When I chart the free cash flow yield, I see that the yield is just under 5%. While this is the highest it has been in 2018, the yield is still a ways off from a few points in the past 10 years, when the yield breaching 6% would have represented excellent buying opportunities. I typically look for an FCF yield in the high single digits to 10% range as an indicator of strong value. We want to maximize the amount of FCF per dollar invested because cash is what ultimately fuels a company's dividends, buybacks, and investments for growth.

It shouldn't be a surprise that Illinois Tool Works is not a cheap stock. As an industrial stock, the market tends to gravitate towards these companies during periods of strong economic activity. The best time to buy a stock like Illinois Tool Works is during downtrends in the business cycle. Although the stock's recent fall has put the stock at a much more attractive valuation, I wouldn't feel inclined to pull the trigger until we saw another 10% or so come off of the share price.

Wrapping Up

Illinois Tool Works has a lot of good features going for it. While the revenues are a little choppy, that is to be expected from cyclical companies. What the company does have is consistently expanding margins and solid cash flow metrics. The business's focus on organic growth will increase the company's efficiency with capital as long as management can execute.

Investors have seen some huge dividend raises that have pumped up the yield. While the dividend may become a bit inconsistent as the payout ratio reaches its target, the company is set up to deliver inflation beating raises well into the future.

The stock isn't terribly expensive, with shares just off of 52-week lows. Still, the cyclical nature of the business leaves me craving a margin of safety. Like most industrial companies, I would wait until the business environment slows down to accumulate shares.

Author Disclaimer: Wealth Insights is an investor, and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only, and is not intended to displace advice from a fee based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.