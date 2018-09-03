Long-Term Outlook For Editas Medicine: September 3, 2018

In a recent piece, Yahoo! Finance referred to EDIT as "a stock to watch". Is EDIT really a stock to watch? This piece will look at EDIT's chart and make a call on long-term outlooks accordingly.

Recent News

On August 27, Editas Medicine CEO stated that its Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Gerald Cox, was to step down at the end of the year. No reasons were given by the company for the decision by Cox to exit the post he has held since 2016. The news does not seem to have adversely affected the company's share price, which is in an upward swing on the back of the progression of its CRISPR gene editing technology getting to the testing stage.

In recently released Q2 numbers, Editas posted a quarterly loss of $0.82. And though revenue was above target ($7.37 million), the quarterly loss is starting to become a mainstay for the company. The investment here is obviously speculative on the technology breakthrough, but in the meantime, questions continue to come and the stock has seen downgrades from firms.

Technical Outlook

The weekly chart presents the long-term outlook for EDIT. The stock, which has generally been in an upward trend since June 2017, experienced some retracement in March 2018. This retracement continued until July 2018, before a renewed upswing emerged on the charts. The weekly chart for EDIT is shown below:

EDIT Weekly Chart: September 1, 2018

Notice that these price movements were preceded by earnings reports (Marked "E"). The first one, which was the Q2 2017 earnings report, was positive for EDIT. The Q1 2018 report was negative, as it showed a greater than expected drop in the earnings per share (EPS).

We do see retracements here, but it does not seem to be a true trend reversal; rather a pullback or correction. These pullbacks represent opportunities to purchase the stock at reduced prices. One tool lends itself very well for retracement entry predictions: the Fibonacci retracement tool.

The Fibonacci retracement tool paints 5 key levels to which trending prices can retrace to 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, and 78.6%. Prices generally retrace to the 50% and 61.8% retracement levels more than any other level, and this is what we see here. The horizontal purple line represents the 50% retracement level. We can see that there was a pinbar candle which nestled on the 50% Fibo level, and prices have begun to trend upwards.

EDIT Daily Chart: September 1, 2018

Stepping down to the daily chart, we see a saucer pattern with a price breakout to the upside, which confirms that the uptrend has continued. The question for traders is this: what is the play for trading EDIT going forward?

The uptrend has resumed, so any trades that are taken have to align with this trend. So, here are the trade scenarios for this trade.

1. Trade Scenario 1

The price action is presently at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement area. Ordinarily, this Fibo level would serve as the initial resistance to price action that has resumed the uptrend after bouncing off the 50% Fibo level. But we can also see that this area is also a region where price action had found support several times between March and May 2018. This line (marked in orange) was eventually broken by the retracing price action in July 2018. A broken support becomes a new resistance. This is known as role reversal in technical analysis, and this line is, therefore, a resistance line (resistance 1).

It is possible that price action will test this area several times and break it to the upside. If the price action breaks this line, then we can expect a brief pullback to the broken resistance ($32.83). A broken resistance line becomes a new support, so any pullbacks following the break of the resistance line 1 will be rejected at this new support. This will allow the price to bounce from there and make a further push to the 23.6% retracement line or further upwards to the blue resistance line at the $40 mark.

2. Trade Scenario 2

It is possible also that the price action may test the resistance line 1 several times and still not close above it. If this happens, then price may be forced within a range between the 38.2% Fibo level acting as a resistance ($32.83) and the 50% Fibo line at $29.17.

Possible Price Moves

So, what would be the outlook for EDIT, at least before the Q3 earnings report?

If the price action closes above the 38.2% Fibo line by at least a 3% penetration, then the trader would look for a pullback to the broken resistance line. A Buy Limit entry using the price at this area ($32.83) would be in order. The profit target would be the next Fibo level above this ($37.88) or the resistance line 2 ($40.00).

If the price action fails to close above the 38.2% Fibonacci level, then it would find itself in a range between this level and the 50% Fibo level below it. In this case, range trading with a bullish bias will probably be the best cards to deal at that time. This will involve buying at the Fibo level support (50% Fibo line), at a time when the oscillator indicator is in the oversold region.

Market Sentiment:

The long-term, mid-term, and short-term outlook of EDIT is:

Long-Term - bullish

Mid-term - bullish

Short term - neutral

Disclaimer

Please note: this analysis was done on a weekly chart. It takes a whole week for a candle to form, so these moves may take several weeks to play out. Entries should be made on shorter time frame charts such as the daily chart or the hourly chart.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDIT.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was written in partnership with an analyst. No author involved has any relationship with EDIT.