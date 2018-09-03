Barrick Gold: Looking For A Rebound

The recent crisis in emerging market currencies (namely the Turkish lira and the Argentinean peso) provided support to U.S. dollar (UUP) instead of gold (GLD). The gold’s safe heaven status did not play out well this time, sending the yellow metal and especially gold miners’ (GDX) shares to yearly lows:

Such rapid moves always provide opportunities – while a longer-term investment opportunity may not initially present itself, a trading opportunity in such cases is virtually guaranteed. In this light, I decided to give a closer look to individual gold miners – after all, I’ve been closely following the stories of Barrick Gold (ABX), Eldorado Gold (EGO) and some other miners this year. In this article, I’ll focus on Barrick Gold, which has lost almost 30% of market capitalization this year amid declining gold prices, problems in Tanzania and operational challenges at the Lumwana mine.

Originally, Barrick Gold was supposed to be a turnaround story. The company had a tough legacy, sinking billions in the ill-fated Pascua-Lama project on the border of Chile and Argentina. Debt grew to alarming levels and the company was under big pressure from the downside in gold prices. The company’s answer to the challenges was to sell assets, raise cash and pay down debt, focusing on key mines. Here’s how this financial turnaround looked like:

Source: Barrick Gold 2017 annual report

Debt was cut from $13.1 billion in 2014 to $6.4 billion in 2017 at the expense of a gold production decrease from 6.2 million ounces in 2017 to 5.3 million ounces in 2017. The picture above does not tell the whole story about the magnitude of the production decline since the annual production guidance for this year is 4.5 million-5 million ounces, a significant decline from last year’s figures.

Unfortunately for Barrick, there are other problems besides the falling production. The company got stuck in Tanzania, where the local government has put great pressure on Barrick which resulted in a proposed framework which was announced back in October 2017. This framework included sharing economic benefits on a 50/50 basis between Barrick’s 63.9%-owned Acacia operation and the government of Tanzania, and also a $300 million payment to the government of Tanzania. The terms looked very bad, but even these terms have not yet been put into place.

During the latest conference call, the company had no comments on the Tanzanian issue. A Bloomberg report indicated that Acacia Mining’s (OTCPK:ABGLF) (OTC:ABGLY) CEO was getting frustrated waiting in the dark for the agreement between Barrick and the government of Tanzania. Obviously, many hoped that Barrick will never be stuck with local authorities again after Pascua-Lama, but it turned out that problems might always arise outside of the most miner-friendly jurisdictions. Fortunately for the company, Acacia is not as big at Pascua-Lama.

Also in Africa, unplanned downtime at the Lumwana crusher forced Barrick to cut copper production guidance to 345 million-410 million pounds from the previous guidance of 385 million-450 million pounds. In short, Barrick has quite a number of challenges outside of the recent downside in gold prices.

Source: Barrick Gold 2Q presentation

However, not everything is that negative in Barrick’s story. Strategically, the company seems to be finally on the right path with a focus on key assets in favorable jurisdictions. Following the repurchase of $629 million notes in July, the company’s debt declined to ~$5.8 billion. Importantly, more than 85% of this debt matures after 2032. Basically, Barrick’s interest expense is now just another cost of doing business while the company does not have to worry about maturities – a very important progress since the height of the Pascua-Lama drama.

On the cost side, Barrick Gold remains one of the industry leaders with all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $765-$815 per ounce. Yes, AISC are not the only costs incurred by a miner in the production cycle and they are not the only thing you should care about when looking at a mining company, but they present a good glimpse at what a sustainable production costs in the short to middle term.

Barrick shares received support near the $10.00 level following the recent rebound in gold prices. However, it’s early to talk about the reversal of the trend. Trading at less than 16 forward P/E, Barrick appears to be the cheapest among biggest gold miners by capitalization. To those of you who favor other metrics, P/B seems reasonable as well (in comparison with bigger peers, of course), but my view is that the market will increasingly focus on miners’ earnings power outside of the cases where book value is too low, and a miner may be a takeover candidate. I love momentum and I dislike falling knives, so I’d look at Barrick shares above $11.00.

