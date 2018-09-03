Has GameStop Hit Bottom?

The long-term future for the company remains if it can better modify its business model to capture the growth segments in video gaming, such as e-sports, using its current brand and scale.

Accessories and collectibles are actually growing for GameStop, giving it a potential transition cushion that slows its enterprise-wide decline and may give it a long-term niche.

Though the gaming industry is currently booming, it is on the 'parts of the assembly line' away from, and even negatively affecting, GameStop's position.

The company seems to face an inevitable decline as its core hardware, software, and pre-owned segments are being antiquated by the digital and direct-to-consumer gaming transition.

GameStop has struggled along in recent months, which is actually positive news for a company that has shrunk almost 70% in the past 3 years and over 25% YTD.

GameStop (GME) has been slogging along the past few months as it has continued to face significant investor uncertainty over whether it can slow its declining sales trends, which only continued in Q1 2018 and adapt to the increasingly digital and direct-to-consumer gaming economy.

With the company's upcoming Q2 2018 earnings on Thursday post-market, with current expectations being that it will continue showing some decline by most metrics in terms of earnings and sales, it remains to be seen whether the company's report shows any signs of life for GameStop's long-hoped turnaround.

I think that the company is at a rough spot at the moment and has not shown major signs of serious renewal that would justify an earnings-related boost. While GameStop still has a potential growth future that it may still have the chance to adapt to; at the moment, its strategy of merely looking at smartphone hardware sales are bandages on a sinking ship rather a real long-term plan for stability and expansion.

GameStop Has Seemingly Finished Its Deflation But Its Slog May Continue

For a company that's down 26.1% YTD and 68.3% over the past 3 years, GameStop being down only 4.19% since the beginning of May and its negative earnings report since is not too bad.

Current expectations for the Q2 2018 earnings are already quite negative, making it seem unlikely that if negative results are indeed posted that the drop would be too significant. Current consensus is around $0.08 non-GAAP earnings per share, down almost half from Q2 2017's $0.15 earnings per share and similar to Q1 2018's $0.38 EPS compared to Q1 2017's $0.54 EPS.

Even though GameStop is so beaten down, in some ways, it still has some downside risk I believe. The company's current P/E is 29.47, which is normal or even undervalued for video game related companies right now generally but is rather high for a distressed organization.

With the relatively low EPS expected for Q2 2018, either the stock price may deflate to compensate or the P/E ratio expand more, which seems to signal less of a 'bottom' but more than expectations for turnaround are extraordinarily high at the moment.

In terms of actual turnaround ability, I think the main factors to watch in GameStop's Q2 2018 earnings that may be relevant for its long-term path is whether the revenue and sales decline has slowed sufficiently to be considered relatively stabilized and whether growing segments are continuing their current trajectory.

What Is The Big Hope For GameStop Both Now And In The Long Term?

As shown below in GameStop's Q1 2018 earnings, the year-on-year drops in new game hardware of 7.9%, new game software of 12.3%, and pre-owned products of 5.8%, traditionally the core of GameStop's business, was partially offset by actual growth in accessories and collectibles.

I've previously described how I think GameStop's potential long-term revival, rather than being reduced to a rump state, would only happen if it were to pursue the e-sports and other new business lines that utilize its current brand as a gaming center and its hardware and software equipment available. For example, the idea of 'video game theme parks' or arcades may be possible, as such parks have proved extraordinarily profitable for companies such as Disney (DIS), Comcast (CMCSA), and Dave & Buster's (PLAY).

However, in the meantime, a slowdown of profit decline and deteriorating financials through growth in accessories and collectibles is sensible and still of consequence. Accessories and collectibles are two items for which brick-and-mortar retailers still retain an advantage, as people like to try on often non-standardized equipment or be able to personally examine collectible items. This is in contrast to hardware and software where what you order online is almost always what you get with no surprises.

As a long-term niche, a successful accessories and collectibles business can also be a GameStop core that survives the seemingly inevitable decline of its traditional core business lines in hardware, software, and pre-owned. Even beyond as a transition segment, it is very possible to imagine it being a stable and growing segment for years to come, giving GameStop new life as its respectable margins and growing enterprise profit share begin to make an impact on the company as a whole.

Together, collectibles and accessories only accounted for 17.2% of GameStop's profit in Q1 2018. However, in 2-3 years, it would not be unimaginable for them to account for 30% or so based on their growth and other segments' decline. The trends shown in Q2 2018, therefore, will be of importance in trying to get proper guidance on that future.

Conclusion

GameStop is a troubled company, no doubt about it. It seems to have momentarily stopped its fall and left many wondering whether it has reached its bottom or is only experiencing a lull before further decline. It remains extremely uncertain what future the company holds, as while the video game industry is booming, the particular node GameStop operates on is being rapidly phased out.

If GameStop can adapt, it has huge potential to grow again and see a long-term appreciation in its stock price. Until it finds that new business model, the precise balance between the decline in its core hardware, software, and pre-owned segments versus the gain in collectibles and accessories is what is worth watching.

(Source: Fortune)

