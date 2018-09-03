PVH: Margin Erosion At Calvin Klein, Troubles Ahead?

PVH second quarter results came in much better than market expectations with total sales increasing double digit at +13% and EPS above guidance; on top of that the group raised its full year outlook. However, these stunning numbers did not prevent its share price from tumbling -10% to $141.5 on the release date.

Concerns came from its largest and most profitable brand, Calvin Klein, which saw margins deteriorate by 60 basis points from 12.8% to 12.2%. Yet, Calvin Klein International saw even steeper deterioration by 210 basis points to 9.8%.

We will review whether lower margins are limited to the second quarter or whether it could become a bigger concern in the near future.

Issues linked to inventory management.

Management blamed the lower margins to "clearing the old jeans product off the floor." We believe these short-term aggressive actions during the quarter will bode well for the second half of the year and as the company moves forward. Inventory increased during the quarter, but it should not be interpreted as a sign of future unsold products that will need to be cleared off the floor in future quarters. Indeed, the launch of new categories such as denim, men's sportswear and women's wear caused inventory to grow faster than sales. Also, the back to school selling period pushed management to increase inventory.

New product launches to impact margins.

As mentioned above, new product launches are strategic for PVH top-line growth but could further negatively impact margins at Calvin Klein as well as Tommy Hilfiger. Indeed, new marketing campaigns similar to #mycalvin will impact COGS. The fixed cost to increase the brand awareness (ambassadors) of newly launched products is high, and operational margins will reach their highest level only after a certain period of time. Hence, more frequent newness in stores through capsule collections and more frequent product drops to new omni-channel capabilities in-store will be dilutive to PVH margins. Generally speaking, management needs to be a little bit more cautious about how they plan some of those new businesses.

Trends at department stores.

Discounting is the main cause for operational margins erosion. Hence, we believe it's important to address the state of department stores to understand whether we should expect further discounting down the road. According to management, "traffic continues to be flattish but conversion and AURs driving a lot of the sales increases". One particular strength of PVH compared to its peers such as Ralph Lauren is its reliance on digital (third-party and owned) and the share it represents within its total sales (10%). In addition, digital remained the fastest growing channel with revenues growing over +20%. In addition, the group is further investing in digital with a new partnership with Tmall.com to bring the see-now, buy-now platform to China.

We believe the margin issues currently impacting PVH are short-lived as the order book for both Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger are over 20% for spring summber 2019. Both brands are gaining market share compared to sector peers, mainly within the new generation also called the Millennials (born between 1980 and 2000) who will have a stronger purchasing power compared to their parents starting in 2020.

In conclusion, we think PVH remains an attractive investment case thanks to its 2018 PE valuations at less than 16. The price to earnings growth is also below 2 so we are confident the price you are paying for future bottom-line growth is reasonable. The latest price correction is a market opportunity to either initiate PVH or overweight your exposure.

