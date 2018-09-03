Weekly Cannabis Report: 'Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy!'

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and analysis in the cannabis sector.

Trading Summary

Last week, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) gained another 5.4% after last week's 22% gain and closed at C$21.35. The Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (OTCPK:HZEMF) which tracks smaller growers rose another 6.7% to close at C$8.71. The U.S.-listed ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) ended the week up 3.6% at US$33.48.

The key takeaway from the trading last week among the large-cap names is that companies continue to exhibit diverging performances. Canopy (CGC), Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF), Cronos (CRON), and HEXO (OTCPK:HYYDF) all ended the week essentially flat. The outperformers last week were Tilray (TLRY) and Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), which gained 49% and 21%, respectively. Tilray continued to defy gravity amid rampant speculation and a successful IPO that delivered more than a 280% return based on its IPO price of $17.00. Aphria stock started to heat up after months of underperformance since the Nuuvera scandal.

Sector Update

Citron Blasts Cronos with $3.50 Target Price

After a massive week for Cronos (CRON) stock for no obvious reason specific to the stock, Citron issued a short report on the stock and issued a target price of $3.50 (the stock closed at $9.88 last week). Citron's short thesis was based around a few arguments. First of all, Citron alleged that Cronos deceived investors by purposely failing to disclose quantity under its recently announced provincial agreements. Secondly, Citron highlighted the lack of revenue and profits at Cronos compared to other large cannabis companies, which made its valuation look extremely expensive. Next, Citron argued that Cronos spent next to nothing on R&D while touting its superior research capabilities. Lastly, Cronos had a history of product recalls, which made the company "uninvestable" for any outside parties looking for partners in the cannabis space. The stock dropped 28% on Thursday before recovering 8% on Friday.

We disagreed with Citron on a few points, especially the allegation over Cronos' failure to disclose the exact amount under its provincial agreements. However, we do share a cautious outlook for Cronos as an investment which is well-documented in our past publications. Refer to our article "Why We Agreed And Disagreed With Citron" for a detailed discussion of the situation.

Nova Scotia Picks 14 Cannabis Suppliers

Nova Scotia became the latest province in Canada to announce its cannabis suppliers. The province announced a list of suppliers without specifying specific amounts awarded to each applicant.

Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF)

Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF)

CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF)

Canopy (CGC)

Peace Naturals Project (CRON)

Humble & Fume

MedReleaf (OTCPK:MEDFF)

OrganiGram (OTCQB:OGRMF)

Zenabis

TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF)

Tilray (TLRY)

The Flowr Group

7ACRES/Supreme (OTCQX:SPRWF)

Up Cannabis (OTCPK:NWKRF)

WeedMD (OTCPK:WDDMF)

Despite being a small province in Canada, Nova Scotia has chosen a model that will see the government control both procurement and retail in the province. Companies will only be able to participate in the wholesale market while the government will operate retail locations and the online store. We think the awarding of the contract is not really a material event for most of the applicants given the likely small amount under each supply deal.

Canadians Spent C$5.7 Billion on Cannabis

As we issued our warning for a potential oversupplied cannabis market in Canada last week, Statistics Canada released its latest report on cannabis consumption which saw Canadians spent a whopping C$5.7 billion on cannabis products on an annualized basis. Canadians have been increasingly spending more on cannabis and it is estimated that 85% of the spending was related to illegal non-medical uses. Medical cannabis spending has been climbing and taking share from the illegal side due to an expanded network of suppliers and improved product offerings. Prices have also been falling sharply and the average price was C$6.74 per gram in 2018 Q2. This report only reinforced our belief that cannabis is a mature and growing industry, underpinned by solid fundamentals and widespread adoption among Canadians.

Closing Remark

Do not get greedy as the market could change on a whim. Buffett once said, "Be Fearful when Others are Greedy!" We think the current cannabis market can be compared to the massive spike we last saw towards the end of 2017 and January 2018. We published a warning on January 26, 2018, titled "What Could Trigger a Selloff". In hindsight, our article was a prescient warning for investors and our cautious stance proved important especially when the market seems to be detached from reality. After a massive month in September, cannabis stocks are at a juncture. If momentum continues into October, we could see further gains possible given the legalization date of October 17 is just around the corner. What would happen after the legalization date? No one knows but we will attempt to make an educated guess in the coming week based on historical evidence and market expectations. Investors should remain focused on investing in the highest quality names while resisting the temptation to chase the hottest stocks.

