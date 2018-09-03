Fundamental Analysis Of Genesee And Wyoming Operations To Determine Intrinsic Value

Genesee and Wyoming is poised to increase in value over time because of the rapid growth of the global economy and the need to move goods over long distances.

Introduction: Genesee and Wyoming (NYSE: GWR) is a global player in the railroad industry in many geographical regions of the world, including North America, Europe, Latin America and Australia. Genesee and Wyoming has more than 100 years of history, and it is currently based in Darien, Connecticut, in the United States.

Investment Thesis: GWR is a buy because of strong fundamentals in several markets discussed earlier and also because of a favorable tax policy in the United States. Also, GWR has taken some time to reduce its debt, and if this debt reduction continues, then it will be a company that is very strong with mostly equity investments. This is good because in a few years GWR will be even stronger in the markets that it serves because of accountability. Also, from the calculation of the intrinsic value for GWR, it has a 41% upside, which is a decent upside for an investor and another reason to buy the stock.

Genesee and Wyoming (GWR) PROFITABILITY INDICATOR RATIOS 2017 2016 2015 Gross Profit Margin 50.05% 35.46% 36.45% Operating Profit Margin 26.36% 18.93% 17.35% Pretax Profit Margin 13.41% 10.74% 15.05% Profit Margin Analysis (Net Profit Margin) 24.86% 7.04% 11.25% Effective Tax Rate -88.18% 34.42% 25.25% Return On Assets 7.01% 1.95% 3.63% Return On Equity 16.96% 5.21% 9.23% Return On Capital Employed 9.83% 2.80% 5.12%

GWR’s gross profit margin increased from 2015 to 2017 because of increases in operating revenues and reduced cost of goods sold. GWR’s operating profit margin increased from 2015 to 2017 because of increases in operating revenues and a drop in equipment rents, electricity used in train operations, and minimal loss on sale and impairment of assets. GWR’s pretax profit margin remained flat even though revenues increased from 2015 to 2017 because of increased interest expense due to higher interest rates in 2017 than 2016 and increased debt balance due to transactions. GWR’s net profit margin increased from 2015 to 2017 because of a tax benefit, which was because of reduced tax liability. The reduced tax liability was because of a newly enacted reduction in the federal tax rate in the United States from 35% to 21%. GWR’s return on assets, return on equity and return on capital employed increased from 2015 to 2017 because of increased profitability due to the more favorable tax regime in 2017.

GWR DEBT RATIOS 2017 2016 2015 Debt Ratio 55.46% 62.08% 62.92% Debt-Equity Ratio 124.50% 163.73% 169.75% Capitalization Ratio 39.15% 44.35% 46.88% Interest Coverage Ratio 3.76 3.83 5.49

GWR’s debt ratio declined from 2015 to 2017 because of a reduction in deferred tax liabilities on property and equity and intangible assets. GWR’s debt-to-equity ratio declined from 2015 to 2017 because of increases in shareholders’ equity primarily because of increases in retained earnings due to increased profitability. Though the debt-to-equity ratio is still very high (above 100%), GWR needs to do more work to continue to reduce its debt and liabilities. GWR’s capitalization ratio reduced from 2015 to 2017 because of an increase in shareholder equity as described below, so this is good for GWR because it is funding its business from shareholder equity rather than long-term debt. GWR’s interest coverage ratio declined from 2015 to 2017 because the interest expense increased due to higher interest rates and other factors described earlier. This is not very good for GWR, and it needs work to stabilize interest coverage, so it can continue to meet its long-term obligations.

GWR INVESTMENT RETURN 2017 2016 2015 Price/Book Value Ratio 1.35 1.37 1.21 Price/Cash Flow Ratio 10.11 9.72 6.44 Price/Earnings Ratio 8.82 28.06 13.60 Price/Sales Ratio 2.19 1.98 1.53

GWR’s price/book value ratio remained flat from 2015 to 2017 because of stock price increases that were offset by increases in shareholder equity, which was due to increases in additional paid-in capital and retained earnings. GWR’s price/cash flow ratio increased from 2015 to 2017 because of increases in stock price and the flatness of operating cash flow. GWR’s price/earnings ratio dropped from 2015 to 2017 because of increased profitability with net profit doubling during the period under review. GWR’s price/sales ratio increased slightly from 2015 to 2017 because of higher stock price increases than sales gains.

