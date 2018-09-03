Pizza Pizza: A Slow And Steady Climb

Pizza Pizza continues to innovate and this is a good indication that it may bounce back.

Pizza 73 (Pizza Pizza's brand in Western Canada) has now seen more than 10 quarters of negative SSSG but there are signs that this decline is slowing.

The stock price for Pizza Pizza (OTC:PZRIF) took a heavy beating in its past quarter. Financial results came in showing a record drop of 3.5% in SSSG (Same Store Sales Growth). Investors who held the stock for a long period of time were punished as the stock lost 20% in value over July 2018 to Sept 2018. New investors looking at the currently attractive yields are wondering if this is the time to buy.

So, here's my take: The business is suffering because of external factors beyond its control. Its business fundamentals remain strong enough that it can ride this out. However, its growth will probably take time to play out.

The Bad and the Ugly

There were a few reasons why investors panicked when Pizza Pizza's financial statements were released:

Dividend payout ratio hit an all time high at 109.8%

SSSG dropped a record 3.5% while total store count grew by 7 stores from last year

The results haven't been this bad before. Back in Nov 2017, Pizza Pizza's CEO had stated its turnaround plans will involve a redesign of its stores over the next 3 - 5 years. At the time, the stock was trading at about $16.50 (price in CDN). Today, the stock is trading at about $10 (price in CDN).

Results for same store sales and system sales per day were also poor, as Q2-2018 results show the lowest sales ever reported in the last 9 quarters:

(Source: Pizza Pizza Financial Statements)

Pizza Pizza system sales per store fell below the $170,000 and Pizza 73 system sales per store had fallen below $200,000 for the first time.

External Factors Beyond Its Control

The company's poor performance has more to do with external factors outside the company's control. In Alberta where most of its Pizza 73 stores are located, the province has been going through an economic slump in the past 3 years.

The oil crash in 2015 coincides with the same store sales drop in that same period:

(Source: Pizza Pizza Q2-2018 Financials)

Another hit to Pizza 73's business came in the way of higher taxes in Alberta. In 2015, the provincial government eliminated the flat tax and introduced a progressive income tax system in 2015. The higher taxes decreased overall spending in the economy and this has indirectly hurt Pizza 73 sales in Alberta.

The business in Ontario didn't fare too well either. In the last 16 quarters, the Pizza Pizza brand in Ontario faced the largest negative SSSG:

(Source: Pizza Pizza Q2-2018 Financials)

The 3.5% drop of SSSG in Q2-2018 coincides with the Ontario minimum wage increase from $11.40/ hr to $14.00/ hr. It can be argued that an increase in wages leads to an increase in consumer spending, but reports show that most businesses had to hike prices to cover salaries. Pizza Pizza like most other businesses also hiked its prices and this led to a drop in traffic to its stores.

Competition has Caught Up to Pizza Pizza

Not too long ago, Pizza Pizza won numerous awards for its innovation:

Named Company of the Year by Foodservice and Hospitality in 2015

Webby Award winner for its iPhone mobile app in 2011

Pizza Pizza in the last several years introduced a line of new food items and innovations:

• Introducing a line of gourmet Frescos, an ultra-thin 10″ pizza prepared on a whole wheat crust that comes in 12 different recipes (Pizza Pizza)

• Over $1.5 million dollars raised for children’s charities through its Slices for Smiles Foundation

• New flavour profiles, such as Buffalo chicken wings and pizza (Pizza Pizza)

• Addition of Italian sandwiches, a fresh take on a classic favourite (Pizza Pizza)

• Chili and poutine launch (Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73)

• Gluten-free pizzas (Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73)

The biggest innovation that helped Pizza Pizza leapfrog the competition was its phone app. Pizza Pizza's app came out in 2011 and was at least 5 years ahead of the competition. Not many fast food restaurants had an app to order food at the time. McDonalds Canada didn't have a working app until last year in 2017. This gave Pizza Pizza an online advantage for a few years. But now the competition has caught up and this has eroded Pizza Pizza's position.

Its Balance Sheet is Strong

With consecutive quarters of negative store sales growth, one factor that has remained consistent here is that its balance sheet continues to remain strong. Its debt/ equity ratio continues to be low and this gives the company flexibility to spend and adapt:

(Source: Pizza Pizza Quarterly Financials)

Also, its cash position and working capital have remained strong from quarter to quarter.

(Source: Pizza Pizza Financial Statements)

The dividend payout ratio was 109.8% this quarter and 107.0% the prior quarter, but this only resulted in a cash shortfall of $470,000 and $344,000 respectively. Pizza Pizza's current working capital is $4.2 million, which shows there is ample reserve to cover the monthly dividends.

A prolonged cash outflow is not good for the chain, but at least its financial position gives it the time it needs to re-steer the boat.

One of the reasons why Pizza Pizza still has a strong balance sheet is because of the way it is structured. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp is structured so that it is only responsible for paying its administration expenses, interest on debt, income taxes and managing the overall marketing program. Its profit comes from the top-line of system sales of the restaurants in the royalty pool - regardless of how the individual stores perform.

Pizza Pizza is Innovating and there are Risks

Pizza Pizza is taking steps to revitalize its sales:

In July 2018, Pizza Pizza is taking on an active expansion in Western Canada by moving into a larger headquarters

In June 2018, it hired a new VP of Marketing

Pizza Pizza has started a 3 to 5 year process to redesign and upgrade its restaurants

In 2018, it introduced a new Cauliflower Pizza

Pizza Pizza isn't taking the negative sales with its face down. It continues to innovate and this takes time. There is certainly enough cash to initiate a turnaround.

The only problem with its turnaround plans is time. Investors do not have the patience to wait. Most investors who have invested in Pizza Pizza are likely dividend-oriented investors who want stability over large growth. When its dividend payout ratio reached a new high, a lot of investors panicked.

When stock prices fall to a point where it now trades close to its IPO price back in 2005, it is easy to understand why so many investors have dumped the stock. But the stock price is indicative only of investors' confidence in the Pizza Pizza. The stock price has nothing to do with its business and strategy, which leads me to believe that the large drop in price is an overreaction to its latest financial results.

Where Does Pizza Pizza Go From Here?

The immediate problem facing Pizza Pizza is finding a way to lower the dividend payout ratio to below 100%. It can do so by cutting its dividends but doing it this way will cause a big hit to its stock price and there is actually enough working capital to keep the dividends flowing - so management will not consider this route yet.

The other way to lower the dividend payout ratio is to increase sales. This route takes time. The company has the balance sheet to pull it off, but again, it is going to take time before investors regain confidence in the company.

It is clear that the negative sales plaguing Pizza Pizza have more to do with the competition catching up to the food chain and just bad economics in Alberta and Ontario.

One thing Pizza Pizza has going for it is longevity. Pizza Pizza has been in the business for more than 50 years and to be this long in the pizza industry shows that the company knows a thing or two about adapting.

For the time being, investors should feel safe that the company will continue to pay its dividends. On a longer term, I am bullish on the company, but understand that a meaningful turnaround will take a few quarters to play out. Investors who can wait should consider this company.

