Knight-Swift Transportation: Hold

Investment Thesis

There is quite a lot to like about Knight-Swift transportation (KNX). The firm would seem to have a source of competitive advantage regarding its size. While essentially anybody could purchase a vehicle capable of long-haul trucking and start moving items from point A to point B, it is not so easy to have a nationwide distribution network that spans from the United States into Canada and Mexico. It is also much less easy to establish distribution centers nationwide as well. This means that the firm is able to provide a level of service that smaller firms or newer entrants into the field could not match.

In my eyes though, the quantitative factors are more important than qualitative. Every firm I recommend as a buy has to meet certain quantitative factors about the financial strength of the business. Now the firm is priced at a P/E of six and an attractive earnings yield of 9.22. The story is not over though as the firm recently underwent a very significant merger. This makes valuing the firm difficult since this larger merger occurred less than a year ago and the firm has not published a 10-K that covers an entire year where Knight-Swift Transportation is one single entity. This is ultimately the driving force behind my recommendation.

Qualitative Factors

Qualitatively there isn’t much to dislike about Knight-Swift Transportation. There was a recent merger with Swift Transportation to form Knight-Swift Transportation where the two trucking firms, although still operating as separate brands, are under the same roof. There are also numerous sources of competitive advantage that the newly combined firm has. It would seem that all of these advantages boil back down to one simple fact, size. Knight-Swift Transportation is a large firm in comparison to its peers. When one considers the type of business that Knight-Swift is engaged in, the importance of this size cannot be overstated.

When a client signs on with Knight-Swift Transportation they are not simply hiring a truck driver to move items from point A to point B, which is a simple task that anyone with a U-Haul can do. Knight-Swift Transportation is capable of completing shipments all throughout North America due to their system of having decentralized distribution centers throughout Canada, The United States, and Mexico. The size of Knight-Swift Transportation also allows them to take advantage of irregular route transportation. Irregular routes in the truckload industry pose logistical issues to smaller firms and by their nature are more easily capitalized on by a large firm such as Knight-Swift transportation.

To understand this, first one must understand what a dedicated route is. A dedicated route would be where a client would hire Knight-Swift to move their product from point A to point B on a regular basis. When I worked in manufacturing, while I was in college, every Wednesday we shipped out the inventory we produced. This would be an example of a truck driver on a dedicated route. Every Wednesday, like clockwork, a truckload went from our facility to another one a few states away. This easily planned consistent truckload need would be fairly easily filled by even a small firm, as it is easy to plan for given the steady and predictable demand for service that we had.

Irregular routes are where this can get complicated for truckload firms, since with irregular routes, there is no steady demand for service that can be easily planned for. Irregular routes are when a client has varying transportation needs, at changing time intervals to different parts of the country without an easily predictable pattern. Thus, if a client is to call up a small trucking firm needing a high volume of inconsistent and changing transportation needs, it is much less likely that a small firm could handle such a client, whereas a large firm like Knight-Swift Transportation that already has nationwide distribution centers and drivers could handle such a request with ease. This is why I am quite fond of Knight-Swift Transportation at this level, since the transportation business is all about getting things where they need to go, and Knight-Swift Transportation is already everywhere.

Quantitative Factors

This, however, is where my love affair with this business has a bucket of cold water dumped on it. Before the Knight-Swift merger, Knight Transportation was in a strong financial position except for one fact. They have a long history of having negative free cash flow which is at the top of my list of things I hate to see. Now the problem with valuing the firm is that a huge merger has happened and judging the firm off its performance before the merger isn’t accurate anymore since the firm effectively doubled in size. At this point, I sent an email to the investor relations division at Knight-Swift Transportation. In my email, I asked them for their thoughts on their current state of affairs and the past issues with free cash flow. The response I received was that in the quarters since the merger in late 2017, the firm has shown strong results.

This is again not what I like to see; it’s not even that the firm has done anything wrong. The merger with Swift may have been a great idea. I’ll get to that in a minute. But I like to have data going back ten years if possible on a firm. I like to see what problems have happened in the past and how the firm handled it in the past. Undergoing a large merger like this means that instead of having decades worth of data to sift through, I only have the last few financial quarters. I don’t think the firm's performance before this large merger provides much forward-looking value anymore.

In reviewing the firm's performance over the last few quarters, I can see that the investor relations division did not mislead me. The firm has been nothing short of exemplary. The only instances of negative free cash flow that occurred were directly related to the merger itself. The firm has been doing a wonderful job of paying down its debt, strengthening what was already a very strong Total Asset to Total Liabilities ratio. There is one figure that I look at above all others regarding analyzing if a stock is a buy, and that is the Earnings Yield.

I calculate Earnings Yield in this way: Market Cap + Total Liabilities – Cash / EBITDA

I think this takes a lot of different factors about business and boils it down into one single multiple. It takes not only the price of the firm but also all of its debt and cash. This is because if one were to purchase a business, one is not just purchasing its earnings, but all of its debt as well. Again, this is where the very recent and very large merger creates issues with valuing the firm as it has not been a year since the merger yet, and the firm's EBITDA for the year since the merger cannot be had, but only be estimated. Averaging out the firm's quarterly EBITDA since the merger and then extrapolating that same trend for the rest of the year yields an estimated EBITDA for the year of 906 million. It will be interesting to see how close that number is to being accurate at the end of the fiscal year. Using that assumption for EBITDA, the firm comes out to a 9.22 multiple using the earnings yield formula. This means that Knight-Swift transportation sneaks under my ideal limit of 10.

Recommendation

Overall, I am taking a wait and see approach with this firm. The reasoning behind this gets back to the heart of my investment philosophy. Quantitative factors are vastly more important than qualitative ones. I would say that everything is looking good for Knight-Swift Transportation and the firm appears to be undervalued right now with an earnings yield of 9.22 and a P/E of six. But that is only based off some rough estimations from me as well as a mere three-quarters worth of data to look at. I will be keeping an eye on this firm and intend to write about them again next year after I get my hands on their next 10-K. I anticipate rating Knight-Swift a buy in the future, but right now I don’t feel comfortable doing that. I would say that this stock is currently a hold, if you are currently invested in the stock I would hang onto it, taking comfort in the improving situation. However, I wouldn’t buy into it just quite yet. I would like to have one full year post-merger to look at before making that determination.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.