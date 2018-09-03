Anheuser-Busch InBev: Drink The Beer And Have It Too

At the currently depressed valuation, you pay for the yield while the growth is for free.

The original AB InBev (BUD) was formed through successive mergers of three international brewing groups completed in 2008 - Interbrew from Belgium, Ambev from Brazil, and Anheuser Busch from the United States. In October 2015, Anheuser-Busch InBev announced a successful all-cash bid to acquire multinational competitor SABMiller for $107 billion - the third largest takeover in history. As a result of this merger, the new combined entity has approximately 500 beer brands in over 100 countries.

Investors haven't been bullish on the maker of Budweiser. Shares of ABI have underperformed the general indices by a whopping 26 percent since the beginning of 2018. The main concerns evolve around two issues – the company's balance sheet and the lack of any substantial top line growth. I will address both concerns below.

Debt Wars 101

The first concern is the mountain of debt the company has been carrying on its balance sheet since the takeover of SABMiller back in 2016. More specifically, ABI currently carries $108 billion of net debt at the end of the second half of 2018, compared to only $44 billion at the end of the first half of 2015 prior to mega brewer buyout. I strongly believe that the high level of debt does not represent any significant financial hazard to the company, and that's for two main reasons.

The first reason is that the company's debt repayment schedule is very responsible and doesn't create an overhang on the operating activities of ABI. In addition, management has aggressively paid back or pushed forward significant portions of that debt repayment. You see, only $6.5 billion is due to be paid within the next two years, compared to $10.3 billion at the end of 2017. Also, only $17.8 billion is due to be paid in the next 3 to 5 years, whereas the bulk of the sum, $76 billion, is due to be paid more than 5 years down the road. Take a look at the debt distribution table below.

The second reason is ABI's amazing cash gushing machine. At the end of 2018, ABI is estimated to generate about $23 billion of ebitda, from which $11.5 billion is pure free cash flow. Now that's a very significant cash stream. ABI enjoys financial flexibility like no other rival in the industry.

The bond market agrees with me. The price for a note of ABI that matures in 4.5 years is $97, reflecting an annual yield to maturity of only 3.4 percent. That's perfectly in line with other "A-" rated class. No warning signs here. You see, as a general rule of thumb, whenever you believe there's a perfect storm heading towards a company – take a hard look at the picture from the debt perspective, and not only from an equity perspective. You see, the bond market is dominated by the real 'smart money'. Oftentimes, shareholders will quickly react and dump shares, while bondholders will stand their grounds. In most cases, it's the bondholders who will be correct. In ABI's case, the bondholders are clearly not concerned.

Topline Growth – Challenges And Opportunities

The second concern expressed by investors is the relatively muted topline growth of ABI. The main reason for this anemic growth is the ongoing shift to Whiskey and Cognac among adults in the developed world. Indeed, beer volumes have been in a steady decline over the past two years.

I believe that ABI will overcome these challenges. Indeed, beer sales in the developed world have been weak, but that's not where growth lies. You see, the real growth lies in China, Brazil, and the rest of the developing world. In fact, China is such an underserved market that the consumption per capita in China is 29 liters of beer per year, roughly a third of the average consumption per capita in the U.S.

The leading global breweries are very aware of this. In fact, that's precisely why Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY), the second largest brewery in the world by volume, agreed to invest $3.1 billion for a 40 percent position in CRH Beer, the leading Chinese beer manufacturer. Today, Heineken controls only 0.5 percent of the Chinese market, whereas ABI controls 16 percent, only second to CRH Beer that dominates with 25 percent of the market.

The same story holds true for Brazil. Last year Heineken invested about $1 billion in order to grab a slice of this high growth market. As a result of this investment, Heineken doubled its market share to 20 percent. ABI, on the other hand, is definitely the 'gorilla in the room' when it comes to Brazil, with an almost 66 percent of the market volumes in the country. In that sense, ABI is well positioned to capture future growth.

The Secret Sauce

But ABI isn't just about topline growth - it's about high quality, sustainable bottom line growth. You see, ABI has been gradually improving its operating metrics, and that's apparent in the numbers. In the first six months of 2018, ABI generated normalized profits of $2.16 billion, compared to only $1.87 billion in the second quarter of 2017.

The uptick in profits resulted, among other things, from a continued focus on trimming costs. The best way to see this is by looking at the company's operating margins. In the second quarter of 2018, ABI recorded operating margins of 32.2 percent, compared to only 30.6 percent in the second quarter of 2017. Heineken, for example, recorded an operating margin of only 16.3 percent in the first six months of 2018. That's roughly half the operating margin of ABI. You see, the ability to utilize synergies, trim costs and streamline profits is ABI's secret sauce. That's what makes it so unique in the industry.

Valuation is cheap

After plunging 16 percent since the start of 2018, ABI is trading near all time low valuations. Despite a rise in revenues (white line) and profits (green line), valuation (brown line) is sitting at a five year lows.

As a result of the recent plunge, the dividend yield has skyrocketed and currently sitting at a hefty 4.5 percent. That's twice as high as the yield of a short two-year bond by the same ABI. And that's without even consideration its double digit growth in profits.

My Final Takeaway

ABI is the undisputed leading brewer in the world today. It gushes cash flow, improves its operating margins at a rapid pace and treats its shareholders well. I believe that at the current valuation, investors are paying for the 4.5 percent dividend yield, while receiving the future growth for free.

