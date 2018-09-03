Aimia: 30% Returns Possible By Going Long The Preferred, Avoiding Common Shares

However, we believe that the interests of common and preferred shareholders remain broadly aligned, as poor capital allocation decisions would be more punitive to common shareholders.

There remains the risk that the sale proceeds from Aimia’s investments are reinvested elsewhere.

Aimia’s preference shares offer an annualised return of ~52%, assuming redemption of the securities in March 2019 for an investment which is further up in the capital structure.

The investment risk in Aimia, which has been weighing on its share price, has been substantially reduced with the agreement in principle to sell Aeroplan to Air Canada.

The preferred shares for Aimia (OTCPK:GAPFF) offer an attractive investment return of 28%, assuming redemption, in contrast to the common shares which are trading at their fair value. We believe the market is under-pricing the preferred shares.

Background:

For those new to the Aimia saga, following notice from Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) in April/May of 2017 that the Aeroplan customer loyalty program contract would not be renewed, Aimia's shares tumbled from $9.14 to lows around $1.50. Over the course of the past week, Aimia has announced it has reached an agreement in principle to sell Aeroplan to an Air Canada-led consortium for $450m cash plus the assumption of $1.9bn of redemption liabilities. We understand this deal is being conducted on a cash free and debt free basis, and per Mittleman's comments (a top shareholder in Aimia), should not lead to any adverse tax consequences.

The genesis of this article is an excellent piece by Lee Farnam (Aimia Preferreds Still Offer Nearly 30% Returns). The article recommends the preference shares as having a near 30% return. The piece's key investment thesis is that the Aeroplan sale has removed much of the uncertainty surrounding Aimia, leaving a cash box with further valuable investments that will be realised.

A comment on the article however claims that the common shares offer a far better risk adjusted return relative to the preferred shares.

This article presents the case for the preference shares.

Preference shares:

Key facts from the Series 3 preferred share prospectus are as follows:

the fixed dividend entitlement is 6.25% until 31 March 2019; the dividends are cumulative; undeclared cumulative dividends must be paid out before dividends to common shareholders resume; Aimia has the option to redeem the Series 3 shares on 31 March 2019 (and on March 31 every five years thereafter); and Aimia has suspended dividend payments since the quarter ended 30 June 2017; We note that in the quarter ended 30 June 2017, dividend was declared but not paid due to company law restrictions and currently sits on Aimia's balance sheet as a liability.

In our view, following its disposal of Aeroplan, Aimia will settle its debt of $329m and redeem its preference shares of $315m, with cumulative preference dividends included. We believe this a reasonable prognostic as Aimia will no longer have an earnings stream to finance the cost of capital on its debt and preference shares. As background, the Aeroplan business constitutes in excess of 90% of Aimia's revenues (PLM, ThinkBig and Cardlytics are not consolidated and are accounted for as associates) and, Aeroplan is Aimia's only profitable consolidated segment (per its financial statements). Equally, it would appear to us that Mittleman, the largest shareholder and owner of 17.6% of Aimia, is adopting a sum of the parts valuation approach. It follows that value from its investment in Aimia may be best realised on a break-up basis.

As can be seen from the table above, assuming redemption at 31 March 2019 (we have only checked the issuer's option to redeem on the Series 3, which has the most expensive yield i.e., servicing cost to the issuer), the preferred shares offer a holding period return of just over 28%, equating to an annualised return of 52%.

Common shares

We adopt a balance sheet focused valuation approach assuming that Aimia is liquidated at 31 March 2019.

The valuation proceeds as follows - for details, please see the screenshot of the balance sheet below:

1. Aeroplan: $450m of cash received, transfer of 90% of NWC/PPE/DTL with Aeroplan, write-off of all deferred revenue (Aeroplan is the only consolidated loyalty points business, and we therefore do not see any further outstanding liability to members of loyalty programs), write-off of all intangibles, and retention of the pension liability (to be conservative). This leaves a net asset value of $710m, which will allow dividend payments to resume.

2. PLM: This business is the loyalty program of Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAF), Mexico flagship carrier, in which Aimia holds a 49% stake (with the balance being held by Aeromexico). We have estimated a cost of capital of 9%, coupled with a growth rate of 7.7% in nominal Canadian dollar terms (Mexican forecasted passenger traffic growth rate + Canadian inflation rate).

We have then discounted the forward earnings. We note that a normal free cash flow to equity ("FCFE") model is not appropriate, as Aimia is a minority investor who is only entitled to dividends and any surplus on liquidation. While PLM has a negative working capital requirement (i.e, an increase in gross billing leads to an increase in cash held by PLM), this cash is not accessible to Aimia. Equally, we believe that a pure dividend discount model with a historical payout ratio of ~60% undervalues PLM as any undistributed surplus should revert to Aimia.

Hence, net income has been forecast as $64m in 2018 (FY 17 NI $59m*1.077). This has then been discounted as a 12 year annuity given the contract runs till 2030. We do not believe it appropriate to use a multiple approach to value PLM given that it has a finite life which may differ from peers. Using this approach, we believe Aimia's PLM stake is worth ~$329m CAD.

Aimia's bargaining power with regard to PLM is vastly inferior to the leverage it had over Air Canada, in relation to Aeroplan. In other words, Aimia will not be able to threaten to take its business elsewhere, thus creating disruption for plan members; factors which probably greatly influenced the buy-out price for Aeroplan. This inferior negotiating position is priced into our valuation as no cash flows beyond 12 years are reflected.

3. Cardlytics: Worth $61m CAD based on today's share price, incorporating a 15% block sale discount.

4. Air Asia's Think Big Digital: Valued using a previous transaction completed by Air Asia in 2016 which would value Aimia's stake at $21m. This is potentially a conservative estimate given that we have not priced in any growth between 2016 and now, however as a mitigating factor, the earlier transaction most likely included a control premium to take Air Asia's interest in its loyalty program to over 50%.

5. We have not assigned value to any other of Aimia's businesses or investments as we understand them to be loss making (e.g. the Insights and Loyalty segment posted an adjusted EBITDA of $(22m) in the 2017 year-end) or of negligible value.

Post disposal of these investments, Aimia is estimated to have a NAV of $1,049m at 31 March 2019. Once we adjust for the preferred shares ($336m including undeclared dividends at 31 March 2019), account for possible liquidation costs (est. $10m), and discount back to today (using a cost of equity of 10% - 1.06 discount factor) we arrive at an equity value attributable to common shareholders of ~$663m, or $4.36/share.

Relative to today's share price of $4.10, this represents 6% of upside, which leads us to conclude that the common shares are fairly priced. Our advice would be to stick with the relative security and higher returns on the preferred shares.

To the extent, you may want to tweak our assumptions, we invite you to have a tinker with the attached spreadsheet (at the bottom of the article).

Risks:

The biggest risk we see to our investment thesis in the preferred shares is a failure to redeem the shares in 2019!

The only manner we envision this happening is if Aimia attempts to employ its cash pile (post-disposal) to undertake an acquisition. However, we would broadly expect common and preference shareholder interests to align, as an expensive acquisition would be value destructive to common shareholders first and foremost. We anticipate that common shareholders will continue to push management to be disciplined with capital funds (and thus to return it to shareholders).

Equally, redemption of the preferred shares upon a liquidation happening beyond 31 March 2019 would materially lower the return on the preferred shares. In the absence of a large income-producing asset to replace Aeroplan's 90%+ contribution to revenues, management and common shareholders will desire to rid themselves of cumulative undeclared preferred share dividends which continue to accrue.

In essence, why retain expensive-to-service capital in the capital structure when there is nothing to profitably finance.

Model

I have attached my model for reference. Please feel free to have a play around with my assumptions.

