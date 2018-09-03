Tyson Foods: A Solid Dividend Play

The world needs to eat, and I do not see chicken or beef sales going away anytime soon.

Tyson: Eat More Chicken

Tyson Foods (TSN) is a monster in the world of poultry and beef sales. The company has a long history of operation; surviving multiple wars, economic downturns, and has always lived to tell the tale. While past performance is never indicative of a future story, I feel comfortable with where Tyson has been and where this company is headed.

Its current financials look rock solid as well: the company is a solid value play with an 8.01x PE ratio, a low/debt equity ratio, and with good operating cash flow. Tyson began paying dividends in only 2013, but with numbers like these, I believe Tyson is adequately positioned to continue being a solid dividend payer into the years to come.

My Investment Process

Since this is my first article for all of you at Seeking Alpha, I wanted to combine the analysis of a dividend payer while showcasing my investment process. Over the past 15 years, I have refined the process on purchasing a dividend stock. This process has come through much trial and error (and some losses). Overall, I have found a strategy that works for me, and I will take you through the steps I take when considering a stock for purchase.

Step 1: The Why

Each stock needs a compelling story on why I would risk my capital and initiate a dividend position. If the stock lacks a good why, I am unwilling to go through the hard work of doing a full due diligence analysis on the numbers. In this phase, I am working to answer the question: is this a stock that I might buy and hold forever?

The Tyson story: the world needs to eat its poultry and beef, and Tyson Foods is there to satisfy that need. The company has existed since 1931 and has more than 113,000 worldwide employees. It has been through the tail-end of the great depression, multiple world wars, and has lived to tell the tale.

More importantly for this investor is the solid dividend history as well as the financials to back it up. A steadily increasing dividend since 2013, combined with solid financials, is enough for me to put this stock through 'The Quickview'.

Step 2: The Quickview

When a stock passes the initial why test, I will give it the quickview. In this phase, I am not yet computing numbers but rather giving the stock a quick glance to see if it is one I am looking to invest in. In particular, I am looking to answer these questions:

Is the company profitable?

Does the company have a positive working capital?

Is the debt/equity close to or under 1?

Was the cash flow from operations (CFFO) positive?

Did the company make the dividend payment through CFFO?

The quickview on Tyson told me 'yes' to all of these questions. Once I get done with the quickview, I get excited. This could be a stock that I add into my portfolio. Before we do, we have a long ways to go. Now comes the fun part: the spread.

Step 3: The Spread

In the spread, we begin to input the numbers which will give us ratios, a high level summary of the numbers, and a better picture of the company's potential. In this case, I begin with calculating my forward dividend income. I am somewhat cheating here as I most likely already knew this answer before I arrived at this point, though I find it serves as a good reminder to myself in regards to the risk/reward in deploying my capital into a particular stock.

As you can see, I wanted to initiate a new position with $5k of capital. Although I was relatively happy with Tyson's dividend payout, I was a bit mixed as I am all about share accumulation. The more shares I am able to buy, the quicker D.R.I.P. will accumulate a larger position for me, and the quicker my income level will grow. In this case, I found the purchase of 80 shares adequate even though I could have accumulated more shares in its rival, Hormel (HRL) (which I also reviewed at this same time but will not detail here).

Next comes the analysis of the numbers. I draw these from the most recent 10Q or 10K and input into my custom spreadsheet. I won't input all of the numbers here, but I will give you some of the main ratios I look for:

These ratios help me derive two main questions: valuation and the ability to continue paying a dividend.

Valuation

Firstly, I am a value investor. I want to own dividend-paying stocks when the market incorrectly values those stocks. There are two main ratios that I look at in the spread to answer the question: is this company adequately valued?

MC/Equity: At 1.86x, the company is adequately valued - dare I say undervalued - in the eyes of Mr. Market. Since I do not expect individuals to stop eating meat any time soon, I am confident of Tyson's value into the future.

PE Ratio: At 8.01x, this gives me a general indicator that this stock might be a good buy. Typically, I look for any stock under 20 PE.

Ability to Continue Paying a Dividend

Debt/Equity: I want this number to be at or close to 1. I will sometimes stretch this for a good value play but too much debt can spell disaster for a dividend. Tyson comes in right at 1.30x.

NI/Int Exp: I do not like a lot of interest expense, which tells me the company is potentially overleveraged. We won't get into the specifics of ROI on debt in this article; suffice to say that for a dividend payer, too much debt is definitely the enemy. At nearly 10x, I am satisfied with the interest expense coverage at this present time.

CFFO/Div payout: The cash flow statement might just be the most important statement in the investor's arsenal. In particular, I use it to answer the question: is the company able to pay its current dividend out of its cash from operations? If the answer is no, I tend to move on from a stock as I do not necessarily see the dividend as sustainable long term. While Tyson did have an overall negative cash draw due to financing a few acquisitions, it covered its dividend payment at nearly 6x through operations, which is a solid multiple.

Working Capital: I like to see positive working capital - the higher the better - within reason. A positive working capital tells me that the company has the ability to meet its current obligations as those obligations come due. If WC is negative, then I begin to get concerned that the company might have to borrow to meet short-term needs and at some point of time, the dividend will be on the chopping block as a way of meeting current obligations. Tyson had positive working capital this year and in the past few years.

Since Tyson continues rolling, I am now moving onto the fourth step in my process: going deep.

Step 4: Going Deep

Tyson has become a very realistic buying candidate for me at the moment. It has passed the early tests and is now at the level of due diligence where we really dive into the financials. In particular, I am most interested in the following areas:

Borrowings

Interest Rate on Borrowings

Pension Obligations

Debt Details

Overall, the debt picture looks fairly solid for Q3. The company has a $1.75B revolver with $1.72B available for borrowing. Interest rates range from 2.6% to 7%, which is mostly representative of market rates. Considering the company covers interest expense with income, I am not concerned about the company's borrowings at this present time.

One item that I look at with a fine tooth comb is a company's pension benefits. I find that in some companies, especially companies that have been around for quite a while, have defined benefit obligations that are concerning. Mostly, this comes in over-inflated pensions. The bull market of the past 9 years has certainly helped companies that were struggling with unfunded obligations.

In reviewing Tyson, I see some concern in regards to the pension benefits but not enough to rule out an investment. Tyson is strategically working to both fund and eliminate its pension obligations, which is good for the investors. In fact, according to the 9/30/17 10-K, while there is a current underfunded pension liabilities of $195mm, a few of the pension plans have been frozen, which is a step in the right direction.

While the freezing of pensions not good for workers, from a stockholder perspective, it is a very good thing - pension obligations irrespective of market returns can be a dangerous thing for future growth. This will be something I watch closely in the coming years.

Step 5: Buy

Now that Tyson has passed the deep dive test, it is time for the final checklist. I currently have five main points I look for which Tyson passed with flying colors:

Since everything checked out, it now comes down to the subjective piece:

Will this be a good buy?

Can I buy and hold this stock forever while accumulating a larger and larger position on DRIP?

Conclusion

I am looking to buy a dividend stock every two weeks. I bought 80 shares of TSN, which increased my forward dividend income by $96. This brings my annual dividend portfolio income to $1,692.31. Tyson remains well valued, and I am happy to include this dividend payer into my portfolio moving forward.

I hope this article was informative and helped you understand a bit of my process. Do you agree with my purchase? Do you disagree? I'd love to hear from you! Comment below and follow me for future articles!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.