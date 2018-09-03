Weekly Fund Wrap: Summer Sunshine

We analyze whether closed-end funds tend to trend or mean-revert and what it can tell us about portfolio allocation.

The US has made progress in its NAFTA renegotiation this past week; however, uncertainty remains around the next round of Chinese tariffs.

The US administration was close to agreeing to an update to NAFTA with Mexico, at the same time continuing negotiations with Canada where there were important sticking points remaining by the end of the week.

The positive news on the NAFTA front, however, were overshadowed by President Trump's comments that he may pull the US out of the WTO because of the US being "treated badly" by the international trading system. The president also wants to move ahead with levying tariffs on an additional $200B of Chinese goods when the public comment period expires on September 6th.

Apart from trade tensions, a Goldilocks market environment of solid macro indicators, strong earnings and range-bound interest rates have been supporting financial asset performance in the last few months.

The 60/40 portfolio saw record performance since February of 2017 as portfolio return volatility has completely retraced the blow-up earlier this year.

This past week's benchmark returns were more mixed than in the previous week as Equities and Oil powered ahead while Emerging Market assets lagged, pulled lower largely by Argentina which surprised markets by requesting help from IMF earlier than expected and hiking rates to 60%.

Q2 GDP was revised slightly higher to an even more impressive 4.2% annualized rate led by business fixed investment.

A strong labor market is buoying consumer confidence which rose 5.5% in August with increases in both present and future expectations.

Checking in on the economic cycle with our favorite indicators:

Banks are still loosening loan standards which allows companies to roll over existing and issue new debt.

Economic activity is nicely humming along.

And the Fed recession probability is still flashing green.

Checking in on weekly returns, apart from MLPs which had a tough and contrarian week on higher oil and little news and Emerging Markets, returns were middling with most discounts rallying.

Zooming out and checking in on monthly returns across the two major closed-end fund asset classes, returns for both were solid if unspectacular for the month.

Equity discounts have been trending weaker over the last few months and still look expensive to us while Fixed Income discounts have been stable since February and look attractive.

The strong performance of closed-end funds over the last few years raises an interesting question. Can the current performance of a given sector tell us anything about its future performance? If we knew the answer to this question with sufficient certainty, we could then allocate our portfolio accordingly and take advantage of this information.

The immediate market-efficient response to the question above is that all information is already baked into current market prices which should not allow us to divine future returns.

We buy this argument to some extent; however, we also acknowledge the existence of the momentum factor as well as the tendency of financial assets to mean revert. It also makes sense to us that certain sectors should be driven by longer-term macroeconomic and credit cycles and other sectors should be driven more by fast-moving investor sentiment, technicals and risk-on/risk-off market behavior.

There are several ways to tackle this question quantitatively. The quick-and-easy single number metric to use is autocorrelation, also called serial correlation of returns. Autocorrelation is simply correlation of a series data with a lagged version of itself.

In the table below, we present monthly net (excluding distributions) price return autocorrelation of the sectors in our coverage, sorted in descending order. The figure represents the correlation of monthly total price sector returns with itself shifted forward by one month, i.e., January 2000 with February 2000, February 2000 with March 2000, etc.

A high autocorrelation tells us that a high return in a given month is correlated with a high return with the following month and vice-versa.

The sectors at the top have a high autocorrelation and so tend to trend, i.e., higher monthly returns tend to be followed by higher monthly returns.

Sectors at the bottom of the table have a negative autocorrelation, i.e., higher monthly returns tend to be followed by lower monthly returns. These sectors tend to mean revert.

Sector Monthly Return Autocorrelation Senior Loan Funds 0.327556 Investment Grade 0.162344 High Yield 0.162136 Convertibles 0.137521 Municipal High Yield 0.123224 Government 0.116190 Global Income 0.111074 National Municipal 0.103155 Limited Duration 0.102762 Multi-Sector 0.094058 Emerging Market Income 0.064276 MLP 0.060722 Utilities 0.057672 Mortgage - CMBS 0.051271 Mortgage - RMBS 0.017085 Preferreds -0.002294 Mortgage - Agency -0.025542

So, what do we find?

The vast majority of the sectors above have positive monthly autocorrelation so they can be said to trend rather than mean revert.

The range, however, is very large from -2% to +33%.

To get more intuition around the results, we dig into the Senior Loan Fund sector and present the mean monthly forward returns based on bucketed current monthly returns. For example, the leftmost bar shows that for all monthly returns between -10% and -5%, the average return of the following month is about -1.5%.

The highest "trending" sectors: Loans, Investment Grade, High Yield are all credit sectors and there is a sense in which the credit cycle is a long-term cycle as companies are initially hesitant to borrow at the early stages of the macroeconomic cycle, maintaining low leverage and high interest coverage and banks are careful in their lending, having just gone through a recession.

As the cycle gets going, companies increase leverage by borrowing more debt and banks become more confident in lending, all of which inevitably ends in another recession when the Fed tightens the economy or there is an external price or event shock. And because these sectors tend to exhibit lower volatility than more equity-like sectors, this dynamic comes through much more clearly.

So, should you always get out of the way when credit sectors have a hiccup? Not necessarily. Credit sectors, just like other sectors, can go through a period of underperformance and yet recover nicely. What matters most we think is whether the underperformance in credit is corroborated by the macroeconomic cycle as well. If there is a noticeable slowdown in activity with a clear catalyst for a recession and evidence of an extended economy, then there is more evidence that credit may end up going through a lengthy rough patch.

This past week's underperformance in MLPs makes us like the sector even more given its hard work in carrying through with simplification on a path towards sustainable distributions. We also like the loan sector which has underperformed recently, trading at a negative Z-Score. We think the Fed has another 4-6 hikes left which should support loan distributions while the corporate sector is healthy enough to be able to sustain this increase for the next several quarters at least.

