Your Daily Scoop: Anifrolumab Flunks, Aquestive Approved, Vertex's CRISPR Trial In Germany

AstraZeneca's anifrolumab flunks late-stage lupus study; shares down 1% premarket

Discussion: AstraZeneca (AZN) announced failure of a Phase 3 trial of its anifrolumab in adult patients with moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus (‘SLE). The drug failed to achieve a statistically valid reduction in disease activity at month 12 as measured by a scale called SRI4. Reduction in SRI4 value was the primary endpoint of the trial. Shares slipped marginally by 1% in the negative news.

Lupus, an autoimmune disease, is characterized by inflammation in different tissues of the body. When the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues the condition leads to autoimmune diseases. Systemic lupus erythematosus (‘SLE) is the most common type of lupus.

Anifrolumab is a monoclonal antibody (‘mAb) that blocks activities of all type 1 interferon receptors (‘IFN). Current knowledge of LSE leads to “identification of IFN-I, and particularly IFN-α, as a central mediator in the pathogenesis of SLE.” Since earlier researcher placed a lot of hope and attention in the role of Type 1 IFNs in producing autoimmune diseases like SLE, mAbs too received a lot of attention. However, more recent researches are probably revealing more gaps than filling them in this direction.

These gaps in the understanding of SLE and “explosion” of details innate immune response mechanism. In particular, the expansion of knowledge of role of endosomal toll-like receptors (‘TLRs) in activating immune cell responses have contributed in opening up new horizons in the research in this field. Consequently, this new direction of understanding of TLRs led to “reconsideration of of the early observation of increased IFN-levels in patients with SLE.” The trial failure too can be contextualized in this context.

Apart from the present candidate the company has three more ongoing trials indicated against Lupus. Anifrolumab is in two more Phase 2 trials; one in deadly lupus nephritis and another in subcutaneous form of SLE. Further, the company is also developing MEDI0700 in collaboration with Amgen and Viela Bio. MEDI0700, a BAFF/B7RP1 bispecific monoclonal antibody, was previously called AMG570 and was in Phase 1 trial of SLE indications.

The company was developing the drug with an expectation for the drug to become one of its major growth drivers in near future. SLE has a reported prevalence of is 20 to 150 cases per 100,000 in the U.S. It is estimated that in 2017, the global revenue for SLE will surpass $570M.

Some of the major players with significant SLE market share are Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), Cadila Healthcare , GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK), ImmuPharma plc (NASDAQ:IMMU), Mylan N.V.(NASDAQ:MYL), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis AG). The company’s plans for further development of the candidate are not yet known.

FDA tentatively OKs Aquestive's Sympazan for severe type of childhood epilepsy; shares up 1%

Discussion: FDA tentatively approved Aquestive Therapeutics’s (AQST) Sympazan (clobazam) oral film in patients at least two years old. The drug is developed for adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (‘LGS). LGS is a severe form of childhood epilepsy. Lundbeck (OTCPK:HLUYY) currently markets Onfi. Onfi is the brand name of tablet and oral suspension formulations of Clobazam. The tentative approval provided by FDA is in line with the scheduled expiration in October, 2018 of Orphan Drug exclusivity allowed to ONFI.

Aquestive claims that since in LGS, many patients have difficulty in swallowing, their oral film formulation will suit the patients better than either of the existing ONFI’s forms of tablet or oral suspensions. LGS is a childhood-onset epilepsy that often appears a little later, between the age of two and six. Signs of LGS are frequent seizures of multiple types, an abnormal EEG pattern of less than 2.5 Hz slow spike wave activity, and intellectual impairment. Global epilepsy market was estimated to be ~ 6.1B and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1%. The U.S. has world’s highest reported epilepsy prevalence.

In Other News:

CRISPR/Cas9 horse race on, Vertex first U.S. company to launch study

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and its development partner CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) are conducting a Germany-based trial of their gene therapy candidate CTX001 in patients with beta thalassemia. This is the first such study of the CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing technology conducted by U.S. companies.

Portola Pharma files U.S. application for Gen 2 Andexxa manufacturing process; shares up 2% premarket

Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) submitted a prior approval supplement (‘PAS) to the FDA requesting a waiver on its large-scale Generation 2 manufacturing process for anticoagulant reversal agent Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa [recombinant], inactivated-zhzo). According to the company the PAS will allow for commercial launch of the product in the U.S.

Darzalex combo therapy OK'd in Europe for first-line multiple myeloma

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Biotech's DARZALEX (daratumumab), combined with Takeda Pharmaceutical's (OTCPK:OTCPK:TKPYY) VELCADE (bortezomib), melphalan and prednisone is now approved in the E.U. for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma in a first-line setting. Earlier, the drug was approved by the FDa and in July, CHMP adopted a positive opinion backing approval of the drug.

Arrowhead completes dosing in early-stage study of ARO-AAT

Dosing in a Phase 1 clinical trial of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:ARWR) RNAi therapeutic ARO-AAT begins with an aim to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of single and multiple-ascending doses of in healthy volunteers. The candidate is indicated in a rare inherited liver disorder associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

BeiGene's NDA for anti-pd-1 antibody tislelizumab in hodgkin’s lymphoma accepted in China

NDA is submitted for BeiGene’s (BGNE)tislelizumab as a potential treatment for patients with relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin’s lymphoma (R/R cHL) is accepted in China. Tislelizumab is an investigational anti-PD-1 antibody.

Quidel receives FDA clearance, CLIA waiver for Sofia 2 Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay

510(k) clearance and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (‘CLIA) waiver are received by Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). This allows marketing of Sofia 2 Lyme FIA to be used with the Sofia 2 Fluorescent Immunoassay Analyzer for the rapid differential detection of human IgM and IgG antibodies to Borrelia burgdorferi from finger-stick whole blood specimens from patients suspected of B. burgdorferi infection.

