Why I Expect The Bull Market To Continue

On the 12th of March, I wrote my last article which covered my general stock market outlook. Back then, the market was still rather volatile and was in its early stages from the sell-off that occurred in the first weeks of this year. In this article I am updating my outlook which includes the explanation of why I continue to be bullish on the mid-term.

What Happened?

In February of this year, I wrote an article called 'The Most Obvious Buy-The-Dip-Moment Ever?. Back then I was a bit early considering that the market took another hit and retested its February lows at the end of March. However, after the second dip, the market recovered quite nicely with a minor dip in both April and May.

At this point, the market is in an acceleration trend that pushed the S&P 500 up to 2900.

What's Next?

One of the indicators I have used over and over again is the ISM manufacturing index. This index is a leading indicator which means that it can predict coincident and lagging economic indicators like industrial production, new durable goods orders and GDP growth. If you want more information about the ISM manufacturing index and the use of leading indicators, feel free to read this article.

That said, the graph below shows two things. The first thing being that economic growth (ISM index) has been at elevated levels since 2017 after the economic bottom of Q1/2016. The graph also shows that the stock market correction was not fundamentally supported. At this point, we see that the year-on-year performance of the S&P 500 is accelerating again and nearing levels that would be justified according to the ISM index.

It is also important to mention that I always add the year-on-year return of the next few months based on a scenario where the S&P 500 stays at its current price. I only do this do see how high the return would be if the market were to stay at current prices. This shows how much future growth is already priced in. It worked quite well. Especially back in Q1 when future returns were ridiculously low compared to the ISM index. It also indicated a bottom in 2016 which I missed because I did not use this method back then.

And just to show you that real economic growth has followed the ISM manufacturing index quite well I present you the graph below. Retail sales are currently 6% higher on a year-on-year basis while industrial production is up 4.2%. The same goes for other indicators as well.

Regardless of the current economic growth streak, there is no denying that valuations are rather elevated. The Shiller PE ratio is currently at 33.4 which is anything but cheap. However, these PE ratio increases are not a problem as long as economic indicators are rising. It becomes a problem when growth is starting to slow.

Source: MULTPL

However, the ISM manufacturing index is showing signs of a cycle peak. I discussed this in greater detail in this article. It is too early to panic as most recent data shows, but we need to be aware that the economic cycle has reached peak levels.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: ISM)

Sentiment Remains Positive

All things considered, there is still a bull case to be made on the mid-term. I would not bet against the S&P 500 going above 3,000 before the end of the year. Adding to that, we see that sentiment and market breadth is still solid. The number of stocks above their 200 day moving average is hardly overbought and supportive of a healthy uptrend.

The same goes for sentiment indicators like the ratio spread between high yield corporate bonds (HYG) and long term government bonds (TLT). The ratio continues its volatile uptrend, which is extremely uncommon in periods of increased bearishness, which is exactly why it supports the current bull market.

The same goes for the ratio between consumer cyclicals (XLY) and consumer staples (XLY). The most cyclical assets continue to outperform defensive assets.

The market has reached a new all-time high after an ugly sell-off in the first quarter. The indicators that suggested to buy the correction continue to suggest that the market will move higher. I remain bullish because economic growth is still at elevated levels while sentiment indicators and market breadth continue to move higher. I do expect the S&P 500 to reach 3,000 on the mid-term.

The bear case would be an accelerated growth slowing cycle. However, I do not believe that this going to happen over the next few weeks/months.

I am happily sticking to my long positions.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.