Don't Be The Investor Chasing Naive Analysis

There are 2 kinds of dividend investors.

There are dividend investors who value growth and safety. Then, there are dividend investors who grab sucker yields and blame management when their investment takes a dive. Today, we have a few stocks to highlight for both kinds of investors. Let’s start with a great stock that no longer carries a great price.

Target

We were bullish on Target (TGT) when few analysts were willing to place a buy rating on the stock. Our thesis was simple. We were bullish on the stock when Brian Cornell was giving analysts terrible earnings guidance. Shares of Target bottomed around $50 as investors believed Target’s earnings would slowly die. One terrible year of earnings guidance, which was entirely inaccurate, delivered terrible future growth projections for the rest of time in most analyst models. We spelled it out in an article titled: Dividend Champion Needs An Elementary Math Teacher:

Perhaps a lesson in elementary math would be useful. Target revised their full-year guidance to be higher by $0.44. In the first quarter, Target declared $1.21, compared to a forecast of $0.90. In the second quarter, Target declared $1.23, compared to their initial forecast of $1.05. Combined, Target beat their first-half estimates by $0.49. Since they only raised the full year guidance by $0.44, the official projections that would be tied to the second half are lower by $0.05. Because the midpoint for full-year guidance is $4.44 and earnings through the first half are $2.44, we can reasonably conclude that second half guidance is $2.00. Third quarter guidance was for a range of $0.75 to $0.95. The midpoint is $0.85. Therefore, the midpoint of the fourth quarter guidance must be $1.15. Predicting third-quarter earnings beat Below you will see a chart of Target’s quarterly earnings per share and the latest consensus forecasts: Earnings in the fourth quarter are regularly the strongest. Management’s guidance was higher than the consensus for the third quarter but low for the fourth. I am expecting Target to beat the midpoint of their forecasts for the third quarter. I believe Target was very conservative in their estimates because they did not want to risk under-performing. For the last two quarters, Target’s performance dramatically exceeded management’s initial forecasts. Despite officially raising the full year guidance, the third and fourth quarter combined guidance is slightly lower than before. It will be interesting to see if Target provides an update to analysts in about two months. By that time management should know that they are on pace to beat the forecast. Lingering stupid narrative The narrative on Target is for declining comparable sales, declining total revenue, and declining earnings. Those storylines should fail to play out. Comparable sales increased 1.3%. Digital sales drove 1.1% out of the 1.3%. For digital sales to have such a large impact, they had to grow by 32%. Recently, Target announced they would end their Cartwheel program. I believe this is positive for online sales because having two apps for Target was a weak strategy. Customers shopping through an app primarily care about convenience. Having two separate apps is the opposite of convenience. Strong online sales growth combines with moderate physical store sales growth to challenge the narrative of customers not shopping at Target. As it stands, the consensus analyst forecast for 2018 remains exceptionally weak. The bigger boost for Target could be a result of analysts revising their forecasts for 2018.

Today, the market is fully respecting Target. The share price reflects a strong retail company with a great history and a clear vision for the future. It is no longer a steal. It remains a fine hold for dividend growth investors who locked in a great yield on cost when every article included at least 3 comments with the word bathroom. I still remember some commenters trying to argue that they wouldn’t look silly a couple years from then for believing a dividend champion would be destroyed by a bathroom policy.

W.P. Carey, Inc.

W.P. Carey, Inc. (WPC) is a great REIT that is still a great investment. Share prices remain depressed despite the overall REIT market having a significant rebound over the last several months.

WPC’s portfolio is unique for having about 30% of their revenue coming from Europe:

The inclusion of Europe as part of their portfolio can be attractive for investors who are mixing WPC with other triple net lease REITs. It causes their share price to occasionally detach from peers. It also gives them a better position for withstanding recessions because they are in more markets.

The portfolio is also thoroughly diversified by property type. The largest single type is industrial. Industrial properties can be more exposed to the risk of recessions, but WPC is signing tenants to long-term leases. As you might have heard, the industrial subsector has also been performing very well for the last several years. This is a solid way to get exposure to that space while getting a high dividend yield and the assurance of long lease terms:

Source: WPC

WPC wouldn’t have been on our radar a few years ago. We try to avoid REITs that are heavily invested in managing non-traded REITs. The logic for that is simple. Non-traded REITs are generally much worse than traded REITs. Why are they worse? Because non-traded REITs are generally sold to clients with a kickback of around 10% split between the advisor and his employer. Imagine buying a REIT with a 10% trading commission on your purchase price. It wrecks the potential for future returns. The non-traded REITs are also able to hide from the prying eyes of good analysts. They don’t have to worry about a good analyst coming in to point out that management is looting the company. Is it any surprise we dislike non-traded REITs?

WPC was previously invested in managing non-traded REITs, but management made the decision to close the door on that chunk of the business. In doing so, they earned our respect. You can see their improvements over the last 6 years in the slide below:

Source: WPC

WPC is transitioning to a pure play triple net lease REIT with international exposure. The result is a dramatically simpler REIT with a much greater appeal to a wider audience. Many investors are already familiar with triple net lease REITs and many of them don’t have enough exposure to international markets. The new WPC should be a great fit.

For investors interested in real estate, see my guide on investing in real estate.

New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) is one of the most expensive mortgage REITs. They trade at a very high price to book value. They generate their income through taking on extreme credit risk. When junk bond yields are declining, returns for NYMT will look great. When those yield spreads widen from their absurdly low current level, it will hammer away at income for NYMT. This is a unique challenge for NYMT compared to other residential mortgage REITs.

When the market is fearing a recession, the fundamentals for NYMT become substantially worse. Whereas, many residential mortgage REITs would see an improvement due to expectations for lower short-term rates to improve their net interest spread.

In early 2016, when investors believed low oil prices would tank the entire U.S. economy (a spectacularly naive thesis for so many macro-analysts to believe) NYMT delivered terrible performance. Their stock price plunged due to the unrealized losses on their credit-sensitive investments.

The preferred shares of NYMT are a different story. Investors in preferred shares are paying much more attention to NYMT’s level of risk. NYMTN delivers a very high yield for a preferred share, has plenty of call protection, and carries a fixed-to-floating rate. NYMTN is priced fairly, which is something I cannot say for NYMT’s common stock.

For investors interested in The REIT Forum’s preferred share ratings, see my guide to preferred shares. I also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

Final thoughts

Target was on a huge sale, but now the stock has rallied into the hold range. WPC is still very attractively valued and has a great dividend history. New York Mortgage Trust remains overpriced. However, investors who are interested in NYMT should look to their preferred shares - specifically, NYMTN.

