3 Dividend Increases: August 27-31, 2018

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases. Companies that regularly increase dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings.

I use the CCC List as a starting point and apply the following screens:

Market cap ≥ $500 million

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Challengers

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0% for Contenders and Champions

Last week, three companies passing these screens declared dividend increases. The following table provides a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

TFS Financial (TFSL)

TFSL, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the states of Ohio and Florida in the United States. The company offers various deposit and loan products, and provides escrow and settlement services. TFSL was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

The board of directors of TFSL has declared a quarterly dividend of 25¢ per share. The new dividend is 47.06% above the prior dividend of 17¢ per share. The dividend is payable on September 24 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 10.

Harris (HRS)

Founded in 1916 and headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, HRS is an international communications and information technology company providing advanced, technology-based solutions to mission critical challenges of government and commercial customers. The company has more than 23,000 employees and operates in more than 125 countries.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 20.18% to 68.5¢ per share. The ex-dividend date is September 6 and the dividend will be paid on September 21 to shareholders of record on September 7.

Avnet (AVT)

AVT is a technology solutions company that distributes electronic components worldwide. The company’s Electronic Components segment serves automotive, medical, defense and aerospace markets. Its Premier Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and components to engineers and entrepreneurs. AVT was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 5.26% to 20¢ per share. All shareholders of record on September 10 can expect the dividend to be paid on September 20.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for two of this week's dividend raisers, HRS and AVT.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

HRS's price line (black) is above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue) and above the primary valuation line (orange). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in HRS in July 2009 would have returned 22.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

AVT's price line is below the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in AVT in July 2009 would have returned 10.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: Dividend Increases: September 4-17, 2018

Company Ticker Yield RecentPrice Yrs 5-Yr

DGR Next

Div. Ex-Div

Date Pay-

able

Date American Assets Trust AAT 2.73% $39.50 7 4.60% $1.08 09/12 09/27 Automatic Data Proc. ADP 1.88% $146.75 43 10.60% $2.76 09/13 10/01 Federal Agricultural Mortgage AGM 3.01% $77.07 7 29.20% $2.32 09/13 09/28 Altra Industrial Motion AIMC 1.74% $39.05 6 45.00% $0.68 09/14 10/02 Arthur J. Gallagher & AJG 2.27% $72.14 8 2.80% $1.64 09/06 09/21 Albemarle ALB 1.40% $95.52 24 10.30% $1.34 09/13 10/01 Preferred Apartment Communities APTS 5.72% $17.82 8 12.40% $1.02 09/13 10/15 Avnet AVT 1.65% $48.40 6 N/A $0.80 09/07 09/20 Avery Dennison AVY 1.98% $105.18 8 10.30% $2.08 09/04 09/19 Bank America Corp. BAC 1.94% $30.93 5 57.70% $0.60 09/06 09/28 Best Buy BBY 2.26% $79.56 15 14.90% $1.80 09/17 10/09 Becton Dickinson & Co. BDX 1.15% $261.87 46 9.80% $3.00 09/06 09/28 Briggs & Stratton BGG 2.78% $20.16 6 4.00% $0.56 09/17 10/03 Big Lots BIG 2.79% $43.05 5 N/A $1.20 09/13 09/28 BlackRock BLK 2.61% $479.06 9 10.80% $12.52 09/06 09/24 Broadridge Financial Solutions BR 1.44% $135.14 12 15.50% $1.94 09/17 10/03 BancorpSouth BXS 1.95% $34.80 6 66.70% $0.68 09/13 10/01 Commerce Bancshares OTC:CBSH 1.32% $71.06 50 5.30% $0.94 09/06 09/24 Community Bank System CBU 2.30% $66.13 26 4.20% $1.52 09/13 10/10 Chemical Financial CHFC 2.38% $57.12 7 6.10% $1.36 09/06 09/21 C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW 1.92% $96.08 20 6.20% $1.84 09/06 09/28 Chico's FAS CHS 3.73% $9.12 9 9.50% $0.34 09/14 10/01 Comerica CMA 2.46% $97.48 9 16.70% $2.40 09/13 10/01 CME Group CME 1.60% $174.73 8 8.10% $2.80 09/07 09/25 Canadian National Railway CNI 2.05% $88.91 21 11.20% $1.82 09/06 09/28 CNO Financial Group CNO 1.85% $21.61 7 42.30% $0.40 09/07 09/24 Chesapeake Utilities CPK 1.72% $86.00 15 5.90% $1.48 09/13 10/05 CSG Systems International CSGS 2.25% $37.35 6 N/A $0.84 09/11 09/27 Community Trust Bancorp CTBI 2.91% $49.40 38 2.70% $1.44 09/13 10/01 Dominion Energy D 4.72% $70.77 15 9.60% $3.34 09/06 09/20 Digital Realty Trust DLR 3.25% $124.28 14 5.00% $4.04 09/13 09/28 DTE Energy DTE 3.18% $111.14 9 6.70% $3.53 09/14 10/15 Brinker International EAT 3.43% $44.28 13 14.90% $1.52 09/06 09/27 Ecolab ECL 1.09% $150.48 26 13.10% $1.64 09/17 10/15 El Paso Electric EE 2.35% $61.30 8 6.30% $1.44 09/13 09/28 Eastman Chemical EMN 2.31% $97.03 8 14.40% $2.24 09/13 10/05 Extra Space Storage EXR 3.73% $92.21 9 31.60% $3.44 09/13 09/28 First American Financial FAF 2.95% $56.86 9 36.90% $1.68 09/07 09/17 FedEx FDX 1.07% $243.95 17 27.20% $2.60 09/07 10/01 FBL Financial Group FFG 2.26% $81.35 8 34.50% $1.84 09/13 09/28 Flushing Financial FFIC 3.09% $25.92 5 6.70% $0.80 09/07 09/28 First Horizon National FHN 2.61% $18.42 7 53.40% $0.48 09/06 10/01 Financial Institutions FISI 2.97% $32.30 8 8.30% $0.96 09/12 10/02 Fidelity National Financial FNF 2.99% $40.10 7 16.40% $1.20 09/13 09/28 Franco-Nevada FNV 1.50% $63.99 11 11.00% $0.96 09/12 09/27 Forrester Research FORR 1.63% $49.20 7 6.30% $0.80 09/11 09/26 First Merchants FRME 1.83% $48.12 7 47.20% $0.88 09/06 09/21 GATX GATX 2.08% $84.45 8 7.00% $1.76 09/13 09/30 Genuine Parts GPC 2.88% $99.85 62 6.80% $2.88 09/06 10/01 Huntington Bancshares HBAN 3.45% $16.21 8 14.90% $0.56 09/14 10/01 Hillenbrand HI 1.62% $51.15 11 1.30% $0.83 09/13 09/28 HP HPQ 2.26% $24.65 8 17.40% $0.56 09/11 10/03 Harris HRS 1.69% $162.51 16 9.50% $2.74 09/06 09/21 Ingersoll-Rand plc IR 2.09% $101.29 8 27.20% $2.12 09/06 09/28 Iron Mountain IRM 6.51% $36.10 8 16.20% $2.35 09/14 10/02 J&J Snack Foods JJSF 1.24% $145.50 14 26.40% $1.80 09/13 10/04 Kimberly-Clark KMB 3.46% $115.54 46 6.50% $4.00 09/06 10/02 Coca-Cola KO 3.50% $44.57 56 7.40% $1.56 09/13 10/01 Kohl's KSS 3.08% $79.11 8 11.40% $2.44 09/11 09/26 Lamar Advertising LAMR 4.72% $77.05 5 N/A $3.64 09/13 09/28 Lancaster Colony LANC 1.54% $156.27 55 9.00% $2.40 09/06 09/28 Lam Research LRCX 2.54% $173.09 5 N/A $4.40 09/11 09/26 LyondellBasell Industries NV LYB 3.55% $112.78 8 19.60% $4.00 09/04 09/12 Macy's M 4.13% $36.55 7 16.60% $1.51 09/13 10/01 MB Financial MBFI 1.98% $48.46 7 44.50% $0.96 09/13 09/28 Mercantile Bank MBWM 2.71% $35.41 7 52.40% $0.96 09/06 09/19 Mercury General MCY 4.64% $53.90 31 0.40% $2.50 09/12 09/27 MDU Resources MDU 2.83% $27.89 27 2.80% $0.79 09/12 10/01 Methanex MEOH 1.81% $72.90 8 10.10% $1.32 09/13 09/30 Altria Group MO 5.47% $58.52 49 8.30% $3.20 09/13 10/10 Medical Properties Trust MPW 6.64% $15.05 5 3.50% $1.00 09/12 10/11 Merck & Co. MRK 2.80% $68.59 7 2.30% $1.92 09/14 10/05 Motorola Solutions MSI 1.62% $128.36 8 15.40% $2.08 09/13 10/15 Nasdaq NDAQ 1.84% $95.44 7 30.20% $1.76 09/13 09/28 Northern Trust NTRS 2.05% $107.46 7 6.10% $2.20 09/13 10/01 NorthWestern NWE 3.67% $59.96 14 7.20% $2.20 09/13 09/28 Owens & Minor OMI 6.12% $16.98 21 3.20% $1.04 09/14 10/01 Occidental Petroleum OXY 3.91% $79.87 15 8.70% $3.12 09/07 10/15 Prosperity Bancshares PB 1.92% $74.84 19 11.20% $1.44 09/13 10/01 Public Service Enterprise Group PEG 3.44% $52.35 7 3.90% $1.80 09/06 09/28 PepsiCo PEP 3.31% $112.01 46 8.50% $3.71 09/06 09/28 Principal Financial Group PFG 3.84% $55.19 10 19.70% $2.12 09/05 09/28 Packaging Corp. of America PKG 2.87% $109.92 8 21.50% $3.16 09/13 10/15 PolyOne POL 1.66% $42.26 8 23.20% $0.70 09/13 10/04 PPL PPL 5.51% $29.74 17 3.10% $1.64 09/07 10/01 Public Storage PSA 3.76% $212.58 8 12.70% $8.00 09/11 09/27 Qualcomm QCOM 3.61% $68.71 16 18.30% $2.48 09/04 09/26 Everest Re Group RE 2.33% $223.02 5 21.30% $5.20 09/04 09/19 Regions Financial RF 2.88% $19.46 6 51.10% $0.56 09/06 10/01 Retail Opportunity Investments ROIC 3.95% $19.74 9 7.20% $0.78 09/12 09/27 Service Corp. International SCI 1.62% $41.96 8 21.40% $0.68 09/13 09/28 Simmons First National SFNC 1.90% $31.60 7 4.60% $0.60 09/13 10/05 South Jersey Industries SJI 3.38% $33.18 19 5.90% $1.12 09/07 10/02 SpartanNash SPTN 3.37% $21.35 8 16.70% $0.72 09/13 09/28 Spire SR 3.02% $74.55 15 4.80% $2.25 09/10 10/02 Stanley Black & Decker SWK 1.88% $140.53 51 6.10% $2.64 09/06 09/18 Stock Yards Bancorp SYBT 2.58% $38.70 9 9.30% $1.00 09/14 10/01 Telephone & Data Sys. TDS 2.13% $30.04 44 4.80% $0.64 09/13 09/28 T. Rowe Price Group TROW 2.42% $115.89 32 10.90% $2.80 09/13 09/28 Travelers TRV 2.34% $131.60 14 9.60% $3.08 09/07 09/28 United Bankshares UBSI 3.45% $39.40 44 1.30% $1.36 09/13 10/01 UGI UGI 1.92% $54.05 31 6.60% $1.04 09/13 10/01 UMB Financial UMBF 1.54% $75.24 26 4.50% $1.16 09/07 10/01 V.F. VFC 2.00% $92.13 45 17.80% $1.84 09/07 09/20 Vector Group VGR 10.30% $15.53 20 5.00% $1.60 09/17 09/27 Westwood Holdings Group WHG 4.73% $57.53 16 10.90% $2.72 09/06 10/01 Waste Management WM 2.05% $90.90 15 5.50% $1.86 09/06 09/21 Worthington Industries WOR 1.98% $46.58 8 10.40% $0.92 09/13 09/28 Weingarten Realty Investors WRI 5.11% $30.93 8 5.80% $1.58 09/06 09/14 WesBanco WSBC 2.35% $49.35 8 8.40% $1.16 09/06 10/01 Weyerhaeuser WY 3.92% $34.71 8 15.10% $1.36 09/13 09/28 Xcel Energy XEL 3.16% $48.05 15 6.00% $1.52 09/13 10/20 XL Group Plc XL 1.53% $57.39 5 14.90% $0.88 09/13 10/01

Disclosure: I am/we are long D, KO, MO, QCOM, SWK, TROW, TRV, XEL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.