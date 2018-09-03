Booyah! This Strong Buy Has Returned 30%

We included LTC in the New Money Portfolio when it was formed in May, and shares in the healthcare REIT have soared.

Thanks to the many talented workers in the U.S. REIT sector, I also wanted to take the opportunity to “call out” some of my strongest conviction buys, the ones that have generated the best returns in my “New Money Portfolio.” Tomorrow I will publish the September edition of my newsletter (Forbes Real Estate Investor), that includes all six portfolios, including the newest and highly-exclusive STRONG BUY picks.

You may recall that we define a STRONG BUY as follows:

“Strong Buy means that I am recommending a high-quality REIT that is trading at a wider margin of safety. Recognizing principal preservation is critical, my recommendation is telegraphing readers that the company is a blue chip on sale.”

One of the key valuation differences between a regular BUY and STRONG BUY is that the company must have enhanced price appreciation catalysts that support annual Total Returns of 25% or higher (over the next two years).

Keep in mind, a STRONG BUY does not necessarily suggest that shares in these REITs will immediately rebound. Sometimes catalysts could be driven by macro-economic forces (such as tax reform) or headwinds, that could take quarters to play out.

Regardless, my “stepped-up” BUY recommendation is based on fundamental analysis in which I believe there is a good chance that the particular stock will outperform the regular BUY basket. Since inception (May 2018) the “New Money Portfolio” has returned an impressive 16.5% (and includes 23 REITs).

Today I will highlight the “top” STRONG BUY pick and then throughout the week, I will highlight other top STRONG BUY picks.

LTC Was An Easy Upgrade

Back in late February 2018, we decided to upgrade LTC Properties (LTC) from a BUY to a STRONG BUY. In a Seeking Alpha article, we explained:

“Given the more recent pullback in LTC, I have decided to upgrade the company from a Buy to a Strong Buy. LTC has demonstrated that it can successfully allocate capital wisely and manage its exposure in skilled nursing properties (50.8%) and assisted living properties (46.9%).”

We included LTC in the New Money Portfolio when it was formed in May, and as you can see below, shares in the healthcare REIT have soared:

LTC has been around for over 25 years; the company was incorporated on May 12, 1992, in the state of Maryland, and commenced operations on August 25, 1992. It invests primarily in senior housing and long-term healthcare property types, including skilled nursing properties, assisted living properties, independent living properties and combinations thereof.

As of Q2-18, LTC owned a portfolio of 199 properties, 3 development projects and 3 land parcels (in 28 states). It is based in Westlake Village, California, and, as you can see below, the company has a nationwide footprint:

LTC has a well-balanced geographic footprint. Texas has the highest concentration (17.8%), followed by Michigan (14.5%) and Wisconsin (8.2%).

Michigan is the second largest state for LTC, and that is due to the company's loan portfolio. In Michigan, most healthcare REIT deals are done as loans due to the state Medicaid reimbursement regulations, and that's also why you see (below) Prestige Healthcare as the second largest tenant (for LTC).

As you can see below, LTC has over 66% of its portfolio in the Top 100 MSAs:

Here's a snapshot of its top operators:

Note that Anthem (privately-held) is LTC’s 5th largest operator (8.3% based on gross investments) and on Q2-18, the operator declared a monitory default notice on the master lease with them covering 11 memory care communities, nine of which were operational and two of which were under development.

LTC began helping Anthem grow their business approximately seven years ago. They had a very aggressive growth plan and unlike many great startups, they have suffered growing pains. On the recent Q2-18 earnings call, LTC’s CO explained:

“we remain pleased with Anthem's ability to pay higher rent in line with our expectations, but continue to work closely with them to ensure they achieve the goals they committed to for 2018. Occupancy at Anthem's Marietta community increased to 88% at July 31st, up from 71% at April 30th. While the communities in Burr Ridge, Tinley Park, and Glenview were roughly flat. Oaklawn, which began admitting residents in late May was 20% occupied at July 31st.”

LTC entered into a forbearance agreement (last year) with Anthem under which it agreed not to pursue enforcement related to their defaults through the end of this year, with the stipulation that Anthem, among other conditions, pay minimum rent of $4,000 per month through December 31, 2017. As you can see (above) Anthem derives 3.0% of annual income for LTC.

LTC has also been monitoring Thrive closely (not on top 10 list) and LTC recently signed a lease amendment to provide Thrive with support in the form of up to $1.4 million of deferred rent through June 30, 2019, as they work through continued lease-up softness. On an aggregate basis, occupancy was flat across the Thrive portfolio at July 31st when compared to April 30th.

During Q2-18, LTC took additional steps to bolster its business by adding new operator relationships by strategically acquiring communities and completing another real estate joint venture partnership.

LTC acquired two memory care communities in Texas, which were purchased through a sale leaseback from Kelsh communities. Kelsh developed the properties and will continue to operate them under a 10-year master lease at a starting cash yield of 7.25%. The communities are located in Fort Worth and Frisco and comprised 88 units and 133 beds including both private and companion suite accommodations.

New to LTC's portfolio of operating partners, Kelsh has 60 years' experience in operating seniors housing communities and currently operates 34 independent living, assisted living, memory care and rest of the care communities in eight states.

Also in Q2-18, LTC entered into a real estate joint venture with a new operating partner, Field Senior Living, to develop a 78-unit assisted living and memory care community in Medford. LTC will contribute 95% of the total $18.1 million project cost with an approximate initial yield of 7.65%.

The joint venture also executed a purchase and sale agreement to acquire an adjacent 89-unit independent living community currently owned and operated by Fields to create an integrated campus. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter.

I noticed that LTC acquired an 87-bed facility at the end of 2017 located in my hometown of Spartanburg, SC. LTC paid around $10 million and the initial cash yield on the property was 7.25%. I am familiar with the property and the acquisition appears to be a solid one for LTC. An affiliate of Affinity Living Group will operate the property under a triple-net lease. Affinity, which operates 92 assisted living, memory care and independent living facilities in eight states, is a new operating partner for LTC.

The Disciplined Balance Sheet

In Q2-18, LTC entered into a new unsecured credit agreement to replace the former 2014 facility. The new credit agreement includes a $600 million commitment with the ability to increase up to a total of $1 billion. LTC also extended the maturity of the agreement to 2022, with a one-year extension option at LTC's discretion.

The agreement reduces the interest rate margins and converts from the payment of unused commitment fees to a facility fee. At Q2-18, LTC had $85.5 million outstanding under the facility with pricing at LIBOR plus 115 bps and a facility fee of 20 bps.

In Q2-18, LTC borrowed $35 million under the line of credit to fund acquisitions and capital improvement projects. Subsequently, LTC borrowed an additional $14.5 million, bringing the total outstanding under the line of credit to $100 million and repaid $14 million in senior unsecured notes.

At June 30th, LTC owned three properties under development and two under renovation, with remaining commitments totaling almost $47 million.

Of the development projects, one is expected to be completed in Q4-18, one in Q2-19, and a third by Q4-19. LTC also has $15.2 million in remaining commitments under mortgage loans for expansions and renovations on seven properties located in Michigan and $2.1 million remaining under preferred equity commitment.

LTC’s balance sheet remains strong and the company has enhanced flexibility and liquidity through the new line of credit with a $400 million accordion feature, giving LTC additional dry powder to fund future growth initiatives.

Currently, $500 million remains available under the line of credit, $78 million under the shelf agreement with Prudential, and $185 million under the ATM program, giving LTC a total availability of $763 million.

LTC remains true to its strategic and conservative capital allocation philosophy, which has served it well through many real estate cycles. The long-term debt to maturity profile remains well-matched to the company’s projected free cash flow, helping moderate future refinancing risk.

LTC has no major long-term debt maturities over the next five years. At the end of Q2-18, the credit metrics compared well to the healthcare REIT industry, average with debt to annualized normalized EBITDA of 4.3x, a normalized annualized fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.7x and a debt to enterprise value of about 28%.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q2-18, LTC’s NAREIT FFO was $0.75, compared with $0.79 in Q2-17. The decrease related to a reduction in revenue and higher interest expense. Revenues were down about $1 million from Q2-17 as a result of properties sold over the past year and putting Anthem on a cash, rather than accrual basis.

Interest expense increased $500,000 due to higher average debt balances outstanding during the quarter and an increase in short-term interest rates. During the quarter and in conjunction with its lease expiration, LTC also completed the sale of the Sunrise portfolio for $67.5 million and recognized a gain of $48.3 million.

On the latest earnings call, LTC’s CEO, Wendy Simpson, said:

“Thrive obviously is on the private pay side, but on the skilled side right now we don't have a specific concern.”

A Monthly Dividend Payer

As you can see below, LTC has maintained a steady and reliable dividend growth history. The company has increased dividends in every year except 2009 and 2018.

As you can see, LTC is paying an annualized dividend of $2.28 per share that represents a current yield of 4.9%.

As viewed below, LTC maintains a sound payout ratio:

Now let’s compare LTC’s P/FFO multiple with the peers:

LTC is similar to Realty Income (O) and most other Net Lease REITs because the company generates around 50% of its growth via acquisitions. As viewed below, LTC has demonstrated a predictable record of asset growth:

LTC’s new guidance assumes no additional investment activity, financing or equity issuances, but does assume certain asset sales. FFO for 2018 is now expected to be between $2.99-$3.01 per share, this is an increase of $0.03 at each end of the range. Here is the analyst scorecard (estimate) for LTC from 2018-2020, based on FFO/share:

Given the strong run-up in pricing, we no longer have LTC labeled as a STRONG BUY (just a BUY today), but we remain bullish on this healthcare REIT and its growth prospects. The management team continues to maintain strict discipline and this is one of the primary reasons we spotted the deep discount earlier in the year. We expect to see dividend growth again in 2019 and we are content holding shares as the healthcare cycle continues to play out. We will continue to be patient as we wait for the gems like LTC to surface… Booyah LTC returned over 30%!

