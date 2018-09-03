Parsley Energy: Continuing Strong Production Growth

This has increased its projected 2018 cash burn a bit, as despite good well-level results, the payback period is still around 1.3 to 1.4 years at $60 realised oil.

Parsley has increased its capital expenditure budget for 2018, partly due to cost inflation, but more due to an increase in the number of net wells placed into production.

Parsley's realised price for oil in 2H 2018 is expected to be around $60, while some producers may end up realising close to $50.

Parsley Energy's (PE) Q2 2018 report shows that it has avoided most of the impact of the wide WTI Midland to WTI Cushing differentials. Parsley's gathering and purchasing agreements are allowing it to realise around $60 per barrel for its oil during the second half of 2018, at a time when some Permian producers may realise as little as $50 per barrel due to the wide differentials.

This has kept its estimated 2018 cash burn to only a moderate increase compared to when I looked at Parsley in March, despite some cost inflation and putting a higher than initially expected number of wells into production during 2018.

Strong Realised Prices For A Permian Basin Producer

Parsley has noted that it is well positioned to maximise the realised prices for its oil. It has highest priority shipper status for the Medallion gathering system, giving it firm transportation space with that system for the bulk of its production and also giving the production connections to Midland, Crane and Colorado City. This helps its production access more varied markets (such as the Gulf Coast) and has allowed Parsley to achieve top-notch realised oil prices for a Permian Basin producer.

Parsley estimates that it can realise close to $60 per barrel for its oil in the second half of 2018, at a time when the Midland to Cushing differential is expected to be at its widest. Some Permian producers may only be able to average near $50 per barrel for their oil.

As well, Parsley's hedges do not limit its potential upside for the most part, so its hedged realised prices will also be strong. In the second half of 2018, it has around 4% of its oil production hedged with a ceiling of $61.31 WTI oil. Another 42% is hedged with a ceiling of $75.65 per barrel, which is still around $6 above the futures price for the last few months of 2018.

Notes On Production

Parsley is adding more net wells (around 157 to 160 now compared to 144 before) in 2018 than previously expected due to faster cycle times and a higher average working interest in its wells. The additional wells are adding around $150 million to Parsley's expected capital expenditure budget, while cost inflation (blamed on labor tightness and steel tariffs) adds $100 million compared to its previous guidance midpoint.

The higher number of wells placed on production is expected to contribute to a 3% increase in Parsley's oil production guidance for 2018. Total production guidance has increased by around 5% as Parsley's production has gotten a bit gassier.

Parsley's 2018 Outlook

At around $68 WTI oil in 2018, Parsley Energy is now expected to generate around $1.822 billion in oil and gas revenue, with negative $42 million in hedge value bringing total revenues down to $1.780 billion. The negative hedge value is primarily from the cost of Parsley's put options, which provide protection below $50, but do not limit the potential upside with higher oil prices.

Parsley also has some (around 15% of second half oil production) Midland basis differential hedges, which largely offset the cost of the put options in the second half of the year.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 25,276,250 $61.00 $1,542 NGLs (Barrels) 8,309,225 $26.50 $220 Natural Gas [MCF] 36,102,150 $1.65 $60 Hedge Value -$42 Total Revenue $1,780

Cash expenditures are now expected to be approximately $2.231 billion, including $1.700 billion in capital expenditures.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $153 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $118 Cash G&A $137 Cash Interest $123 Capital Expenditures $1,700 Total Expenses $2,231

Parsley's expected 2018 cash burn (excluding acquisitions and divestitures) is now expected to be around $451 million and it is now projected to end 2018 with around $260 million in cash (although this depends on whether there are additional acquisitions and divestitures).

This projected year-end cash balance is a bit lower than what I estimated before, mostly due to the increase in net wells placed on production in 2018. I had previously assumed that capital expenditures would end up at $1.525 billion (towards the high end of guidance). Cost inflation bumped that up another $25 million, and the added net wells accounted for another $150 million.

The rate of return on Parsley's wells is pretty good, but even at a realised oil price of $60 per barrel (similar to Parsley's current realised price), the payback period is around 1.3 to 1.4 years. Thus, Parsley's additional capital expenditures during 2018 won't fully pay back until late 2019 on average, resulting in the increased cash burn during 2018.

Conclusion

Parsley Energy appears to be in solid shape for the rest of 2018 despite some cost inflation with its new wells. It has managed to trim its operating costs per BOE and is expected to maintain a realised price of around $60 per barrel for its oil, which is strong for a Permian producer.

Parsley's additional net wells (around 14) are bumping up its capital expenditures and cash burn during 2018, but it should still have some cash on hand by the end of the year. Parsley's oil production may average around 75,000 barrels per day during the second half of 2018, up around 45% since Q4 2017.

