Spin-Off September With KLX Energy And Frontdoor - The Idea Guide

September is spin-off month, as the Idea Guide looks at a few pending spin-offs coming to the market this year (or early 2019).

By Daniel Shvartsman

Spin-offs remain a popular investment theme and a popular piece of financial engineering. They are one of the key themes of Joel Greenblatt’s famous You Can Be A Stock Market Genius Too. And even though thousands of investors are aware of the potential for outperformance, and companies are prone to spin off weaker or more toxic parts of their business to liberate their core business lines, it’s still a cohesive way to approach companies and scout for ideas that might otherwise not present themselves to investors. One recent example of this is Brighthouse Financial (BHF), a spin-off from MetLife (MET) and one of the biggest positions in David Einhorn’s portfolio. It is also an underperformer since coming to the market. We discussed it on this week’s Behind the Idea, which gets at some of the tensions between the typical opportunities in spin-offs and the reality that the market may have wised up to them.

It has been some time since I've looked closely at spin-offs. I have had some luck investing in them in the past, buying into spins like Kimball International (KBAL)/Kimball Electronics (KE) and Capital Southwest (CSWC)/CSWI (CSWI) before they spun, and then investing additionally after the fact. I have also lost money investing in spin-offs after the fact, such as Civeo (CVEO) and Washington Prime Group (WPG), and have left money on the table after not executing on a spin-off plan with Advansix (ASIX). In any case, I had some end of summer downtime, so I thought to look at what’s available. I used this link to see what was available.

There are not a ton of pending spin-offs, but I saw at least seven that may be off interest coming to the market by the end of the year, as well as one other curious case. I wanted to share my notes as well as any coverage we’ve had on these spin-offs, as there’s still time for investors to prepare for the spin either before it breaks off or in its initial trading.

There are enough spins to make this Spin-Off September. I'll publish a review of two spin-offs each Tuesday this month. The schedule:

Today - KLX Energy Services (KLXE) and Front Door (FTDR)

September 11th - Garrett Motion (GTX) and Resideo (RSDO), both of Honeywell (HON)

September 18th - Arcosa, a Trinity (NYSE:TRN) spin, and Equitrans Midstream from EQT (EQT)

September 25th - IAA Spinco (IAA), a KAR Auction Services (KAR) spin, and Mercantil Bank (MBNAA), one of the more curious filings I’ve reviewed

To the spins:

Author's note - spin-offs require a lot of manual calculation, and it's possible I made calculation mistakes. If you get different numbers, please let me know and I'll check and correct as necessary. These are verified to the best of my ability.

KLX Energy Services (KLXE)

Parent company - KLXI Inc. (KLXI)

Source document - KLX Energy Services

Expected spin date - September 14th (i.e. starts trading September 17th)

This is the most advanced situation that is actionable. Boeing (BA) is in the process of buying out KLXI. Boeing doesn't have interest in KLXE, at least not for a satisfactory price for KLXI. After shopping around the unit, KLXI apparently decided the best option was to spin it to the public.

What's fun about this situation is a lot of the numbers are in place. The stock is trading 73.84/share as of Labor Day weekend. Boeing is about to pay $63/share for the rest of the business, leaving $10.84/share for the spin company, the stub of the business. Shareholders get .4 shares for each KLXI share they own (unfortunately, the record date was yesterday, so I believe anybody looking to participate now either has to buy when-issued shares or wait until the spin is completed in two weeks).

We'll get back to the numbers, but there are a few other interesting elements. The CEO is moving to the spin company. In theory, this is a bullish sign of management confidence, though in this case, it may just be that the CEO has nowhere else to go with Boeing buying out the rest of the company.

KLXE works "with well operators to provide engineered solutions across the entire lifecycle of the well." So, it's an oil services firm. They help to drill wells (completions), to solve problems when the holes aren't completing properly (interventions), and to keep the hole open once it is drilled (production). See this graphic from the 10b-12 filing for a revenue breakdown of their business.

Geographically, the company seems evenly spread across three major areas in the US for oil and gas, as another graphic from the filing shows:

The breakdown aside, revenue is all over the place as might befit an oil service firm over the recent downcycle. It went from $251M to $152M to $320M in FY 2015/16/17, respectively (the fiscal year ends in January of the following year). The only period the company has reported profits for among those years and the two quarters they disclosed is Q1 2018. I have not seen a full report for Q2, but it also appears to have been profitable for the unit, and KLXE has grown revenue 67% year over year in H1 2018.

The company confirmed guidance when they released their quarterly results last week, which is for $500M in revenue and $110M in adjusted EBITDA. The revenue at least would be an acceleration from the first half of the year.

Based on my read of the filings, the company has not paid tax so far this year but will start to pay tax once they are spun off, as Boeing will retain ~$100M of net operating losses. KLXE is receiving $50M in cash from their parent, which is a nice make-up present.

Going back to the numbers, the company has $297M in book value, most of which is tangible. If you use H1 operating earnings and tax it at the federal rate, net income for H1 annualizes to ~$30M, for roughly 10% return on equity (ROE). The share count is going to be 20.4M diluted, so earnings per share (EPS) is around $1.47, and book value is $14.56/share.

The market is valuing the company at $27.1/share as best I can tell:

$73.84 for KLXI share = $63 + .4 (KLXE share)

Note - unbeknownst to me, the when-issued shares, KLXEV, were already trading as of last week, at closed Friday at 28.56, a little higher than the implied value in KLXI's price. I can't explain the discrepancy.

So, the market is pricing the stock at a little less than 2x book value and 18x earnings. If you go the enterprise value, EV/Sales is about 1x - market cap is $553M, and we subtract $50M in net cash - and EV/EBITDA is 5x once you un-adjust the stock based compensation.

The question here - how are we feeling about oil services, and is $500M a sustainable revenue number to build on or just a cyclical boost?

Frontdoor (FTDR)

Parent Company - ServiceMaster Global (SERV)

Source Document - frontdoor inc

Expected spin date - October 1 (record date - September 14th)

ServiceMaster Global operates three home-related businesses, Terminix being the best known. The stock has been a winner since coming public.

SERV Total Return Price data by YCharts

The company is spinning off its American Home Shield business, which will be incorporated as frontdoor inc (yes, all lowercase letters). SERV shareholders will receive .5 shares for each SERV share they own. SERV will maintain about 19.8% ownership after the spin, and then intends to exchange those shares for debt by June 14, 2019.

The spinco business is an interesting one. As I understand it, it's a mix of insurance and a service marketplace. They sell home service plans, commonly called home warranties. 90% of plans cost between $435 and $780 a year and cover the repair costs for covered items (systems or appliances are the two plans, it appears), though clients still have to pay $75-$125 per contractor visit as sort of a co-pay. Frontdoor then turns to a network of contractors to offer them business from the paying customers. The value proposition, as the company describes it, is that contractors get steady business while Frontdoor is able to negotiate lower contracting rates.

The company tells a reasonable story of under-penetration. The key stats about the underlying business - "From 2007 to 2017, our customer base has grown from 1.3 million to two million, representing a CAGR of four percent, our customer retention rate increased from 73 percent to 75 percent, and the annual revenue we generated from renewals grew from 60 percent to 66 percent." So, on the one hand, secular growth as more consumers become aware of the opportunity. On the other hand, 75% retention is not great.

I presume FTDR is levered to home ownership rates and growth and has exposure to disaster risk. Though I guess that could cut both ways - as more disasters or everyday storms wreak havoc, perhaps more customers decide they want to pay up front to lock in "the peace of mind, convenience, repair expertise and guarantee provided by a home service plan," as the filing puts it.

The company has produced 10-14% net margins, per the filings. Recurring capex requirements are "typically less than two percent of our annual revenue", and they have a negative working capital model. If you squint, you could call this something not far from an SAAS (software as a service) model - recurring revenue, capital-light, and bringing two sides of the market together on a platform, delivering value to both ends.

If that's not interesting enough, I think the spin dynamics here could be wonkier than normal. SERV isn't followed very closely - we haven't posted an article on the stock in a year, and Value Investors' Club hasn't in two years. FTDR comprises 40% or so of SERV's business, and about 50% of the company's free cash flow (though I did not adjust for the interest expense that would come to FTDR). So, even if the market cottons on to the appealing aspects of FTDR's model quickly, there may be an opportunity in the parent/remainco.

As per the latest filing, we can expect about 84.5M shares outstanding in FTDR. The company is taking out $1B in debt and sending the proceeds back to SERV, and it will have net debt of $713M. Pro forma net income was $123M or $1.45/share last year and is $.43/share for H1 of this year. The company has grown revenue above 10% a year since 2013 and is up 9% in H1 2018. Free cash flow was $179M last year and $105M through the first half of this year, more or less even with last year's numbers.

If I take $120M as the net income number and the free cash flow number, giving some credit for spin-off costs in the first case and adjusting for conservativism's sake to cover interest and whatever else in the latter case, we can start to work to valuation. Either number is $1.42/share. I like the growth profile for FTDR and their unique marketplace model, so I'm willing to take 20x earnings or free cash flow as my exit multiple. That gets me to $28.4 as a price target if I'm not adjusting for debt, and $20 if I decide to adjust for that (I usually do, even though net income and free cash flow are post-debt service figures).

I would be interested in the spinco somewhere between $13 and $18. I may be too optimistic about the model and missing obvious risks or competitors (First American Financial (FAF) and Old Republic International (ORI), as well as HomeAdvisor (IAC) are listed as the main competitors).

I haven't yet worked on the remainco math, and what is implied with the current $60/share price for SERV about the two companies. I do think when there is an underfollowed situation and roughly equal-sized businesses splitting off, the market gets confused in the early going. With the Kimball case, its spinco KE traded down as low as $6/share, despite having book value around $10/share. This was my first spinoff rodeo, and so I didn't jump in with both feet, but the buy worked out well all the same. I am going to be watching SERV as well to see if anything funky happens.

***

That's today's Idea Guide. Feedback, thoughts on spins, or anything else? Comment below, email me at daniel at seekingalpha.com, or send me a direct message. Have a great week and see you on Friday.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KBAL, CSWC, CSWI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am interested in SERV or FTDR, though I will not be opening a position this week.