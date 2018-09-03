Preferred Stocks And Baby Bonds: Redeemed Issues - Banc Of California, BGC Partners And CenturyLink

List of products by the same issuers which are still outstanding.

A glimpse at how they traded and how the companies refinanced, if they did.

Introduction

There is no incredible value created by the series of articles covering fixed income products whose call option was finally, or perhaps timely, exercised by the issuing company. However, it turns out that not all of us have the resources and time to keep track of their portfolio, thus we are continuing our coverage of these events.

Banc of California, Inc. - BANC-C

Redemption : Banc of California, 8.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series C (BANC.PC)

: Banc of California, 8.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series C (BANC.PC) Original Call Date : 9/17/18

: 9/17/18 Call Date: 9/17/18

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) today announced that it is calling for redemption of all 40,250 outstanding shares of its 8.00% Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock"), which will result in the simultaneous redemption of all 1,610,000 of the outstanding related depositary shares (the "Series C Depositary Shares"), each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series C Preferred Stock (NYSE: BANC PRC).

Source: PRNewsWire.com -BANC-C Redemption Press Release

Below you can see a chart of BANC-C's last days on the exchange:

Source: tradingview.com - BANC-C Daily Chart (6 months)

The company has two more preferred instruments as well. BANC-D and BANC-E are high yield stocks and are call risk free and the moment:

Banc of California, 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Perp Preferred Stock Series E due to 3/15/2021.

Banc of California, 7.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Perp Preferred Stock Series D due to 6/15/2020.

BGC Partners, Inc. - BGCA

Redemption: BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP), 8.125% Senior Notes (BGCA)

Original Call Date: 9/05/18

Call Date: 9/05/18

Here is how the stock traded over its last days on the exchange:

Source: tradingview.com - BGCA Daily Chart (6 months)

BGCA was the only fixed-income instrument that the company has issued on the exchange.

CenturyLink Inc. - CTU, CTW & CTX

MONROE, La., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) today announced that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Qwest Corporation ("Qwest"), has issued notices to call for redemption 100% of the aggregate principal amount of four outstanding series of debt (each an "Issuance" and together the "Issuances") on the redemption dates set forth below.

Source: prnewswire.com

Redemption : Qwest Corporation, 7.00% (CTU)

: Qwest Corporation, 7.00% (CTU) Original Call Date : 9/04/18

: 9/04/18 Call Date: 9/04/18

Sourcce: barchart.com - CTU Daily Chart (6 months)

Redemption : Qwest Corporation, 7.50% (CTW)

: Qwest Corporation, 7.50% (CTW) Original Call Date : 9/04/18

: 9/04/18 Call Date: 9/04/18

Sourcce: barchart.com - CTW Daily Chart (6 months)

Redemption : Qwest Corporation, 7.00% (CTX)

: Qwest Corporation, 7.00% (CTX) Original Call Date : 9/04/18

: 9/04/18 Call Date: 9/04/18

Sourcce: barchart.com - CTX Daily Chart (6 months)

After these three products are out, we are left with the following issues by CenturyLink Incorporated:

Source: Author's Software

Qwest Corporation, 7.00% (CTAA)

Qwest Corporation, 6.50% (CTBB)

Qwest Corporation, 6.875% (CTV)

Qwest Corporation, 6.125% (CTY)

Qwest Corporation, 6.625% (CTZ)

Qwest Corporation, 6.75% (CTDD)

Conclusion

There is no incredible value provided by these articles except keeping track of the big shuffle in the preferred stock universe which, albeit the small pause in early 2018, has been going on full steam ahead. What is more interesting is that banks have been increasingly active since April.

Having this in mind, it would be wise for every single one of us to do a portfolio revision and acquaint themselves with which holdings might be the subject of a call option exercise. Once you know this, you can easily figure out whether there is a better product available or you are comfortable with waiting until it is stripped away.

