Chuy's Holdings: Stuck In The Middle

Investing in Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) requires patience. The company has provided growth in the years since its 2012 IPO, but those years have also shown its management team have a great deal of work to do to maximize operations. Unless your position in Chuy's was within the first year, you have seen a flat share price. When I first wrote about the company in 2016, I noted that their "high rate of growth is overshadowing slower demand because it can simply open new stores." I viewed it as a temporary problem but slowing restaurant traffic is still a problem for the company. For this reason, it is my opinion that this is a company to have on your radar but not to invest in. I need to see a few solid quarters before even considering an investment in Chuy's.

The last few quarters have been uninspiring. The company has been stuck in the middle of positive and negative results for years. They are still growing their locations base. The annual revenue is increasing. But as the company expands into markets with higher wages, the operating margins have been decreasing. The comparable restaurant traffic is also down slightly. In the month before the second quarter earnings report, the stock price had nearly risen to its highest point in almost a year and a half. Investors were clearly expecting Chuy's to return strong results.

Instead, they got another quarter that was decent. The revenue was up. There was also growth in restaurant sales. However, management warned that the company continues to have problems with their restaurant-level margins decreasing due to labor costs increasing. Chuy's reported earnings per diluted share of $0.38 compared to the $0.31 per share reported in Q2 of last year. This was $0.01 per share higher than expected, but the earnings guidance for the rest of the year was lowered. The strong quarter investors were expecting was not reported, and the stock price in down over 10% since Chuy's reported earnings.

The company believes they can maximize efficiency by focusing on three main areas in the coming year. They are the point of sale system, marketing, and technology. In regards to the point of sale system, the company had a few minor technological issues and have pushed the full rollout of the system to this next quarter. In the company's 2016 annual report, they expected the full system to be in place by the end of their 2017 fiscal year. The new POS is based on software by Restaurant Magic and will provide corporate up-to-date information about restaurant level performance. Among its customers are California Pizza Kitchen, Popeyes, and Smoothie King.

As the new Media Marketing Partner, management has chosen to go with the services of Kelly Scott Madison. CEO Steven Hislop noted on the most recent conference call that the Chicagoland area is where the company was to focus on brand awareness, as it has three newly opened locations. KSM's main office is in Chicago with their other office in Austin. The selection of KSM seems like a natural fit since they would be familiar with Chuy's brand with having a location in Chuy's backyard. Their client list includes brands such as Gildan, Planet Fitness, Cabela's, Trolli, Boston Market, Skinny Pop, and more. The marketing efforts to increase brand awareness are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of this year. Most likely, the impact of the marketing will not be seen too much in the current year but will be seen more starting next year.

For technology, Chuy's is completing the implementation of its new online ordering system later this year. Currently, the system is testing in one of the Austin stores with plans to test in about 25 locations by the end of September. Assuming the testing does not find any major issue, the Olo system will see a company-wide rollout early in the fourth quarter. The company's goal with this new ordering system is to make it easier for customers to order from Chuy's.

Three new locations were opened in the second quarter. They were in Lakewood, Colorado; Greenwood Village, Colorado; and Tampa, Florida. After the quarter was completed, a new location in Kendall, Florida, opened. Including the two locations that opened in the first quarter, six new restaurants opened this year. Management is guiding for nine to ten new locations to be opened by the time the year is completed. One more location, in addition to the new Kendall, Florida, location, will be opened in the third quarter. That leaves two or three new locations coming in the fourth quarter of 2018, which would bring Chuy's total location count to at least one hundred locations in nineteen states by the end of the year. Hislop expects to add eight to twelve locations next year.

Investors have to be worried about what happens if the restaurant traffic slows and places a speed bump on the expansion plans. This is the risk in an expansion that is not sped up by leveraging the company. For the near future, the plan seems to be that eight to twelve new locations will be opened each year. If the customer traffic to the restaurants is good, the new locations will be closer to twelve. But the number will be closer to eight in slower years. On first glance, that does not seem like the amount of Chuy's restaurants will be expanding that quickly. But after considering their size, the company will be delivering a double-digit location growth rate for at least a few years. Assuming Chuy's can grow at this pace for the next decade, it will double the size of its company.

Because the location base is growing at a double-digit rate, the company's revenues should be growing at about the same or better rate. Revenues growing at a significantly slower pace than location growth would be a signal of future problems. In the most recent annual report, the company provided a chart which showed the compounded annual growth rates of revenues and units. Since 2011, unit growth has been slightly outpacing revenue growth by 19.5% versus 18.8%. This 0.7% difference between the two rates signals that there is improvement needed. The company has also noted in past conference calls that it usually takes between one to two years for a new location to reach comparable numbers to established locations.

(image from CHUY 2017 Annual Report)

The total amount of restaurants grew from 31 to 91 locations from 2011 to 2017. Chuy's was two new restaurant openings away from tripling their size in the span of seven years. At its current pace, it will take Chuy's about a decade to double their footprint. The location growth rate is still good, but it is declining quickly. Going forward, much more importance should be given to the company's management. Any operational issues can no longer be hidden behind extreme location growth.

Slowing traffic in the restaurants is a concern for Chuy's. For the second quarter, comparable restaurant for both the fiscal and calendar basis increased 1% for the 13-week period ended July 1, 2018. The increase in comparable restaurant sales is the net result of a 2.1% increase in average check and a 1.1% decrease in average weekly customers. Howie noted that traffic in the home market in stronger than outside of the state. This is to be expected but also raises a valid concern. What does the company do if traffic outside of Texas suddenly drops off? Management seems to have this potential issue on their radar but do not seem concerned about it happening any time soon.

If restaurant traffic continues its current slow decline, operations must to be cleaned up be more effective on the restaurant level. More importance is added to this as Chuy's expands into areas with higher labor costs. There is no getting around the fact that higher labor costs are a necessary and uncontrollable price of their expansion. The company can control its operating expenses. Among the issues the company mentioned that are negatively affecting its operating margins are occupancies costs, higher management salaries, and labor inefficiencies. Used effectively, the new POS system should help the company with these issues that are decreasing margins. Part of the Restaurant Magic platform is Data Central, which can track sales, accounts payable, payroll, inventory, and purchasing information. Since the system relays that information to Chuy's headquarters, it should help provide clarity on restaurant level operations. This should be a key factor to achieving the goal of running each location more efficiently.

As new restaurants are opened, they need the tools to help them be at least as organized as the comparable locations. Management needs to look at every reason why it is taking up to a couple years for new locations to get up to speed. Obviously, there will be inefficiencies at any new location. But if there is a consistent pattern of why the new locations are struggling, that is something management needs to address. As Chuy's headquarters will be receiving real-time information through the POS system, this should help them to quickly address any issue. In addition, the focus on marketing to make potential customers more aware of the brand should also be helpful in these new markets.

Chuy's is seeing growth in its online ordering. On a comparable basis, they are experiencing growth of 12.4%. As with their on-premise dining, new locations also affect this rate negatively. Company-wide, the number comes out to 11.5%. Management is very excited by this growth. Even more encouraging, they are not seeing this off-premise eating affecting their in-store sales. As the company's online ordering through Olo gets fully rolled out, Chuy's is expecting that there will be more growth in off-premise sales.

With their three main initiatives for this year, Chuy's management does seem to be focusing on attempting to fix a lot of their major issues. They should help the chain run smoother and more capable in the long-term. However, in the short-term, guidance for the rest of the year has been forecasted to be lower. They are projecting that earnings per share will now be between $1.09 and $1.13for the rest of the year, compared to the previous projection of $1.12 and $1.16. This would put the diluted EPS for complete year to be in the range of $1.66 to $1.70. So that means that the high end of management's guidance is to equal the total from the previous year.

For perspective, on the second quarter conference call last year the company also revised its EPS guidance to $1.04 to $1.08, from a previous range of $1.11 to $1.15. Chuy's would earn $0.19 and $0.93 in those third and fourth quarters, respectively. Those quarters were eased by an extra week of earnings due to the 53-week calendar. But earnings were also hampered by hurricanes to Texas and Florida. Hislop also mentioned that the company is optimistic for the last two quarters as they will be lapping those hurricanes, which negatively affected their earnings last year.

Chuy's earned an EPS of $1.12 in the final half of last year, and they are also optimistic that they will beat last year. It does not make too much sense to me to lower guidance. Giving that their actual EPS last year fit into the range that the company was guiding towards before the revision, the sceptic in me notes the possibility of lowering the guidance just to beat it a few months in the future. The far worse case would be that management cannot calculate their near-term EPS.

Management of Chuy's has clearly chosen a long-term approach for the company. If they were willing to take on debt, their growth would be much faster. But they are choosing to grow very conservatively. They are confident in knowing that in a downturn in the economy, they are not going to need to change their means of growth too much. On the flip side, this also means that over the years investors repeatedly have not seen the growth in the share price that they have been expecting.

Where Chuy's has struggled since going public is for every positive the company does, there seems to be a negative. They beat expectations, but they cut guidance for the rest of the year. The continue to grow their location base, but the new locations take too long to see efficiencies. The company needs to figure out how to solve these negative issues. How long will it take for Chuy's to reach its potential? That is the question shareholders have been asking for a few years now, so I do not believe that a new investment would be wise at this time. Chuy's needs to consistently deliver solid results for the company to prove that it is a company worthy of an investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.