Cenovus: Valuing The Deep Basin Assets

The Deep Basin assets have some unique characteristics magnified by the current gas price environment.

Cenovus now operates two upstream assets. This article focuses on one of them: the Deep Basin.

With the acquisition of assets from ConocoPhillips (COP) last year, Cenovus (CVE) is producing in two areas. This article focuses on the Deep Basin producing assets.

I compare the Deep Basin assets with some similar Canadian gas producers. From a cost perspective, the company does not have an advantage. The oversized processing assets provide some room for growth with limited capital expenditure. But in the current gas price environment, these extra assets involve higher producing costs.

Also, by not hedging and by not diversifying the sales of gas, these assets are exposed to the depressed AECO prices.

The company's long-term goal is to divest about half of the Deep Basin assets. Considering the infrastructure gas issues in Canada, selling these assets at a decent price will be challenging.

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Deep Basin assets

Cenovus focuses on two upstream assets: the oil sands and the Deep Basin. Production in the Deep Basin represents about 25% of the expected 2018 total production volume.

Source: December 2017 new release

As shown in the table below, the Deep Basin assets produce about 74% of natural gas. NGL (21%) and oil (5%) represent the rest of the production.

Source: author, based on company reports

I will compare the Deep Basin assets with assets from other Canadian gas companies. Thus, I have included in the table above the production profile of similar Canadian gas producers: Tourmaline (OTCPK:TRMLF), Birchcliff (OTCPK:BIREF), and ARC Resources (OTCPK:AETUF).

The current market flowing barrel valuation at the bottom line of the table can already give an idea of the valuation for the Cenovus Deep Basin assets. Gas producers with a liquid production proportion lower than Cenovus Deep Basin assets are valued at about C$27,000 boe/d. ARC Resources, with a higher share of liquids, is valued at C$42,833 boe/d.

Thus, Cenovus Deep Basin could be valued between C$30,000 and C$40,000 boe/d. But the valuation also depends on the cost of producing and replacing the assets.

The costs of operating the Deep Basin assets

The table below presents the operating costs and the D/A costs for Cenovus Deep Basin's assets against the three same gas producers.

Source: author, based on company reports

I have not included G&A costs and interests costs because I am trying to value the assets instead of valuing a whole company.

Operating costs for Cenovus are much higher than other companies while transport costs are lower. We can also notice that, despite producing 26% liquids in Q2 2018, the realized prices for Cenovus are even lower than the other companies producing a lower proportion of liquids.

The way the company operates these assets explains these differences.

By contrast with all the other gas producers, the Cenovus gas production is not hedged. With depressed gas prices and with 74% of gas production, the realized prices are penalized.

Also, the company does not diversify the marketing of its gas production. The company sells most of its gas in Alberta, getting full exposure to the AECO prices. Not selling gas on US hubs reduces transport costs. But it also exposes the company to the AECO prices.

The higher operating costs are due to the oversized processing capacity of the assets. The company claims 1.4 BCF/d of processing capacity. But the company plans to produce about 0.54BF/d of gas and 0.26BCF/d of NGL during 2018. Cenovus also owns a large acreage position with more than three million net acres.

This extra processing capacity provides growth possibilities at a low cost. But in the current depressed environment where the company is slowing down the Deep Basin development, this extra capacity is a burden.

Valuation of the Deep Basin assets

With full exposure to the AECO prices and with the extra processing capacity, the Deep Basin assets are a bet on the improvement of Canadian gas prices. And the company produces at higher costs compared to similar gas producers.

Considering this risk profile, I would not value Deep Basin assets at a higher price than Tourmaline's or Birchcliff's assets. Thus, with the current market valuation of similar companies, I estimate a maximum flowing barrel valuation at 28,000 boe/d for the Deep Basin assets.

With an estimated production of 122,000 boe/d for 2018, I value the Deep Basin assets at a maximum of C$3.4 billion.

What about selling some assets?

Since the end of last year, Cenovus has been trying to sell the Clearwater assets producing 15,000 boe/d in the Deep Basin area. A transaction will be a great proxy for the valuation of the Deep Basin assets. But so far, the company could not sell these assets despite the management claiming to see "interest from capable and qualified buyers".

And during the conference call Q2 2018, the CEO indicated:

I do believe that over the longer-term that Deep Basin can be a meaningful addition to Cenovus’s business. But – and I’ve said this before even under really benign commodity price conditions, it’s such a large acreage position that it really isn’t reasonable to think that Cenovus could have all the capital resources to develop it as efficiently as you’d like

This statement confirms the oversized position of the Deep Basin assets for the company. As a result, the company will be trying to sell about half of the Deep Basin assets at a decent price. In this conference call, the CEO added:

We’re looking at additional divestitures in 2018. But we will only go through with the sale, if we believe we can realize value that make sense and is beneficial to our shareholders. when you think about what could streamline Deep Basin position look like, I would think about, we could potentially, if we see value divest up to somewhere towards 50% of the portfolio over a longer time period.

Planning to sell 50% of the Deep Basin assets acquired the year before says a lot about the relevance of these assets. It will be challenging to get a decent price in this Canadian gas environment.

Conclusion

With the extra capacity of the Deep Basin assets, the company produces gas at a higher cost compared to other Canadian natural gas producers.

Also, the absence of hedges and the lack of marketing diversification expose the company's gas production to AECO prices.

With these characteristics and with the flowing barrel valuation of other gas producers, I value the Deep Basin assets at a maximum of C$3.4 billion.

The management has indicated a target of 50% assets sale in the medium term for the Deep Basin area. So far, the company has been trying to sell 15,000 boe/d without success. The depressed Canadian gas environment is preventing divestitures at a decent price.

