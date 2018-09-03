Abercrombie & Fitch: Is Hollister Cracking?

In its most recent quarter Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) reported revenue of $842.41 and GAAP EPS of -$0.06. The company delivered an earnings beat, but missed on revenue. ANF was on fire prior to the earnings report; the stock had more than doubled compared to its share price a year earlier. However, sentiment may have changed. ANF is off by double-digits since the report was released. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Is Hollister Showing Cracks?

The stalwart for Abercrombie & Fitch as been its Hollister brand, which has shown strong growth across all of the company's sales channels. Retail and fashion can be fickle, but Hollister has had the hot hand in the past.

Revenue from Hollister was up 12% Y/Y versus low single-digit growth from Abercrombie & Fitch. Hollister has been close to its customer base, which has allowed the brand to react to trends in real time. This quarter Hollister generated growth across sales channels and across genders; it was the highest second quarter sales volume in the brand's history.

Understanding trends and not getting stuck with a season's worth of unsold inventory is key in the retail space where trends can change quickly. Management expects to apply its customer-focused perfected at Hollister with the Abercrombie & Fitch brand. Whether its success at Hollister can translate into increased sales for its house brand remains to be seen.

Comparable sales were 3% for the entire company. Comparable sales for Hollister and the Abercrombie brand were 4% and 2%, respectively. This is a sea change from the year earlier period when Hollister's comparable sales grew 12%. U.S. comparable sales growth was 7% Y/Y, while international comparable sales were down 4%. Part of the problem may have been due to Hollister's inability to react to seasonal transitions in Europe:

But we have a solid business model in Hollister in Europe. Specifically, over the past two years, we’ve driven – very consistently driven positive comps in that. In the first half of this year, we had an opportunity to better understand customer transition – our assortment transitions for our customer. We have seen that customer behave differently in terms of when they're expecting seasonal transitions. And over time, we’ve made adjustments in that timing. This year sort of amplified the opportunity for us to get even closer to our customer. We overreacted to slower selling coming out of the first quarter. We sold through our warm wear seasonal categories too quickly and frankly ran out of ammunition as we moved through the quarter and the weather turned much warmer for much longer.

It could take a few quarters before the company catches up to seasonal trends in Europe, if at all. International represents 39% of total sales; management's ability to change this trend could drive sentiment for the stock going forward. Investors may wait for international comparable sales to improve before bidding up the stock.

On a positive note, direct-to-consumer ("DTC") net sales increased 16% Y/Y; DTC experienced growth across brands and geographies. In the past Abercrombie & Fitch's online sales lagged competitors like Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) and Target (TGT). Heavy investment in the space has led to double-digit growth in DTC without sacrificing too much in margins.

Strong Operating Margins

Abercrombie & Fitch's operating income margin improvement has come with added scale. Gross margin was 60% this quarter versus 59% in the year earlier period; the improvement was due to lower costs on like-for-like items at higher volume. Despite the higher percentage of revenue from DTC the company was still able to improve margins. This was impressive and implies Abercrombie & Fitch may not have to rely on discounting to drive the top line.

The company reported adjusted operating income of $9 million, an improvement over a $15 million loss in the year earlier period. The company gained leverage in store expense and marketing and general expenses. As sales continue to rise there could be room for additional expense leverage, which could expand margins. Rising revenue and keeping abreast of fashion trends to maintain margins has been a formula for success. The question remains, "Can Abercrombie & Fitch keep it going?"

Pristine Balance Sheet

At the end of the quarter Abercrombie & Fitch had cash of $581 million, up from $422 million in the year earlier period. Cash exceeded its $250 million in long-term debt by over $300 million. Global economic expansion is getting long in the tooth. If the economy turns down again the retail sector could be the first to get hit. I would consider the company's cash hoard a rainy day fund. Inventory levels declined, despite the increase in sales. This implies the company is selling through inventory, and demonstrating solid cash flow and balance sheet management. Strong liquidity could be Abercrombie & Fitch's competitive advantage in the highly-competitive retail space.

Conclusion

With a P/E ratio of over 39x ANF is priced to perfection. Declining comparable sales in Europe could be a cause for concern if the trend continues. Recessionary pressures and a potential decline in broader financial markets will not help matters. I rate ANF a hold at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.