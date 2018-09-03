Tracking Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update

The top three positions are Shire plc, DowDuPont, and FMC Corp. and they add up to ~16% of the portfolio.

Glenview Capital Management's 13F portfolio value decreased from $17.10B to $14.66B this quarter. The number of positions decreased from 52 to 49.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Larry Robbins' 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Robbins' regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2018. Please visit our Tracking Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund's moves during Q1 2018.

This quarter, Robbins' 13F portfolio value decreased ~14% from $17.10B to $14.66B. The number of holdings decreased from 52 to 49. The top five positions are Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG), DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP), FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC), McKesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK), and Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC). Together, they are at ~24% of the 13F assets.

Stake Disposals:

Cardinal Health (CAH): The 1.11% CAH stake saw a whopping ~300% stake increase last quarter at prices between $61 and $75. The position was sold out this quarter at prices between $50.50 and $66. It is now at $52.19.

T-Mobile US (TMUS): The 1.61% TMUS position was purchased last quarter at prices between $57.50 and $66 and disposed this quarter at prices between $55.50 and $64.50. It is now at $66.04.

Note: In April, T-Mobile agreed to acquire Sprint.

Visa Inc. (V): The position was first purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $75.50 and $83.50. There was a ~12% increase in the following quarter at prices between $78 and $90 and that was followed with another ~25% increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $88.50 and $96.50. Q3 2017 had seen a ~25% selling at prices between $93 and $106 and that was followed with a ~20% reduction the following quarter at prices between $105 and $114. Last quarter saw a ~75% reduction at prices between $114 and $126. The remaining ~1% portfolio stake was sold this quarter at prices between $118 and $136. The stock currently trades at $147.

Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) and Realogy Holdings (RLGY): These minutely small stakes (less than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) were reduced last quarter and disposed this quarter.

Humana Inc. (HUM) and Facebook Inc. (FB): These minutely small (less than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) stakes were established last quarter but disposed this quarter.

New Stakes:

nVent Electric (NVT), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Fortune Brands (FBHS), and Hologic (HOLX): These are small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) new positions established this quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Shire plc: SHPG is currently the largest position at 5.24% of the portfolio. The position was established in Q1 2017 at prices between $162 and $186 and increased by ~70% in Q2 2017 at prices between $162 and $190. The following quarter saw a huge ~240% stake increase at prices between $141 and $170. The stock is now at $175. There was a ~5% increase last quarter. This quarter saw a ~17% selling at prices between $148 and $173.

Note: Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:TKPYY) is acquiring Shire plc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at ~$194 per share ($30.33 cash and 1.678 Takeda ADSs for each ordinary share - SHPG represents three ordinary shares).

DowDupont previously Dow Chemical: DWDP is a top three ~5% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2014 at prices between $51 and $55. Q1 2015 saw a stake doubling at prices between $43 and $50. The next three quarters saw another ~70% increase at prices between $42 and $57. H1 2016 saw a ~40% selling at prices between $41 and $54. The first three quarters of 2017 had seen a ~160% stake increase at prices between $52 and $65. The stock currently trades at ~$70. There was a ~8% trimming in Q4 2017 and that was followed with a ~11% reduction last quarter. This quarter also saw a ~13% trimming.

Note: In December 2015, Dow Chemical and DuPont announced a merger of equals. That transaction closed last September. DuPont shareholders received DowDuPont shares in the ratio 1:1.282. Glenview had a small position in DuPont.

FMC Corporation: FMC is a top three 4.88% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2015 at prices between $55 and $65 and increased by ~180% the following quarter at prices between $51.50 and $61. Q3 2015 also saw a ~40% increase at prices between $33 and $52.50 and that was followed with a ~75% increase in the following quarter at prices between $34 and $43. The stock currently trades at $85.45. H1 2017 had seen a one-third increase at prices between $70 and $77 while the three quarters thru Q1 2018 saw a combined ~22% reduction at prices between $73 and $98. There was a similar reduction this quarter at prices between $75 and $92.

Note 2: Glenview controls ~6% of FMC.

IQVIA Holdings (IQV) previously Quintiles IMS: The fairly large ~4% IQV stake was established in Q2 2016 at prices between $61 and $71 and increased by ~75% in the following quarter at prices between $65 and $81. There was a stake doubling in Q4 2016 primarily due to the merger transaction between Quintiles & IMS that closed in October. The stock is now at ~$127. There was a 30% increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $78 and $91. Q4 2017 saw a ~4% trimming and that was followed with a ~10% reduction last quarter. There was a ~22% further selling this quarter at prices between $95 and $103.

HCA Healthcare (HCA): HCA is currently at 3.73% of the portfolio. The original stake was from 2011 when 8.8M shares were purchased at a cost-basis in the low-20s. The stake was built up to just over 12.8M shares by Q4 2013. The four quarters thru Q2 2015 had seen a combined ~60% reduction at prices between $56 and $92. Q4 2015 saw an about turn: ~160% increase at prices between $64 and $79. The stock currently trades at ~$134. There was a ~20% selling in Q4 2017 at prices between $74 and $90 and that was followed with a ~55% reduction this quarter at prices between $95 and $108.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO): The 3.60% TMO position has been in the portfolio for over a decade. The original stake was a fairly large ~7% of the portfolio position purchased in 2006 in the mid-30s price range. The position wavered, but by Q4 2014, the stake was still at ~7% of the portfolio. Q1 2015 saw a ~40% reduction at prices between $123 and $138. H1 2016 had also seen a ~50% selling at prices between $122 and $154. There was a one-third increase in Q4 2016 at prices between $140 and $159 while the following quarter saw a ~20% selling at prices between $141 and $161. The stock is now at ~$239. Q4 2017 saw a ~22% increase at prices between $182 and $200 while the last two quarters saw a similar reduction at prices between $193 and $224.

Newell Brands (NWL): NWL is a fairly large ~3.5% portfolio position established in Q4 2017 at prices between $28 and $44 and increased by ~50% last quarter at prices between $25 and $32. The stock currently trades at $21.72. This quarter saw a ~23% selling at prices between $23 and $28.

Note: Robbins controls ~4.5% of Newell Brands.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA): The 2.88% portfolio stake was built in Q4 2017 at prices between $64.50 and $77. There was a ~20% stake increase last quarter at prices between $63 and $80. The stock is now at $68.56. This quarter saw a ~14% trimming.

CVS Health (CVS): CVS is a 2.38% portfolio position established in Q3 2017 and increased by ~400% the following quarter at prices between $66.75 and $81. There was a ~14% increase last quarter at prices between $60.50 and $83.50. The stock is now at $75.24. This quarter saw a ~22% reduction at prices between $60.50 and $70.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL): GOOG is a 2.54% stake purchased in Q1 & Q2 2015 at prices between $492 and $575. Q4 2015 saw a ~55% reduction at prices between $608 and $777 while the following quarter saw a ~63% increase at prices between $678 and $765. There was a stake doubling in Q4 2016 at prices between $736 and $813. Q1 2017 saw a ~17% selling at prices between $786 and $852. Last three quarters have also seen a combined ~45% reduction at prices between $951 and $1176. The stock is now at $1218.

United Health Services (UHS): The 2.22% UHS stake saw a ~17% increase in Q3 2017 and that was followed with a ~80% increase in the following quarter at prices between $96 and $115. The stock is currently at ~$130. There was a ~28% reduction this quarter at prices between $111 and $122.

Anthem Inc. (ANTM): ANTM is a ~2% of the portfolio position. It was established in Q4 2014 at prices between $111 and $129 and increased by just over one-third the following quarter at prices between $123 and $158. There was a ~40% increase in Q3 2016 at prices between $113 and $122. 2017 saw a ~48% combined reduction at prices between $144 and $232. There was a ~58% selling over the last two quarters at prices between $216 and $258. The stock currently trades at ~$265. Robbins is realizing gains.

Liberty Global (LBTYA) (LBTYK): Liberty Global is a ~2% of the 13F portfolio position established in Q2 2014. The following quarter saw the stake tripled in the high-30s price range. 2015 saw a ~50% overall reduction at prices between $33 and $50. H1 2016 saw an about turn: ~135% increase at prices between $30 and $36. There was another ~40% increase in Q4 2016 at prices between $28.50 and $33. The stock currently trades at $25.89. Last two quarters have seen a combined ~18% selling at prices between $26.50 and $36.70.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the Liberty LiLac tracking stock distribution in June 2016.

Cigna Corporation (CI): CI is a very long-term ~2% stake that has been in the portfolio since 2007. There was a ~200% increase over the last three quarters of 2015 at prices between $125 and $170. The stock is now at ~$188. 2017 saw a ~54% combined reduction at prices between $135 and $210 and that was followed with a one-third selling over the last two quarters at prices between $164 and $226.

Note: Anthem agreed to acquire Cigna in July 2015 in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $188 per share ($103.40 cash). DOJ had filed a lawsuit to block the deal and in early February 2017, the Judge ruled in the government's favor. Anthem terminated the merger-deal in May 2017. This March, Cigna agreed to acquire Express Scripts (see details under Express Scripts above).

CBS Corporation (CBS): The 1.83% stake was first purchased in 2013 and a large increase happened in Q4 2014 at prices between $49 and $57. There was a ~57% further increase over Q2 & Q3 2015 at prices between $39 and $63. The position has since wavered. Recent activity follow: Q3 2016 saw a ~85% stake increase at prices between $50 and $58 and that was followed with a ~60% reduction next quarter at prices between $54.50 and $65. The stock is now at $53.02. 2017 saw a combined ~32% increase at prices between $55 and $69. There was a ~3% trimming last quarter and that was followed with a ~30% reduction this quarter at prices between $48.50 and $58.

Williams Companies (WMB): WMB is a small 1.78% portfolio position that saw a combined ~60% increase in H2 2017 at prices between $27 and $32 and it is now at $29.59. There was a marginal increase last quarter and a similar reduction this quarter.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC), Aptiv plc (APTV), Aramark (ARMK), Avis Budget (CAR), Brookdale Senior Living (BKD), Delphi Technologies (DLPH), FedEx Corp. (FDX), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH), Lowe's Companies (LOW), Michaels Companies (MIK), Pentair plc (PNR), Platform Specialty Products (PAH), and VEREIT (VER): These small stakes (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) were reduced this quarter.

Note: Glenview controls ~5% of Brookdale Senior Living.

Stake Increases:

McKesson Corp.: The large (top five) 4.29% MCK stake saw a ~130% increase in Q3 2017 at prices between $146 and $168 and that was followed with a ~40% increase the following quarter at prices between $135 and $163. There was another ~16% increase last quarter at prices between $139 and $177 and that was followed with a ~7% increase this quarter. The position was first purchased in Q4 2016 and built up over the next two quarters at prices between $124 and $167. The stock is now at $129.

Aetna Inc. (AET): AET is a 3.89% of the 13F portfolio stake. The original position was from Q4 2013 when around 1.8M shares were purchased. The following quarter saw the stake tripled at prices between $66.50 and $76. Since then, the position has wavered. Recent activity follow: Q4 2017 saw a ~25% selling at prices between $151 and $183. The stock currently trades at ~$200. This quarter saw a ~10% increase.

Note 1: In July 2015, Aetna agreed to acquire Humana. The DOJ sued to block the deal and the judge sided with the government's position in early February 2017. Soon after, Aetna & Humana dropped their merger plans. In December last year, CVS agreed to acquire Aetna in a $204 per share cash-and-stock deal ($145 cash and 0.8378 CVS share for each share held).

Note 2: AET has seen a couple of roundtrips in the portfolio in the last decade: A large ~5% portfolio stake was established in 2007 and was sold in 2009. Also, a small ~1% position was purchased in 2010 and disposed of the following year.

First Data Corp. (FDC): FDC is a 3.81% portfolio position that saw a ~125% increase in H2 2017 at prices between $16 and $19. The stock is now at $25.72. There was a ~7% trimming last quarter while this quarter saw a ~5% increase.

Note: Glenview controls ~6% of First Data Corp.

Express Scripts (ESRX): ESRX is a 3.68% of the portfolio stake established last quarter at prices between $68 and $81 and the stock currently trades at $88.02. There was a ~50% stake increase this quarter at prices between $68 and $82.

Note: In March, Cigna agreed to acquire Express Scripts in a cash-and-stock deal ($48.75 cash and 0.2434 shares of the combined business for each share held).

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) previously Flextronics International: FLEX is a ~3% of the 13F portfolio position. It is a very long-term stake first purchased in 2009 at a very low cost basis. The original position was sold down by ~60% by Q2 2017 realizing large gains. The stock currently trades at $13.79. There was a ~17% reduction last quarter at prices between $16 and $19.70. This quarter saw a marginal increase.

Note: Robbins controls ~6% of FLEX.

eBay Inc. (EBAY): EBAY was a minutely small 0.37% position in Q1 2017. The following quarter saw a ~450% increase at prices between $32 and $36. The stock is currently at $34.61 and the stake is at 2.95% of the portfolio. There was a ~13% selling last quarter while this quarter saw a ~4% increase.

DXC Technology (DXC) previously Computer Sciences Corp: DXC is a ~3% portfolio stake. It was established in Q1 2016 at prices between $27 and $34. The stock is now at $91.09. There was a ~12% selling in Q4 2017 at prices between $85 and $99 and that was followed with a ~25% reduction last quarter at prices between $92 and $107. This quarter saw a marginal increase.

Note: Computer Sciences Corporation and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) had announced a spin-merger transaction whereby HPE's Enterprise Services business was to be spun-off and merged into CSC to form a new business DXC Technology. That transaction closed in April 2017. Terms called for CSC shareholders to receive one share of DXC for each CSC share held.

Allergan plc (AGN): AGN is a ~2% position purchased in Q4 2017 at prices between $163 and $211 and increased by one-third last quarter at prices between $144 and $188. There was a ~16% stake increase this quarter at prices between $144 and $175. The stock is now at ~$192. For investors attempting to follow Robbins, these two are good options to consider for further research.

Aramark: The ~1.5% ARMK position saw a ~150% stake increase last quarter at prices between $38 and $46 and it is currently at $41.08. There was a ~14% increase this quarter.

Endo International plc (ENDP) and Charter Communications (CHTR): These small stakes (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) saw increases this quarter. The bulk of the ENDP position was purchased in Q1 2017 & Q4 2017 at prices between $6 and $17. It currently trades at $17.15. The CHTR stake saw a ~190% increase this quarter at prices between $261 and $317. The stock is currently at $310.

Note: Glenview controls ~9% of Endo International plc.

Conduent Inc. (CNDT), Hertz Global (HTZ), Meritor Inc. (MTOR), and Mohawk Industries (MHK): These very small stakes (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) saw increases this quarter.

Note: Glenview controls ~9% of Endo International plc and ~6% of Hertz Global.

Kept Steady:

Tenet Healthcare (THC): THC is a 4.10% portfolio stake established in 2012 at a cost-basis in the low-20s. The original position saw a ~40% increase in Q4 2013 at around $44. Last two quarters of 2015 saw a combined ~20% increase at prices between $27 and $61. The stock currently trades at $33.72.

Note: Glenview has a 17.77% ownership stake in THC. In August 2017, Glenview's two directors resigned from THC's board citing irreconcilable differences. In March, Tenet's board reached an agreement with Glenview whereby they agreed to vote in favor of the board's nominees in return for byelaw amendments.

Citigroup WTS: The warrants are a minutely small position kept steady this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Robbins' US stock holdings in Q2 2018:

