Nutanix: Continued Growth Story

That does not automatically make shares a short as growth has been strong for a long time, the future is bright, and M&A potential remains there.

Forward billing multiples are not unreasonable, yet lack of operational leverage or slower growth creates too much of a risk to buy at these levels.

Nutanix (NTNX) has been an IPO high-flier which attracted my interest this time two years ago when the company went public, as I concluded that investors were aggressively pricing in revenue growth rates, making the risk-reward no longer compelling in my view. That caution has proven a bit too conservative, mostly as the company kept up its very impressive growth rates in the two years to follow.

That does not mean that progress has been moving forward equally. After going public at $16 in 2016, shares quickly doubled only to fall to the IPO price again by spring of 2017. Shares doubled again that summer, and ever since have doubled again.

My previous caution has proven to be too conservative as the market and the technology sector at large have seen continued momentum. In fact, shares have doubled again to levels at $60 recently.

Cloud Drives Momentum

Nutanix provides an enterprise cloud platform, which converges silos of servers and storage into an interaction solution, accessible to public cloud services. This is the so-called hyper-converged infrastructure model, which is rapidly adopted by organisations these days.

The benefits of the solution are that of agility, mobility and security, in essence, the best of multiple worlds regarding costs, flexibility, and accessibility from any device.

Impressive Growth, Fluctuating Expectations

Since its founding in 2008, Nutanix has delivered on solid revenue growth although this was accompanied by losses on the bottom line. The company was valued at $2 billion (in a private round) in 2014, as an initial plan to go public in 2015 failed but succeeded a year later. At the $16 offer price, the enterprise valuation came in at close to $2 billion at the time.

The company has grown rapidly in recent years. Sales hit $241 million in 2015 and were up 84% in 2016 to $445 million. Operating losses narrowed in relative terms from 49% of sales to 37% of sales in 2016. Revenues grew by 72% in the fiscal year of 2017 (as reported in August of 2017), with billings being up 55% to $990 million. In part because of elevated stock-based compensation, operating losses rose to 55% of sales again as the company reported a very steep operating loss of $427 million.

That did not seem to worry investors too much. A change in the revenue recognition (that of elimination pass-through hardware sales) means that revenues of $1.16 billion marked 36% growth on an annual basis (as reported) while operating losses narrowed from $348 million to $280 million.

With $230 million of that operating loss being the result of stock-based compensation, the company is close to breaking even on a cash flow basis, yet this practice is very dilutive for investors nonetheless.

Expectations Through The Roof

With the share count having surpassed 171 million shares by the end of the fiscal year of 2018, those shares were awarded a $9.6 billion valuation at $56 per share, or about $9.3 billion on an enterprise valuation if we account for $350 million in net cash being held.

The reason for the growing enterprise valuation is the continued solid growth being reported, and finally, some progress was made in reducing GAAP (relative) losses, as multiples remain somewhat elevated. Working with a $9.3 billion enterprise valuation and a $1.16 billion annual sales number, shares go for 8.0 times sales.

As the company guided for 50-55% growth in first quarter billings, those billings are seen at $380 million, plus or minus $10 million, running at a rate of $1.5 billion already. This reduces the annualised billing multiple to 6.2 times annual billings.

Worrying enough is that the company sees (adjusted) losses at around $0.27 per share for the quarter, working out to roughly $50 million for the quarter. With stock-based compensation running at approximately $200 million per annum, the company is still losing about $400 million on a GAAP basis at the moment.

See The Appeal, But Caution Prevails

Having grown to become a +$1 billion company within a decade is an impressive outcome as this achievement should not be underestimated. Hence, one can argue that a 6.2 times forward billings multiple looks rather compelling, that is if current 50% growth rates can be maintained and operating leverage will become visible on the bottom line in the coming years.

If you doubt this vision, strong growth makes it a dangerous short at the same time as well. This is despite the fact that current losses are rather steep, running at a rate of $400 million a year, or about $2.00-2.50 per share.

Final Thoughts

What is clear is that the market is growing rapidly, and the solutions of Nutanix are clearly in demand, with the company still growing at a very impressive growth rate. One can question if the losses "subsidise" the sales growth, but in all honesty, I have to give Nutanix the benefit of the doubt as its solutions have real traction among customers.

Furthermore, the sales multiples, especially in relation to still >50% billing growth, actually look very reasonable in comparison to multiples at which other players trade. It must be said that more established payers like VMware (NYSE:VMW) and Red Hat (RHT) are firmly profitable, making the comparisons a bit more complicated.

VMware is valued at close to $54 billion on an enterprise basis, valued at around 6.5 times sales, which is in line with Nutanix. Sales growth in the low double digits is much less impressive, yet it is able to post operating margins (GAAP) as high as 23%. Red Hat is valued at around $26 billion, which is equivalent to 8.0 times annualised sales. These sales grow at a very solid pace of around 20% as GAAP operating margins in the mid-teens look very strong as well.

Given the multiples at which Nutanix trades, as seen above, shares remain a dangerous short. This is not just given the quick growth, as M&A action in the sector at large remains among the possibilities as well. On the long side, I see no compelling margin of safety as the billing multiple seems reasonable in relation to growth, yet reality is that the company continues to bleed money as an unexpected growth slowdown could hit the valuation multiple attached to these billings in a big way.

