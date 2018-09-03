Gladstone Land: A Unique REIT

Gladstone Land is one of only two REITs that invest in farmland and is the more respected of the two.

For the past few weeks, I have been thinking about investing in raw land. I must admit that it has a certain appeal as it is a real asset that can be physically touched, you can see it, stand on it, and similar things. In addition, in ages past, it provided people with a way to feed their families, which brings us to our topic of discussion below. Due to the efforts of David Gladstone and his firm, we have a fairly unique real estate investment trust, Gladstone Land (LAND), which invests in farmland. The basic business model is to lease farmland to people and companies that will then farm it. There is a second REIT in existence that uses a similar business model, Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI), but as Gladstone Land is the more respected of the two, it will be the first one that we evaluate as an investment.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land was the first farmland REIT to be publicly-traded, having launched its initial public offering in January 2013. This opened up a new asset class to the masses that was previously the exclusive domain of a few wealthy individuals and corporations. The company has grown since its IPO, as well-run REITs typically do, and today it owns approximately 75 farms in nine states, occupying nearly 63,000 acres.

The company's basic business model is to buy a farmer's land and then lease it back to that farmer to be used to grow crops. This provides liquidity to the farmer, who quite often needs it to make capital investments on the farm or for other purposes. It also has the advantage of turning the land into an income-producing asset for Gladstone and producing income is the general point of any REIT. As the company's land portfolio is 99.7% leased, it does a relatively good job at generating the maximum potential income from its land holdings.

As is always the case with real estate, location is a very important factor. In the case of Gladstone Land, the farms that it owns are located in California, Florida, and the adjoining states. This makes the land ideal for growing fruits, vegetables, and nuts, which have the advantage of being one of the most productive and profitable crops that a farmer can grow. This allows the land to command higher rents that farmland in other states.

Source: Gladstone REIT

The remainder of the company's farmland is used to produce what are called "permanent crops." These are things such as blueberries, grapes, and almonds that do not have to be repeatedly planted year after year, but instead continue to produce food products for an extended period of time (usually many years). The company believes that this will result in more stable income for the farmer and thus allow them to pay higher rents back to the trust.

Why Farmland?

I view farmland in much the same way that I view healthcare. It is something that people simply cannot do without. Let us face it, we all need to eat to survive and therefore farmland is a necessity in order to obtain that food. In addition, the world's population continues to grow, which means that there is an ever increasing need for more food. There is, however, a limited supply of farmland as there is no realistic way to create more. In recent years, we have also seen a growing amount of farmland, at least in the United States, being converted into office parks and housing developments. This has caused the price of farmland in the United States to rise. This dynamic should have positive effects on the unit price of the REIT, at least over a longer time frame, as it causes the trust's net asset value to climb.

As some commenters have pointed out in articles about Gladstone Land and Farmland Partners, lease rates have been moving down nationally. The general fear appears to be that this will have a negative effect on the trusts' revenue and ultimately funds from operations. However, as David Gladstone points out in the trust's second-quarter conference call, it is the grain farms dominating the national trends. In short, the farms of the Midwest are in a challenging situation in that they are indeed seeing falling land values and leasing rates. As already mentioned though, Gladstone Land owns very few grain farms and the opposite trend is in place on the coasts, which is where most of the trust's farms are located. As such, this would certainly be a valid concern were the trust to start increasing its exposure to grain farms, but management does not appear to have any interest in doing so.

The Distribution

One of the primary reasons why investors buy real estate investment trusts is to generate an income and Gladstone Land is no exception to this. Unfortunately, the trust's distribution is not particularly impressive when compared to other real estate plays. Currently, Gladstone Land pays out a monthly distribution of $0.04435 per unit, an amount that has varied over time, although it has generally increased:

Source: NASDAQ

This monthly distribution gives the trust an annualized distribution yield of 3.88%, which is not particularly impressive for a real estate trust. Nevertheless, it is better than what competitor Farmland Partners offers.

As is always the case though, we need to make sure that the trust's distribution is sustainable. This is because a company that pays out more than it can afford will at some point be forced to either cut its distribution or will find itself running into financial trouble. In the case of a real estate investment trust, we can do this by looking at the trust's funds from operations. This is essentially the amount of cash generated by the trust's ordinary operations, excluding any gains on sales or other one-off events.

In the second quarter of 2018, Gladstone Land reported that the company had $387,000 available to its common unitholders in funds from operations. It had 15,506,512 weighted units outstanding during the same period. This gives the company an FFO of $0.024 per unit during the second quarter, which is nowhere near enough to cover the distributions that the company is paying out. This could certainly be a point of concern at some point in the future.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gladstone Land offers something of a unique opportunity to investors due to being one of only two real estate investment trusts that specialize in farmland. There are plenty of good reasons to invest in farmland, including limited supply and a growing demand for food. Unfortunately, the trust pays a relatively low distribution yield and does not appear to be generating enough cash to sustain it, which could lead to trouble if this is not corrected.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.