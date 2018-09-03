Movado: Setting The Clock For An Entry Point

Just two weeks ago, I looked at the prospects for Movado (MOV) in an article named: watching the millennials. I wrote the article as the company was announcing a second acquisition, aimed at targeting the millennials. This strategic rationale, expected accretion and reasonable sales multiples made me constructive on the actions taken by management. At the same time, I recognised that quite a bit of good news had been priced in already following a 70% year to date run in 2018.

Shares have retreated quite a bit from levels close to $50 at the time to just $42 in the aftermath of the second quarterly earnings release, warranting a quick update on the thesis.

Growth Returns (In A Big Way)

For a long time, the bullish thesis on Movado was driven by cheapness, that is the big net cash holdings of the business, being combined with a low valuation, thereby implying that operating assets were valued at a very low amount.

Following a few years of struggles (driven by fashion trends, currency moves and focus on smartwatches), Movado has found some mojo again. Last year the company grew sales by nearly 3% to $568 million, yet growth accelerated to percentages comfortably in the double digits, aided by the GBP 60 million purchase of Olivia Burton, as announced in the summer of 2017. That deal added about GBP 25 million in (fast-growing) sales per annum.

While sales progress was limited, adjusted earnings did improve from nearly $56 million to nearly $64 million. This progress and tax reform made that adjusted earnings rose back to $2 per share again. This is a comforting number as the company ended 2017 with $8 per share in net cash, for a low multiple with shares trading around the $30 mark, implying that operating assets were valued at 11 times.

Momentum Continues

Alongside the 2017 earnings release, Movado issued a guidance calling for solid growth in terms of sales and earnings, with adjusted earnings seen at $2.20 per share, plus or minus 5 cents. A whopping 28% growth in sales in the first quarter prompted the company into raising the earnings guidance to $2.35-$2.40 per share.

This news was followed by the announcement of another millennial brand MVMT in a $100 million deal, although that goes hand in hand with $15 million in anticipated tax benefits as well. That deal looks pretty decent as MVMT has only been founded in 2013, yet has already grown to become a $71 million and profitable business last year! In fact, the acquired sales multiple, even not taking into account tax synergies, was already lower than the multiple at which Movado was trading, while certainly adding to the growth profile, although operating margins were lower.

As the company reported second quarter results, it is evident that momentum is cooling off a bit as overall sales growth slowed down to 12%. Furthermore, adjusted earnings were up just two pennies on an annual basis to $0.45 per share. Nonetheless, the company is hiking the full year guidance, reflecting the closure on MVMT on October 1, making that it contributes about 4 months to this year's results. Sales are now seen at $660-675 million, with earnings seen at $2.50 per share, plus or minus 5 cents.

While the market seems to sell-off in part because of the guidance, note that MVMT will add just about 10% to total revenues and will contribute just 4 months to this fiscal year, although that comprises the seasonally most important months in the holiday season. As such, any pullback in the share price in response to the hiked guidance looks pretty much overdone.

Hence appeal is improving in my view even as current growth is slowing down a bit. With cash holdings of $175 million falling to $75 million following the deal, net cash balances have fallen to $3 per share. Trading at $42, operating assets now go for $39 per share, or a very reasonable 15-16 times earnings.

Getting A More Prominent Spot On My Watch List

The reason for the recent sell-off relates mostly to the growth deceleration in Q2, as the actual full year guidance remains quite strong and investors get to digest the added growth profile obtained following the purchase of MVMT.

While net cash balances are down a bit, the growth profile has improved quite a bit as well. Following the recent pullback, these operating assets are valued at 15-16 times earnings, alongside a (declining) net cash position. Nonetheless, appeal is improving rapidly, as I would be a buyer at 14 times earnings for the operating assets, translating into an entry target at around $38 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.