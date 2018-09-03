General Mills' Path Back To Fair Value

However, the share price has swung to a much greater degree, especially in the last few years.

Minneapolis-based consumer foods manufacturer General Mills (GIS) is a staple in more ways than one. You know its iconic brands – Cheerios, Wheaties, Total, Betty Crocker, Bisquick, Yoplait, Progresso, Old El Paso and others – showing up as a staple on the breakfast and dinner tables. Further, the business has been exceptionally stable as well.

Yet the interesting part is that this doesn’t always carry through to the stock price – the security underlying the business. There’s often a disparity between business results and security results. I could describe this disconnect, but I think it’s easier to show you:

Here you can see the dividend, earnings-per-share and share price growth of General Mills the business and stock over the last 14 years.

We’ll start with the dividend. It has been increased every single year during this measuring period and often by a fairly large clip – five times by over double-digits percentage-wise and by ~8% or greater in every year but one. Clearly this has been the steadiest of steady factors, allowing for a compound annualized increase of roughly 10% per year.

Next up we have earnings-per-share, which is also largely positive. The magnitudes of improvements haven’t been quite robust – turning in ~6% annualized growth over the period, but you can see the overall trend is improving.

Finally you have the share price. This bit is a good deal more volatile. The lowest and highest dividend or earnings-per-share movements in a year-over-fiscal-year period ranged from -4% up to 17%. On the other hand, the share price ranged from negative 25% all the way up to positive 39%. The majority of the periods saw share price swings that easily lagged or outpaced business results.

Now there are a variety of things that we can glean from this information. For starters, it gives you an outline for thinking about stock prices. Even when you have an exceptionally consistent business, share price swings are going to vary greatly – so it’s important to keep a level head (in both good times or bad) and take this as an ongoing consideration.

Second, these numbers give you a clue as to what has transpired on the security side as well. For instance, the ~10% annualized growth rate of the dividend versus ~6% for earnings means that the payout ratio has increased over this period. And the ~4% share price growth rate against a higher EPS growth rate mean that the P/E ratio has declined over this period.

Indeed this is what we observe:

The payout ratio went from under 40% to over 60% and the P/E ratio dropped from ~16 down to ~14.

Moreover, you can keep digging into the data. For instance, note that the P/E ratio went from ~15 in 2012 up to ~22 in 2016. Here’s a circumstance where investors saw investment results that easily outpaced business results. Earnings-per-share grew by a total of 14% and yet the share price climbed by 64%.

On the flip side, the opposite consequence came about. From fiscal year 2016 to 2018 General Mills grew earnings-per-share by 7% and yet the share price declined by ~33%.

It’s the interaction of both business results and shareholder valuation that ultimately dictates your overall return. So it’s important to look back on these types of occurrences and investigate why a certain outcome came about. It’s not enough to make a judgment call on the business and end your analysis. Thinking about the business is primary, but considering the valuation (and how it interacts with that business) is an exceptionally important secondary consideration.

The reason I bring this up is that General Mills is now on a path back to a “fair” valuation – by which I mean a valuation that allows today’s investor a good shot at capturing business results moving forward.

Back in the middle of 2016, with shares trading at 20 – 24 times earnings, you had to invent a story like General Mills doubling its growth rate, or anticipating shares to keep trading with a multiple above 20+ for the security to make sense.

By early 2017 the share price had fallen from a high of almost $73 in 2016 down to something closer to $60. At that point I asked: “Is General Mills Compelling Near Its 52-Week Low?” And the answer, using fairly generous assumptions, was still basically no.

So here we are today, the business still chugging along, and the share price as I write this is near $46 – indicating another ~23% decline from early 2017 and down ~37% total since 2016’s high. You can ask a similar question: “Is General Mills Now Compelling?”

When I look around for growth rate estimates, something in the mid-single digits appears to be the consensus. For our purposes, let’s use 4% annually. At that rate you’d be thinking about the possibility of ~$3.80 in per share earnings after half a decade.

As you could see in the second table above, General Mills’ earnings multiple has bounced about from ~13 to ~22, with something in the 15 to 18 range as being fairly typical. For this illustration, we’ll use 15 times earnings acknowledging that is a bit below the “average” multiple, but also highlighting the lower growth expectations.

At 15 times earnings, that would imply a future potential price of ~$57 or thereabouts – still easily below the 2016 high, but a fair amount above today’s number.

The dividend sits at $0.49 per quarter. If that were to grow in line with earnings, you’d be thinking about collecting ~$11 or so cash dividends (prior to reinvestment). All told these assumptions would equate to a total potential value of ~$68.

Now the attractiveness depends on the current share price. Against $46, that implies a potential total return of ~8% per annum. With fairly average assumptions General Mills the security could provide reasonable gains from this point. In other words, it’s been years now, but it seems General Mills has finally worked its way back to the path of “fair” value.

Now none of this means that General Mills has to provide solid results from this point. Here we simply created a baseline and found out what that would imply. The next step is digging deeper and deciding if you view the beginning “back of the envelope” numbers as being too pessimistic, about right or too optimistic. And intelligent minds will certainly differ.

Most importantly, going through this type of exercise allows you to look yourself in the mirror and explain the investment rationale. (Something, I would argue, was a whole lot harder to do in 2016.) You could be wrong, say if growth comes in at 2% or shares trade at 12 times earnings, but today you have a base to stand on. It’s been a long path, a few years now, but General Mills is finally starting to look like a fair investment once again.

