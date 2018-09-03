First Look At Viomi's IPO

Continuing upon a recent trend, Chinese companies continue to apply to go public on U.S. exchanges at record speed - specifically China's technology companies, which probably feel they could do better in the U.S. than in their home markets, where the "BAT" stocks are facing serious downward pressure. The latest Chinese technology company to file for its IPO is Viomi (VIOT), a maker of smart home devices.

Viomi's IPO can be likened directly to that of fitness tracker company Huami (HMI), which went public in February at $11 per share. Both Viomi and Huami share a common parent: Xiaomi, the Chinese hardware giant. Xiaomi is not only a major shareholder in these companies but also their biggest customer as well - in effect, Xiaomi acts as the primary distributor.

Huami has suffered through subpar performance since going public six months ago. Despite a string of positive earnings results and strong reception of its latest fitness tracker, Huami shares initially sank as low as $9 in early trading, and now trade at about flat to the original IPO price. Compare that to other companies that went public around the same time, such as DocuSign (DOCU), which have doubled in that short span of time.

HMI data by YCharts

Unfortunately, it seems that enthusiasm for Chinese hardware companies is low. For Chinese internet companies, it's a different story - iQIYI (IQ), for example, has seen tremendous success since its public offering, having managed to convince investors that it's a lower-valued, higher-growth version of Netflix (NFLX) in China.

It will be difficult for Viomi to shake off Huami's troubles, especially because these two companies are so closely intertwined in Xiaomi. However, I do think Viomi is a promising business. One of the themes that should resonate most with investors is the fact that the Chinese middle class is on the rise: tech-savvy millennials are moving into their own homes for the first time, and for many, a high-end smart appliance will be the first appliance they've ever purchased. I think Viomi will be well-positioned to capture this multi-billion dollar market opportunity - however, like Huami, I think the IPO will get off to a rocky start.

Pricing for the IPO is still to be determined, but don't rush to get in on the IPO in its early days - like Huami, I think investors will have an opportunity to buy Viomi at a lower price.

Viomi's IoT @ Home Platform

Viomi manufactures a mixture of smart home products, but by far its leading flagship line is its array of water purifiers. Water purification systems accounted for 65% of revenues in FY17. As can be seen in the revenue breakdown below, however, Viomi has experienced rapid (4x) growth in the first half of 2018, especially in smart kitchen products. Still, the water purification segment produced a little under half of Viomi's 1H18 revenues:

Figure 1. Viomi revenue mix per product

Source: Viomi F-1 filing

The company produces a wide line of different water purifiers, some of which are Viomi-branded and some of which are Xiaomi-branded. Through Viomi's inter-home IoT capabilities, Viomi's water purifiers can also seamlessly exchange information with other products such as the Viomi water heater and Viomi dishwashers. Here's a glance at what the water purifiers look like:

Figure 2. Viomi water purifiers

Source: Viomi F-1 filing

The next largest category, and the one that is contributing the most to Viomi's growth, is the kitchen products segment. This covers a wide array of different appliances. Most notable is the smart refrigerator, which is a voice-controlled fridge that helps users with food management, as well as a display screen so users can watch TV or take calls while cooking. The below screenshot, taken from Viomi's F-1 filing, showcases the different kitchen appliances in this segment:

Figure 3. Viomi kitchen appliances

Source: Viomi F-1 filing

Other Viomi products include a washing machine, a smart speaker, and a smart ventilator, the latter two of which are still under development. Viomi also offers services through its IoT @ Home platform, which can notify owners of the Viomi smart fridge when to buy certain products.

Ties with Xiaomi

Viomi has an omni-channel sales approach of its own - it has an e-commerce presence through its own website, viomi.com, as well as flagship stores on Alibaba's (BABA) T-Mall and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD).

The company also sells in about 700 retail locations, most of which are operated through network partners. A Viomi retail store looks as follows:

Figure 4. Viomi retail experience

Source: Viomi F-1 filing

Still, however, the company's "most important customer" is Xiaomi. Sales of all Xiaomi-branded products pass through the hardware giant, and in the first six months of FY18, sales to Xiaomi tallied up to ¥739.5 million, or about 70% of Viomi's total revenues in that time frame.

Interestingly, Xiaomi also owns the intellectual property of all products sold to it (which primarily include the water filtration systems), as well as joint IP ownership of all other products. For non-Xiaomi branded products, Viomi pays an 8% service fee to be listed across Xiaomi's various sales channels.

Through a holding company called "Red Better Limited", Xiaomi directly owns about 20% of Viomi's equity. Shunwei Talent Limited, an investment firm owned by Xiaomi CEO Jun Lei, owns another 20%. This structure is very similar to Huami, and it's fairly safe to say Xiaomi is a controlling shareholder in both cases.

Financial overview: 4x growth, but take into account the Xiaomi relationship

Here's a look at Viomi's financials:

Figure 5. Viomi historical financials

Source: Viomi F-1 filing

The key point to notice here is that revenues in the first half of 2018 have already surpassed the level achieved in FY17. Revenues in 1H18 are up 284%, or about 4x, to ¥1.04 billion, the approximate equivalent of $157.2 million. The major driver of this growth was a takeoff in smart kitchen products - in FY17, Viomi barely generated any revenues in this segment; in 1H18, smart kitchen products generated ¥285.6 million of revenues, or 28% of the total.

The caution I'll bring up here is very similar to one I shared with Huami. While I'm fundamentally positive on both companies' growth and believe in their potential to capture a huge market, the fact that Xioami is both a major shareholder and a major customer somewhat colors Viomi's results.

Viomi could, for example, stuff Xiaomi with product in order to boost its revenue in any given period, even if the product hasn't been sold through to end-customers yet. Revenue recognition is a dry topic, but it's a key debate for this company. Viomi's revenue recognition policy with Xiaomi, as noted in the F-1 filing, is as follows:

"Revenue from Xiaomi is recognized upon acceptance by this customer after delivery, which is considered at the time the control of the products is transferred to Xiaomi. Revenue from Xiaomi does not meet the criteria to be recognized over time since (I) even if the products use "Xiaomi" brand, it does not require significant rework to make them suitable to be sold to other customers, (II) under the cooperation agreement, we do not have the right of payment for the work performed to date."

If we give Viomi the benefit of the doubt and assume that it doesn't stuff its sales channel in order to boost revenues, the financials are tremendous. Viomi generates a rich 28% gross margin, and moving forward, a greater mix of kitchen products (which bear a higher gross margin) will gradually tilt margins higher. Here's a look at gross margin per segment:

Figure 6. Viomi segment margins

Source: Viomi F-1 filing

And unlike many other technology IPOs, Viomi generated both a positive operating income and a positive net income. Further top-line growth and gross margin improvement should be able to drive tremendous earnings expansion as well.

Key takeaways

Viomi's 4x growth rate amid a giant smart home appliances opportunity in China makes it an incredibly exciting IPO to watch. And unlike many other technology IPOs, Viomi actually generates a positive (even if nascent) profit.

Still, it will be difficult for Viomi to evade the problems that plagued Huami early on in its IPO. Sentiment for the hardware sector isn't exactly enthusiastic, and like Huami, Viomi's financials are somewhat obfuscated by the fact that Xiaomi is both its largest customer and a controlling shareholder. If it follows Huami's pattern, investors will probably have an opportunity to pick up shares of Viomi below the original IPO price.

More to come as the IPO draws nearer and more details are known.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.