American Outdoor Brands: Long-Term Gain, Short-Term Overreaction?

While the move might be some sort of over-exaggeration, earnings power remains solid in relation to current valuations.

After quite a while of continued disappointments, investors in American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) finally had something to cheer about again. Shares rose more than 40%, being an incredible move following low expectations, after the company announced sound first quarter results and issued an upbeat outlook for 2019.

The 40% move higher in response to a solid quarter, and guidance hike seems a bit of an overreaction in my book, potentially driven by short covering, as I still like the long-term potential earnings power in relation to the current valuation.

The Business, Moving Outdoor

American Outdoor Brands, once better known as Smith & Wesson, was originally a firearm business, but it has pursued quite a few deals in order to build up an outdoor business as well, while it bought a few other firearm businesses related to sports as well.

This diversification has been too little to halt the decline in firearm sales recently. For the fiscal year of 2018, American Outdoor posted a 33% fall in sales to $607 million as net earnings plunged by 84% to $20 million.

The firearm business was the driver behind this, reporting a near 42% fall in sales to $452 million. Outdoor products and accessory sales rose by 22% to $172 million and now make up nearly 30% of sales. Essentially, all this growth has been acquired, with organic growth coming in at a paltry 1%.

After such a disastrous year, investors could not look forward to better results in the fiscal year of 2019 as the company guided for sales to fall further to $570-600 million this fiscal year. Adjusted earnings were initially seen at $0.40-0.50 per share, with GAAP numbers totaling just $0.17 per share, plus or minus five cents. That latter number works out to less than $10 million in actual dollar terms, implying that earnings could be cut in half again.

As dealmaking efforts into the outdoor business have resulted in some debt being taken on the balance sheet, the continued decline in earnings made investors nervous. Holding $49 million in cash, net debt stood at $138 million. This is equal to about 1.5 times EBITDA for 2018 (which fell by two thirds) as further pressure on earnings in 2019 could push up that leverage ratio a little further.

A Very Strong Start To 2019

Alongside the release of the outlook for 2019, American Outdoor issued a first quarter guidance in which sales were seen at $130-140 million, with adjusted earnings seen at $0.10-0.14 per share.

The company delivered on a solid start to the year with revenues up nearly 8% to $138.8 million, as adjusted earnings came in at $0.21 per share. Stronger sales trends prompted the company into hiking the full year sales guidance to $620-630 million, with adjusted earnings now seen at $0.62-0.66 per share.

It is this big guidance raise which triggered the 40% jump in the share price to $14 per share, as shares now trade at a 22 times multiple, no cheap metric by all means. Improved earnings are the result of new product launches, reduced promotions, and cost reductions. Good news is that the growth is not just driven by a recovery of firearm sales as the outdoor products segment posted a nearly 15% increase in sales, with organic growth just surpassing the 10% mark.

That is all pretty comforting as the company is taking advantage of the "slow" period of time by moving into a new logistics facility in Missouri, allowing for real distribution synergies. This furthermore frees up space to accommodate and integrate new potential M&A targets down the line as well.

All About Average Earnings

The fate of American Outdoor remains heavily tied to the firearms market, despite its effort to become more diversified by building up an outdoor business. In this article, dated summer of last year, I dived deeper into expected average earnings power of the business, with shares still trading in the low twenties at the time.

In that article, I discussed the trends and factors which made that operating margins sometimes came in as low as zero and sometimes hit levels around 25%. Using a 15% average, I came up with potential average earnings of $1.25 per share as we can check upon that claim by now.

Seeing sales at $625 million this year, at arguably a lower point in the cycle, the company sees earnings of around $0.64 per share. That works out to $35 million in after-tax earnings, or about $50 million ahead of taxes. Adding back interest expenses, EBIT comes in at around $58 million based on those estimates, for margins of roughly 9%.

If margins were to hit 15%, as is my estimate for average margins throughout the cycle, operating profits could come in at $94 million. Slightly further improvements in sales should boost this number to $100 million rather easily. Given current interest expenses and a slightly lower tax rate, I peg net earnings potential at around $65 million, or at close to $1.20 per share, in line with the average earnings number calculated last year.

Such a more substantial earnings number implies that shares currently trade at just 11-12 times average earnings, even after the shares jumped 40% Hence, I can see long-term appeal at these levels, yet one should always ask the question if he/she wants to buy the shares after a 40% one-day jump.

Consequently, I am happy with the move higher after I have been lowering my average entry point to $13 per share and change. The move "bailed" me out and allows me to take a small profit. Given the incredible move, I am tempted to cut my position a bit as I do feel that the move higher is a short-term over reaction, although I still like the long-term value proposition of the shares at this valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOBC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.