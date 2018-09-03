Russian stocks are incredibly cheap for now, but this sale may not last long as the economic atmosphere in Russia continues to improve.

Russian stocks have gone through a substantial correction in recent months, and some dominant market leading companies appear to be very cheap.

Source: Skyscrapercenter.com - Gazprom Tower St. Petersburg Russia

2 Russian Stocks To Consider For Your Portfolio

Russian stocks/VanEck Vector Russia ETF (RSX) often get overlooked due their relative unpredictability, volatility, and somewhat lackluster performance of late. However, the RSX is still up by roughly 75% since the 2016 commodities bottom, and this is despite the recent 20% correction. In fact, before the correction took place, the RSX had appreciated by about 115% in just two years, substantially outperforming the S&P 500’s 58% move in the same time frame.

RSX 3-Year Chart

Source: StockCharts.com

Several key companies drive the Russian economy and its stock market. And while a number of attractive companies exist in Russia, two are particularly central to the Russian economy, have significant overseas operations, are particularly well positioned, and should do extremely well as long-term investments. Sberbank of Russia (OTCPK:SBRCY) Russia’s biggest bank, and Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), one of the most dominant energy companies in the world are two stocks that investors everywhere should consider for their portfolios.

Sberbank: The JPMorgan of Russian Banking

Sberbank is an incredibly well diversified banking institution with superior management that has successfully navigated through several financial crises throughout the years. Currently, the company has roughly 300,000 employees with operations in dozens of countries, including Western Europe, and the U.S. The company has nearly $400 billion in assets, reported net income of roughly $13 billion on $51 billion in revenues in 2017, and has a market cap of only $57 billion.

Sberbank: 2-Year Chart

Sberbank has gone through a significant correction in recent months due to a general pullback in Russian equities and concerns over further sanctions. The bank has essentially shed half of its market value and now looks incredibly cheap from a valuation standpoint.

SBRCY PE Ratio data by YCharts

Sberbank currently trades at just 4.3 times earnings, and delivers a dividend of about 7%. Moreover, the company is expected to earn $2.48 in 2019, which suggest Sberbank is not likely to have an earnings slowdown, but could in fact see earnings growth accelerate into 2020 and beyond. So, while Sberbank may be the JPMorgan of Russia it is certainly far cheaper than the real JPMorgan which trades at over 16 times 2017’s earnings.

Gazprom: The Cheapest, Most Powerful Energy Company

Gazprom was recently recognized as the most powerful energy company in the world. The Russian energy giant dethroned Exxon Mobile atop the ratings, the first company to do so in 12 years. Last year alone Gazprom delivered about $13 billion in net income, and the company has a market cap of only $52 billion. In addition, Gazprom delivers a dividend yield of roughly 5.4% and has an incredibly low P/E ratio of about 3.7.

Gazprom: 2-Year Chart

Gazprom has also gone through a significant correction from its highs in recent months and now looks extremely cheap from a valuation standpoint.

OGZPY PE Ratio data by YCharts

Remarkably, Gazprom is expected to deliver $1.58 in EPS this year (33% YoY growth), which implies it is currently trading at just 2.8 times this year’s projected earnings. Compare that to the 17.5 times this year’s earnings Exxon is trading at. EPS is expected to increase by 33% this year, which suggests Gazprom is trading at a PEG ratio of just 0.084. Typically, a company trading below 1 is considered inexpensive, but what is a company if it is trading at a PEG ratio of below 0.1 like Gazprom?

The Government’s Role

Russia is still a relatively new democracy, and the government’s role has at times overlapped into the Business sector. This “heavy handed” approach has resulted in seizure or nationalization of private assets, and is a primary reason why Russian stocks often trade at lower multiples compared to their Western counterparts. Therefore, the backing, or the blessing of the Russian government is incredibly important to Russian companies for obvious reasons, and both enterprises appear to have the full backing and support of the Kremlin. In fact, Gazprom is a majority state owned enterprise, as the Russian Government owns slightly over 50% of the company’s shares.

Source: Dreamstime.com

Sberbank has a similar ownership structure as Gazprom, as the Central Bank of Russia owns 50% plus 1 share of the bank’s outstanding shares. Naturally, Sberbank has extensive political ties and influence, and being the biggest bank in Russia holds a systemically important position in the Russian economy. The company’s CEO Herman Gref also happens to be the former Minister of Economics and Trade of Russia.

Having substantial backing from the state takes significant risks off the table. Often investors are shaky about owning shares in Russian companies due to the unpredictability Russian politics can play in the post-Soviet world of business. However, given the solid support that these two companies enjoy reduces the risk of detrimental government interference essentially to zero. In fact, these companies are majority owned by the government, which could provide for substantial advantages down the line.

So, why are Russian Stocks So Cheap?

At around 4 times earnings Sberbank and Gazprom are extremely cheap. This becomes very evident if we compare this P/E to the current P/E ratio of the S&P 500, which is over 25 right now. But 4 times earnings is not just cheap compared to U.S. standards, it is extremely cheap relative to just about any market in the world.

If we use a CAPE ratio, a cyclically adjusted P/E, we see that the S&P 500 currently trades at above 33, higher than every major market in the world. In comparison, Canadian stocks trade at a CAPE ratio of about 23, India’s stocks trade at a CAPE of about 25, Japanese stocks trade at a CAPE of about 29, Chinese stocks trade at a CAPE of roughly 18, and Russian stocks trade at a CAPE of just 7, and often less.

Global CAPE Ratios by Country

Source: Siblisresearch.com

This indicates that Russian stocks are essentially the cheapest stocks in the world right now. This also implies that investors are not too keen on investing in Russia, and are not prepared to pay any kind of premium for owning Russian stocks. This is likely due to several factors, including high inflation, sanctions, international tensions, and other elements.

The Worst is Likely Over

However, most of the negative factors are already priced in and are largely in the past for the Russian economy. This suggest that prospects for Gazprom and Sberbank are likely to improve going forward. International tensions over the Crimean referendum are in the past, inflation due to sanctions and the recession that followed has subsided notably, and risk premium could return to the market as the Russian economy continues to improve in the future.

Russian GDP Growth

Source: TradingEconomics.com

Moreover, trade and international relations have a higher chance of improving going forward than deteriorating further. After all, we could be near a bottom as far as Russia and international relations go. There is talk of Russia returning to the G8, and many international leaders, including Donald Trump appear ready to reboot and improve economic relations with Russia. In addition, many European nations including Germany, Austria, Italy, Finland, and others are heavily dependent on Russian (Gazprom’s) gas.

Furthermore, the Russian economy and stock market are heavily dependent on raw material prices, including oil, and metals. Commodities likely hit a strong bottom in early 2016, and should continue higher from here. This is fundamentally bullish for Russia, and its stock market, and should enable Gazprom, and Sberbank shares to go substantially higher.

The Bottom Line

The Russian economy and its stock market have gone through a rough period following the 2014 annexation of Crimea. Russia was bombarded by economic sanctions following the events, and the country went through a deep recession coupled with a wave of high inflation as a result. However, Russia’s economy is recovering now, and some of the systemically important companies with close relations to the country’s government are likely to benefit from the improving economic landscape.

Gazprom and Sberbank are extremely cheap, both trading at about 4 times earnings. Moreover, these companies pay out very healthy dividends, 5.7% and 7% respectively. In addition, as international relations improve, demand for Russian stocks should increase, which should allow for multiples to expand. Ultimately, increased economic activity in Russia and in its surrounding areas should lead to higher income for Gazprom and Sberbank. Higher profitability should also coincide with multiple expansion due to relaxing tensions coupled with improved investor confidence and demand for Russian stocks. This multifaceted phenomenon should enable Gazprom’s and Sberbank’s shares to go substantially higher from current levels.

