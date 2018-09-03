American International Group: It Will Be A Long Road, But The Path Is Becoming Clearer

However, there were some positive takeaways from the company's most recent operating results.

American International Group (AIG) is an investment that I made several years ago and the position has been a major drag on the R.I.P. Portfolio's performance over the last three years.

Yes, this graph makes me feel the pain. I have long believed that the new management team simply had to improve investor sentiment by flushing out the reserving issues but, as you can expect, it's easier said than done. As I recently described here, AIG shares will likely not outperform the broader market over the next 12 months, but I do believe that the insurer's management team is slowly putting the company in a better position for the future.

The Path Is Slowly Becoming Clearer

On August 2, 2018, AIG reported Q2 2018 results that missed the consensus earnings estimate by a wide margin. The insurer reported adjusted Q2 2018 EPS of $1.05 (missed by $0.16) on revenue of $11.6B. For comparison purposes, the insurer reported adjusted EPS of $1.53 on revenue of $12.5B for the same period in the prior year.

Let's first focus on the bad. As shown, the return on equity metrics were down almost across the board and the adjusted pre-tax income declined by over 30% YoY (with General Insurance being the main contributor).

It was a challenging quarter for General Insurance as the division was impacted by high severe losses, a business mix that resulted in a higher acquisition ratio, and lower net investment income. For the quarter, General Insurance had a combined ratio above 100% (this is not a positive result).

At the end of the day, AIG missed the consensus EPS estimate by 13%, its largest division reported poor results, and the company reported a bottom-line that was down over 30%, so you may be asking yourself: were there any positives from the insurer's most recent operating results?

The following were the 'highlights' from the quarter:

Going right down the line, AIG closed on its deal to acquire Validus Holdings (NYSE:VR). The Validus acquisition appears to be a great long-term investment made by AIG's management team. The company expects for the acquisition to be accretive in the upcoming quarter (1 quarter after closing the deal) and, more importantly, Validus will play a critical role in the company's long-term growth strategy:

Source: AIG's Investor Presentation, Jan. 22, 2018

And let me go on record now for saying that Validus' underwriting/risk management expertise may one of the biggest benefits of this acquisition.

Validus, obviously, did not come into play during the most recent quarter but, in my opinion, AIG shareholders will be hearing a lot more about this acquisition over the next few quarters/years.

The solid performance of the Life & Retirement division was another highlight from AIG's Q2 2018 results. While adjusted pre-tax income was down YoY, the division did report strong growth in premiums and deposits for the quarter.

Moreover, as shown, the adjusted ROE was up 230bps YoY. The division reported growth almost across the board in asset under administration and premiums/deposits, but it is important to note that the division's solid earnings was largely related to a 'one-time' benefit (i.e., a reserve adjustment).

Overall, AIG reported lackluster operating results for Q2 2018 but, in my opinion, the Life & Retirement operating results were encouraging.

Management also continued their track record of returning capital to shareholders as they repurchased approximately $350M worth of stock and warrants during Q2 2018 (and another $150M through August 2). The pace of buybacks has slowed more recently, but let's not forget that this company has greatly reduced its share count over the last three years.

Yes, the share count skyrocketed during/after the Financial Crisis but progress is progress, right?

Returning capital to shareholders is great and all but, in my opinion, Mr. Duperreault, CEO and team have to do more before the market will change its view of AIG as a troubled insurer (i.e., poor risk management techniques, substandard underwriting/under reserved concerns, and a poor capital allocation strategy).

While the Q2 2018 results were not great by any means, I believe that this insurer's management team has been making the right moves. The Validus acquisition was smart, and the company recently announced a strategic partnership deal with The Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) to further offload risk from its legacy businesses. As such, when coupled with the fact that AIG made other reinsurance deals and took several material reserve charge-offs in the recent past, I believe that the path is slowly becoming clearer for this insurance company. Yes, AIG still has some work to do but, in my opinion, this is largely priced into the stock.

Valuation

AIG's troubled past has resulted in the insurer's stock trading well-below its accounting book value for years and that is still the case today.

Based on today's price, AIG is trading at a discount to all three book value metrics:

BVPS 0.77 BVPS, excluding AOCI 0.78 Adjusted BVPS 0.93

And as you can expect, AIG is still trading at a significant discount to its peer group.

I do not believe that AIG should trade at a valuation in line with its peers but, as I recently described, the company's management team is slowly making progress toward their goal of creating a more-manageable global insurer.

Risks

The biggest risk is, as you should expected, the sufficiency of the company's reserves. Analysts have given Mr. Dupperault a little slack since he took on the tough job of turning around this global insurer, but this leeway will not last forever. The company will likely have additional one-off reserve charges over the next few years, but I do not believe that many shareholders will stick around if material (i.e., over $1B or $2B) reserve charges are taken in 2018/2019.

Another risk factor is related to AIG's credit rating. The bull case for AIG is not as strong if rating agencies downgrade the insurer's credit rating in 2018. As such, the fact that S&P changed AIG's outlook to negative in mid-2017 is a concern.

Bottom Line

AIG's Q2 2018 results were nothing to write home about, but I believe that management is doing all that they can to right a ship that was previously heading down a disastrous path. The operating results are not going to improve overnight and it may turn out to be a long road to recovery but, in my opinion, AIG has some great assets in its portfolio of businesses. I do believe that it is going to take time for the market to change its view so, in my opinion, AIG Tarp Warrants are the best way to invest in this global insurance company.

Author's Note: I currently only own the AIG Tarp Warrants.

