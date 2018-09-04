Schwab Has A Better Option Than Holding Cash

We predict forward returns over the next year to be between -1.0% and +5.0%.

We believe having some cash on hand is a good choice in the current market environment.

SCHZ is a good option for investors who are keeping cash in their brokerage account and want some duration exposure for the negative beta.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is a high-quality bond ETF. It provides minimal credit risk and only moderate duration risk. The most appealing trait for SCHZ is the very low expense ratio.

Credit risk

The credit risk on SCHZ is quite low.

Currently, we believe junk bond yields are too low relative to the risk. We would prefer to be in much safer securities for bond investments. SCHZ fits the bill there.

Duration risk

SCHZ carries some duration risk because it is not restricted to securities that mature within the next few years.

If we wanted to speculate on the direction for long-term Treasury yields, SCHZ would not be ideal in that context. Investors would prefer a security with much longer maturities such as iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). However, the fund's moderate allocation to longer-duration high-quality securities does create some volatility with a negative beta. This should help investors in domestic equities reduce the total volatility in their portfolio.

So, who would use SCHZ?

We see SCHZ as being a viable replacement for cash if investors are willing to deal with a minor fluctuation in the share price. Since the fluctuations would primarily reflect movements in the long-duration bonds, SCHZ will often move in the opposite direction of the S&P 500 in the short term. Over the next year, the total returns on SCHZ will most likely be between -1.0% and +5.0%. That is more favorable than the rate most investors are getting on cash in their brokerage accounts. If your broker is already paying you around 2% or more without requiring you to take any risk, then SCHZ would not be very useful unless you wanted the moderate negative beta.

However, many brokers are currently paying out dreadfully low rates on cash in the account. If your broker is paying less than half of 1.0%, it makes SCHZ much more attractive.

Why would you want to keep some cash sitting in your account?

There are a few reasons for investors to want a security that is close to cash. One of the biggest incentives to hold some cash would be the high level of the indexes. Investors may want to avoid going 100% in on equities in the current environment. Some investors will mix domestic equity with long-term Treasuries, but that technique usually involves just buying index funds. If you’re reading Seeking Alpha, you probably want more control over your portfolio. In that case, it would make sense to be gradually buying individual stock positions and that process can take time. Rather than rushing through the due diligence, investors can park some of the cash in SCHZ so they would earn a moderate return while hunting for individual securities.

Outlook

We expect SCHZ to deliver returns between -1.0% and 5.0% over the next year. That is definitely too good for a sell rating. However, an expected return around 2% at the midpoint is also much too low for a buy rating. Therefore, we are not placing a rating on SCHZ. However, we do believe investors looking for a replacement for cash in accounts that pay a very low yield should consider SCHZ as one of their better options. If the account pays a significant rate on cash, investors wanting negative beta can get it more effectively by using an ETF that is exclusively invested in long-term Treasuries.

